Cougars, Trailblazers finish races at UNK

KEARNEY – Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water journeyed to the central part of the state Monday for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.
The Cougars and Trailblazers took part in a pair of races at Kearney Country Club. There were 187 girls and 301 boys who ran in the Class C contests. The UNK Invite lets runners get an early glimpse at the layout that will be used for state races in October.
The Conestoga girls placed 25th in team standings with 373 points. CHS senior Danie Parriott added another medal to her star-studded collection with her performance. She captured tenth place in 21:41.40.
The Conestoga boys placed 34th on the scoreboard with 568 points. CHS junior Kaden Simmerman guided the Cougars with a spot in the top 50. He collected 41st place in 19:15.08.
The E-M/WW girls did not have enough runners to qualify for team standings. The Trailblazers finished 29th in the boys race with 530 points. Austin Patton led the squad with a 26th-place time of 18:47.17.
Lincoln Christian won the girls title with 60 points and Sidney claimed the boys championship with 48 points. Arlington’s Keelianne Green dominated her race with a winning time of 19:00.81. Hartington-Newcastle’s Carson Noecker secured first place on the boys side in 15:58.96.
Class C Girls Team Results
Lincoln Christian 60, DC West 75, Arlington 101, Sidney 111, Minden 127, Broken Bow 148, Auburn 150, Wayne 165, Milford 188, North Bend Central 197, Pierce 222, Hartington-Newcastle 232, Gothenburg 257, Aurora 258, Fort Calhoun 267, Cozad 270, Logan View 285, Columbus Scotus 293, Chase County 303, Boys Town 330, O’Neill 334, Kearney Catholic 363, Ogallala 363, Fairbury 371, Conestoga 373, Alma-Southern Valley 399, Grand Island Central Catholic 430, St. Paul 549
Top 15 Results
1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 19:00.81, 2) Talissa Tanquary (SID) 20:27.38, 3) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 20:49.40, 4) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 21:03.30, 5) Ella Buhlke (CCY) 21:09.35, 6) Mallory Applegate (CZD) 21:24.99, 7) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 21:28.83, 8) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 21:28.86, 9) Jessica Opfer (HTN) 21:32.58, 10) Danie Parriott (CHS) 21:41.40, 11) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:52.45, 12) Ava Schneider (LCHS) 21:55.31, 13) Callie Arnold (PRC) 21:55.60, 14) MaKinley Tobey (BRB) 21:55.82, 15) Aleya Bourek (NBC) 21:59.35
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 21:41.40 (10th), Dani Ahrens 27:18.47 (124th), Elliott Zimmerman 29:24.43 (156th), Malin Westin 30:02.61 (160th), Ryleigh Hill 42:06.77 (187th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Bri Ross 26:43.85 (111th), Dakota Reiman 34:40.72 (182nd)
Class C Boys Team Results
Sidney 48, Milford 75, Fort Calhoun 80, Lincoln Christian 86, Arlington 117, Gothenburg 145, DC West 170, Minden 178, Broken Bow 187, Aurora 191, Hartington-Newcastle 199, Lincoln Lutheran 209, Wayne 319, Adams Central 328, Holdrege 329, O’Neill 337, Pierce 356, Boys Town 366, Hershey 394, South Central Unified District #5 417, Columbus Scotus 419, Auburn 433, St. Paul 444, Syracuse 450, Ogallala 458, Central City 498, Grand Island Central Catholic 525, Fairbury 529, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 530, Alma-Southern Valley 547, North Bend Central 549, Logan View 562, Chase County 566, Conestoga 568, Gibbon 574, Kearney Catholic 576, Ashland-Greenwood 625
Top 15 Results
1) Carson Noecker (HTN) 15:58.96, 2) Luke Bonifas (ADC) 16:54.88, 3) Nolan May (ARL) 17:36.63, 4) Cameron Brauer (SID) 17:42.82, 5) Daniel Bashtovoi (SID) 17:48.28, 6) Kaleb Eickhoff (MIL) 17:51.52, 7) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:51.75, 8) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:54.99, 9) Noah Osmond (BRB) 17:56.48, 10) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 17:58.00, 11) Daine Wardyn (BRB) 18:00.45, 12) Jarit Mejia (GICC) 18:01.36, 13) Elliott Reitz (MIL) 18:04.03, 14) Lance Olberding (FTC) 18:09.99, 15) Dahlton Fisher (LCHS) 18:12.51
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:15.08 (41st), Colton Bescheinen 22:11.48 (169th), Scott Dufault 24:37.21 (245th), Collin Dufault 25:57.93 (269th), Colton Stephenson 27:26.41 (285th), Ethan Avidano 27:27.98 (286th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 18:47.17 (26th), Matt Cover 21:46.96 (159th), Tucker Oehlerking 23:53.17 (228th), James Dean 24:35.03 (244th), Caelen Wipf 27:13.92 (284th), Jaden Brack 31:30.11 (301st)