AUBURN – The Conestoga girls came into Auburn’s gym on Saturday eager to claim a victory in the conference tournament.
Auburn kept the Cougars from achieving their goal with solid defense in the second half.
Sixth-seeded Auburn stopped 11th-seeded Conestoga 44-30 in the first round of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament. The Bulldogs escaped Conestoga’s bid for a road victory by slowing down the Cougars in the final 16 minutes. The team limited CHS to 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Conestoga head coach Tony Thies said the Cougars made significant progress from their first meeting with Auburn. The Bulldogs defeated Conestoga 35-14 in the AHS gym on Jan. 18. CHS matched that point total midway through the second quarter in Saturday’s game.
“We played much better against them than we did the first time,” Thies said. “I told the girls I was proud of them for that. We did a much better job of running our offense in the first half. We started to settle for too many quick shots in the second half, and that was something that made a difference in how it turned out.”
The Bulldogs (8-10) relied on junior center Jocelyn Lambert for a large portion of their early scoring attack. The team made quality entry passes to Lambert in the post throughout the afternoon. She produced 13 of Auburn’s 22 points in the first half and ended the game with 16 points.
“We knew it was going to be a challenge defending her because she’s really good when she gets the basketball inside,” Thies said. “It was something we brought up before the game. I thought we did a good job of preventing a lot of the passes from getting in to her, but when she was able to get the ball she made the most of it.”
Conestoga (3-15) used aggressive offense to earn free-throw chances in the first half. The team drove to the hoop multiple times and sank seven foul shots in the opening quarter. A 3-pointer by Sophia Ackerman, a driving shot by Taylor McClatchey and a free throw by Myah Cummings tied things at 17-17 three minutes before halftime.
Auburn scored five straight points before CHS closed the halftime margin to 22-19. Ellie Sachs grabbed an offensive rebound and found Olivia Priefert on the perimeter. Priefert banked in a jumper to create momentum for the Cougars at intermission.
AHS increased its lead to 31-22 in the first six minutes of the third quarter. The Bulldogs made four steals in the span and limited Conestoga to five points. A short jumper from Harmony Franke, a 3-pointer by Melody Billings and a free throw from Lambert upped Auburn’s lead to 37-24.
Conestoga held Auburn scoreless for the first 5:45 of the fourth quarter and closed the deficit to single digits. Ali Gansemer’s 3-pointer with 2:02 left made the margin 38-30. Auburn scored on its final three possessions to seal the victory.
Thies felt the Cougars gained a great deal from their work against Auburn.
“This was a good experience for the girls,” Thies said. “We’re a young team, so it was good for them to be in this type of game. It’s definitely going to benefit us.”
McClatchey helped the Cougars with five points, five steals and two rebounds. Mati Steckler drew one charge and posted six points and seven rebounds, and Sachs collected three points, three rebounds, two assists and one block.
Lindee Watson generated four points and four rebounds and Cummings had two points and one board. Ackerman tallied three points and three rebounds, Priefert scored four points and Gansemer collected three points. Haven Zimmerman chipped in one steal for the Cougars.
Conestoga will travel to Palmyra for a 6 p.m. game Tuesday in the Bronze Division of the tournament. The winner will play Johnson County Central at Southeast Community College-Lincoln at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7.
Conestoga 11 8 5 6 – 30
Auburn 13 9 15 7 – 44
Conestoga (30)
McClatchey 2-6 1-4 5, Steckler 1-5 3-4 6, Cummings 0-3 2-4 2, Watson 2-3 0-0 4, Ackerman 1-7 0-0 3, Sachs 1-3 1-2 3, Priefert 1-2 2-2 4, Zimmerman 0-0 0-0 0, Gansemer 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 9-30 9-18 30.