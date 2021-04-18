Cougars take on Crimson Pride

OMAHA – Conestoga soccer players continued their seasons Friday with a pair of varsity matches against Omaha Roncalli.

Omaha Roncalli 9, Conestoga 1

The Cougars traveled to Omaha Roncalli for a 5 p.m. contest with the Crimson Pride. Omaha Roncalli (4-5) scored four times in the first half and added five goals after the break.

Abbey Schwarz guided Omaha Roncalli’s offense with four goals and one assist. Lauren Schwers pocketed one goal and two assists and Morgan Mancuso and Claire Wilson each posted one goal and one assist. Libby Hubschman and Elizabeth Mendick chipped in one goal apiece.

Jameson Yost collected Conestoga’s goal in the first half off an assist from Ella Wilson. The Crimson Pride limited CHS to two shots on goal in the match. Conestoga generated four corner kicks but Platteview’s defense kept the Cougars from capitalizing on all of the chances.

Omaha Roncalli ended a five-match losing streak, but three of those defeats were by only one goal. The team fell by identical 2-1 scores to Omaha Gross and ranked schools Omaha Mercy and Omaha Duchesne.