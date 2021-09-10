 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cougars take part in Arlington Invite
0 Comments

Cougars take part in Arlington Invite

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Conestoga cross country

ARLINGTON – Running at the Washington County Fairgrounds proved to be a positive experience for Conestoga athletes Thursday afternoon.

The Cougars joined multiple schools for cross country action at the Arlington Invite. Two CHS students claimed medals during the day and many others posted their top times of the season.

Danie Parriott, Elliott Zimmerman and Ryleigh Hill represented Conestoga in the girls race. Parriott earned a third-place medal in 21:09.10 and Zimmerman finished 27th in 26:18.48. Hill crossed the finish line in 41st place.

Kaden Simmerman paced the Conestoga boys with a medal-winning effort. He captured 11th place in 18:44.99. Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Colton Bescheinen, Collin Dufault and Tyler Masid helped the Cougars finish eighth in team standings with 133 points.

Arlington junior Keelianne Green (19:23.55) and DC West junior Parker Gaston (17:16.68) won individual titles in their races. Green finished more than one minute ahead of her competitors to claim her championship, while Gaston edged Fort Calhoun’s Ely Olberding by less than eight seconds.

Girls Team Results

DC West 21, Arlington 32, Fort Calhoun 48, Logan View 59, Omaha Concordia 75, West Point-Beemer 95, College View Academy, Conestoga, David City no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 19:23.55, 2) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:49.77, 3) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:09.10, 4) Bria Bench (FTC) 21:18.45, 5) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 21:23.96, 6) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:35.02, 7) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:47.28, 8) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:55.56, 9) Ava Grimm (DCW) 21:58.00, 10) Katie Carlson (CVA) 22:00.00, 11) Maelee Beacom (LGV) 22:00.28, 12) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 22:00.99, 13) Malorie Weaklend (LGV) 22:26.68, 14) Whitney Wollberg (ARL) 22:31.67, 15) Abby Matthew (OCN) 23:33.79

Conestoga Results

Danie Parriott 21:09.10 (3rd), Elliott Zimmerman 26:18.48 (27th), Ryleigh Hill 40:26.14 (41st)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 26, Arlington 31, DC West 39, Logan View 77, Omaha Concordia 92, West Point-Beemer 112, David City 128, Conestoga 133, College View Academy no team score

Top 15 Results

1) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:16.68, 2) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:24.13, 3) Nolan May (ARL) 17:25.66, 4) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:40.83, 5) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 17:46.72, 6) Kayl Francis (LGV) 17:46.82, 7) Edward Pena (WPB) 18:04.37, 8) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 18:20.97, 9) Dallin Franzluebbers (ARL) 18:37.88, 10) Zach McArdle (DCW) 18:41.37, 11) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 18:44.99, 12) Travis Skelton (FTC) 18:47.24, 13) Edward DeLashmutt (DCW) 18:50.40, 14) Kolby Tighe (ARL) 18:53.00, 15) Devin Lopeman (DCW) 18:56.91

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:44.99 (11th), Ethan Avidano 22:10.10 (38th), Scott Dufault 23:20.46 (43rd), Colton Bescheinen 23:53.16 (44th), Collin Dufault 23:55.47 (45th), Tyler Masid 25:40.94 (48th)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News