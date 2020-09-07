Cougars travel to Freeman for game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ADAMS – Freeman employed a steady scoring attack to stop Conestoga on the football field Friday night.

The Falcons found the end zone five times in the opening quarter and went on to win 52-14. Freeman finished the game with 304 rushing and 116 passing yards and gained 19 first downs.

Freeman’s defense kept Conestoga from moving closer on the scoreboard. The Falcons stopped three CHS drives with fumble recoveries. The team disrupted several other Conestoga series with defensive plays on third down.

“Our offense was able to move the ball, but turnovers and bad snaps kept us out of the end zone,” Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said. “We struggled to keep them out of the end zone and defending the pass. We know we can play better football, but must prepare all week in order to show this on Friday nights.”

Freeman (1-1) opened the game with a short touchdown run by Holden Ruse. Conestoga (0-2) countered in a quick way. Evan Svanda caught the ensuing kickoff and raced 68 yards for a touchdown.