Cougars take on Tigers in volleyball matchup

CONESTOGA – Many Conestoga students dressed in formal attire Thursday night as they cheered for the volleyball team against Falls City.

The Cougars and Tigers used the party-like atmosphere to produce high-quality action on the court.

Falls City stopped Conestoga 25-21, 25-19, 24-26, 25-20 in front of a loud crowd in the CHS gym. A large number of Conestoga teenagers stood in the student section wearing Homecoming shirts, ties and dresses, and the CHS pep band played multiple songs throughout the night. A good-sized group of Falls City fans also made the trip north for the match.

Fans watched Conestoga senior Sophia Ackerman and Falls City senior RaeAnn Thompson generate memorable nights at the net for their teams. Ackerman was a force for the Cougars all evening with a career-best 17 kills, while Thompson delivered a career-best 19 kills with her accurate attacks.

The teams remained close throughout the opening game. Conestoga went ahead 15-11 after two aces from Davida Garrett, one kill from Morgan Hensch and a kill and ace block by Maggie Fiene. Falls City rallied to tie things at 16-16 and went ahead 23-20 on a kill by Thompson. The Tigers ended the game with an ace.

Amelia Gocke helped Conestoga close the gap to 14-13 in game two when she pushed a backward set to Ackerman, who slammed it past Falls City’s defense. A set kill by Gocke and ace block from Garrett kept CHS within 22-18, but Taylor Kreifels knocked a kill off a CHS block attempt on game point for a 25-19 victory.

Conestoga fell behind 7-1 in game three before responding in a big way. Ackerman fueled a comeback that brought CHS within 17-16. Thompson reeled off two straight aces to help Falls City rebuild the lead, but the Cougars continued to battle during several long rallies.

Kills by Ava Tegels and Fiene made the score 22-21, and Gocke then dialed up an ace with the teams tied at 24-24. Conestoga won 26-24 when Falls City made an attacking error on the next point.

The Cougars nearly pulled off a similar comeback in game four. Falls City went ahead 16-12 and 22-17 before a running kill by Ackerman. Conestoga closed within 22-20 before Falls City held on. Thompson ended the match with her fourth ace of the night.

Ackerman, Gocke and fellow seniors Sophia Tegels and Catherine Ramirez all played in the match. Ackerman added a pair of ace blocks to her attacking night, and Gocke finished the match with two kills and four aces.

Sophia Tegels created school history with her defensive efforts on Senior Night. Her 44 digs were the most by any Conestoga player in a single match. She had set the previous school-best mark of 26 digs the week before.

Fiene posted seven kills, two aces and one solo block and Garrett made two kills, two aces and one solo block. Hensch delivered three kills, Sophia Tegels added two aces and Ava Tegels made two kills.

Alyssa Batt generated two kills, one ace and one solo block for the Cougars. Raquel Hild had two kills and one solo block and Kyler Zimmerman produced one kill.

Conestoga will continue the season Monday night in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Eighth-seeded Conestoga will play ninth-seeded Louisville at Fort Calhoun at 6 p.m. Seventh-seeded Fort Calhoun will face tenth-seeded Arlington in the night’s other match at 7:30 p.m.

The winner between Conestoga and Louisville will advance to the quarterfinals on Tuesday night. Top-seeded DC West will host the winner at 7 p.m.