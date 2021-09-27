Cougars take on Nebraska City Lourdes

NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga football players squared off with an undefeated opponent Friday night when they traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes.

The Knights kept their unblemished mark intact with a 66-28 victory. Nebraska City Lourdes (5-0) scored more than 60 points for the third time this year. The team’s closest game was a 59-42 victory over Falls City Sacred Heart in the first week of the season.

Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars gave a solid effort against one of the top teams in the state. The Cougars (0-5) finished the game with 133 yards of offense and gained seven first downs. CHS added 22 solo tackles during the evening.

“We battled some injuries during the week and had a few players sitting out,” Clausen said. “Our kids still played hard and we saw some good things in the game. Lourdes is a good team and has some really talented players.”

Nebraska City Lourdes produced four touchdown passes in the first quarter and added a 48-yard scoring run to make it 35-0. The Knights led 64-6 at halftime.