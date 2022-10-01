Cougars take on Bluejays, Chieftains

Conestoga volleyball players continued their season this week with road matches against Ashland-Greenwood and Yutan.

Ashland-Greenwood 3, Conestoga 0

Ashland-Greenwood stopped the Cougars 25-16, 25-22, 25-20 on Tuesday night. The Bluejays improved to 9-9 and won for the fourth time in their past six matches.

Sophia Ackerman helped Conestoga with eight kills and eight serve receptions. Davida Garrett pegged six kills on 11 swings and added ten digs and 25 serve receptions, and Sophia Tegels finished with 15 serve receptions, two assists, ten digs and one ace.

Ava Tegels went 12-of-13 serving with three aces and chipped in one kill, three digs and 11 assists. Amelia Gocke posted 13 assists and six digs and Maggie Fiene produced seven kills, six digs and five serve receptions. Morgan Hensch added three kills and one dig and Kyler Zimmerman made seven serve receptions and three digs.

Catherine Ramirez pocketed one kill, one dig and one serve reception for the Cougars. Alyssa Batt connected on four kills, Alaina Morrical made three serve receptions and Raquel Hild had one kill.

Yutan 3, Conestoga 1

Conestoga (5-12) gained confidence Thursday night by giving Yutan a tough battle. The Chieftains won the match 25-19, 25-18, 23-25, 25-18.

Yutan (20-3) had swept ten of its previous 11 opponents. The team’s only losses this season have come to Class A schools North Platte and Lincoln Southeast and ranked Class C-1 school DC West.

Ackerman (12) and Fiene (10) each produced double-digit kill totals for Conestoga. Fiene added two aces, six digs, two assists and three serve receptions, and Ackerman pitched in five serve receptions, seven digs and one assisted block.

Garrett helped the Cougars with nine kills, three aces, 19 digs and 30 serve receptions. Sophia Tegels made 24 serve receptions, seven assists and 26 digs, and Gocke went 16-of-17 serving with three aces. Gocke also made 22 assists, 12 digs and one kill.

Hild collected four kills, one solo block and one dig, Zimmerman posted 18 serve receptions and six digs and Ava Tegels tallied five digs, ten assists, one ace and two kills. Hensch pocketed three kills and seven serve receptions and Batt posted two kills, two aces and one assist. Ramirez and Morrical each saw court time for the team.