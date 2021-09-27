Cougars take on Nebraska City Lourdes

NEBRASKA CITY – Conestoga football players squared off with an undefeated opponent Friday night when they traveled to Nebraska City Lourdes.
The Knights kept their unblemished mark intact with a 66-28 victory. Nebraska City Lourdes (5-0) scored more than 60 points for the third time this year. The team’s closest game was a 59-42 victory over Falls City Sacred Heart in the first week of the season.
Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said the Cougars gave a solid effort against one of the top teams in the state. The Cougars (0-5) finished the game with 133 yards of offense and gained seven first downs. CHS added 22 solo tackles during the evening.
“We battled some injuries during the week and had a few players sitting out,” Clausen said. “Our kids still played hard and we saw some good things in the game. Lourdes is a good team and has some really talented players.”
Nebraska City Lourdes produced four touchdown passes in the first quarter and added a 48-yard scoring run to make it 35-0. The Knights led 64-6 at halftime.
Conestoga senior Keaghon Chini posted touchdown runs in the second and fourth quarters and Carter Plowman added a 29-yard scoring scamper in the fourth quarter. Lucas Anderson added his name to the scoring column when he returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Plowman led Conestoga’s rushing attack with 69 yards on ten carries. Chini gained 39 yards on 16 attempts and completed one 45-yard pass to Aydin Smith.
Anderson and Breckin Berg each made four solo and three assisted tackles for the Cougars. Evan Svanda tallied four solo and two assisted tackles, Chini made two solo and four assisted stops and Plowman posted three solo tackles with two stops for loss.
Aaron Watson contributed two solo tackles for the Cougars. Smith, Mason Serkiz and Keene Nathaniel all had one solo tackle.
Conestoga will travel to Cedar Bluffs (0-5) for a game this week. The Wildcats will host the Cougars at 6 p.m. Clausen said CHS athletes are looking forward to the opportunity to continue their district schedule.
“We are looking for a good week of preparation before heading to Cedar Bluffs on Friday,” Clausen said.
Conestoga 0 6 0 22 – 28
NC Lourdes 35 29 2 0 – 66
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NCL – 20 pass (run no good)
NCL – 25 pass (run good)
NCL – 2 pass (kick no good)
NCL – 48 run (run good)
NCL – 14 pass (kick good)
2nd Quarter
NCL – 28 run (kick good)
CHS – Chini 8 run (run no good)
NCL – 34 pass (kick no good)
NCL – 45 run (kick good)
NCL – Safety
NCL – 40 pass (kick good)
3rd Quarter
NCL – Safety
4th Quarter
CHS – Chini 2 run (Chini run)
CHS – Anderson fumble return (run no good)
CHS – Plowman 29 run (Plowman run)