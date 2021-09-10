Cougars take part in Arlington Invite

ARLINGTON – Running at the Washington County Fairgrounds proved to be a positive experience for Conestoga athletes Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars joined multiple schools for cross country action at the Arlington Invite. Two CHS students claimed medals during the day and many others posted their top times of the season.

Danie Parriott, Elliott Zimmerman and Ryleigh Hill represented Conestoga in the girls race. Parriott earned a third-place medal in 21:09.10 and Zimmerman finished 27th in 26:18.48. Hill crossed the finish line in 41st place.

Kaden Simmerman paced the Conestoga boys with a medal-winning effort. He captured 11th place in 18:44.99. Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Colton Bescheinen, Collin Dufault and Tyler Masid helped the Cougars finish eighth in team standings with 133 points.

Arlington junior Keelianne Green (19:23.55) and DC West junior Parker Gaston (17:16.68) won individual titles in their races. Green finished more than one minute ahead of her competitors to claim her championship, while Gaston edged Fort Calhoun’s Ely Olberding by less than eight seconds.

Girls Team Results