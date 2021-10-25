Cougars, Trailblazers, Lions run in state events

KEARNEY – Athletes from three Cass County cross country programs stamped state logos on their season passports Friday afternoon.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville runners traveled to Kearney Country Club for the Class C State Meet. A large crowd watched athletes finish five-kilometer races on the hilly course.

Conestoga senior Danie Parriott highlighted the day with a fifth-place finish in her race. She posted a medal-winning time of 20:21.50.

Louisville’s Mira Fosmer joined Parriott in the Class C girls event. She captured 34th place in 21:56.30. Fosmer competed in her first state race.

Four Cass County boys posted times during the afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water’s Austin Patton placed 39th in 18:23.60, and Kaden Simmerman represented Conestoga with a 46th-place mark of 18:32.70.

Louisville seniors Jaxson Barnes and Ty Euans wrapped up their prep cross country careers at the meet. Barnes captured 49th place in 18:36.70 and Euans finished 59th in 18:49.60.

Arlington junior Keelianne Green (18:50.04) and Hartington-Newcastle junior Carson Noecker (15:19.51) earned individual championships for their schools. Sidney won the Class C girls team title and Fort Calhoun captured the top boys team honor.

Girls Team Results

Sidney 64, Lincoln Christian 67, Chadron 95, DC West 96, Arlington 101, Wayne 103, Pierce 111, Broken Bow 120, Aurora 134, Bloomfield-Wausa 134, Fort Calhoun 143, Milford 149, Minden 171, Columbus Scotus 209, Boone Central 258

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (Arlington) 18:50.04, 2) Lindee Henning (Ogallala) 19:24.50, 3) Sadye Daniell (Lincoln Christian) 20:04.66, 4) Talissa Tanquary (Sidney) 20:16.90, 5) Danie Parriott (Conestoga) 20:21.50, 6) Darla Nelson (Bloomfield-Wausa) 20:26.75, 7) Callie Arnold (Pierce) 20:32.43, 8) Hailey O’Daniel (Arlington) 20:36.26, 9) Lilly Kenning (Milford) 20:37.34, 10) Makinley Fuller (Chadron) 20:39.70, 11) Mallory Applegate (Cozad) 20:40.80, 12) Ella Buhlke (Central City) 20:41.80, 13) Alexus Sindelar (Pierce) 20:44.13, 14) Elena Kuehner (Aurora) 20:45.33, 15) Lydia Peters (Sidney) 20:48.15

Conestoga Results

Danie Parriott 20:21.50 (5th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 21:56.30 (34th)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 46, Sidney 58, Milford 70, Lincoln Christian 111, Gothenburg 119, Broken Bow 126, Arlington 134, Lincoln Lutheran 145, Aurora 147, Minden 152, Battle Creek 160, Hartington-Newcastle 161, Pierce 162, DC West 178, Adams Central 183

Top 15 Results

1) Carson Noecker (Hartington-Newcastle) 15:19.51, 2) Luke Bonifas (Adams Central) 16:41.98, 3) Jacob Rupp (Fort Calhoun) 17:08.28, 4) Ely Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 17:13.51, 5) Lance Olberding (Fort Calhoun) 17:19.79, 6) Dyami Berridge (Winnebago) 17:22.60, 7) Carter Hohlen (Lincoln Christian) 17:23.64, 8) Nolan May (Arlington) 17:25.22, 9) Daniel Bashtovoi (Sidney) 17:27.45, 10) Conner Wells (St. Paul) 17:28.60, 11) Elliott Reitz (Milford) 17:29.06, 12) Jesus Zavala III (Wayne) 17:32.20, 13) Logan Lebo (Lincoln Lutheran) 17:35.22, 14) Cameron Brauer (Sidney) 17:35.51, 15) Ethan Olsen (Gothenburg) 17:37.45

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:32.70 (46th)

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:23.60 (39th)

Louisville Results

Jaxson Barnes 18:36.70 (49th), Ty Euans 18:49.60 (59th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.