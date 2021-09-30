Cougars, Trailblazers finish races at UNK

KEARNEY – Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water journeyed to the central part of the state Monday for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.

The Cougars and Trailblazers took part in a pair of races at Kearney Country Club. There were 187 girls and 301 boys who ran in the Class C contests. The UNK Invite lets runners get an early glimpse at the layout that will be used for state races in October.

The Conestoga girls placed 25th in team standings with 373 points. CHS senior Danie Parriott added another medal to her star-studded collection with her performance. She captured tenth place in 21:41.40.

The Conestoga boys placed 34th on the scoreboard with 568 points. CHS junior Kaden Simmerman guided the Cougars with a spot in the top 50. He collected 41st place in 19:15.08.

The E-M/WW girls did not have enough runners to qualify for team standings. The Trailblazers finished 29th in the boys race with 530 points. Austin Patton led the squad with a 26th-place time of 18:47.17.