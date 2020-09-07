Cougars travel to Freeman for game

ADAMS – Freeman employed a steady scoring attack to stop Conestoga on the football field Friday night.
The Falcons found the end zone five times in the opening quarter and went on to win 52-14. Freeman finished the game with 304 rushing and 116 passing yards and gained 19 first downs.
Freeman’s defense kept Conestoga from moving closer on the scoreboard. The Falcons stopped three CHS drives with fumble recoveries. The team disrupted several other Conestoga series with defensive plays on third down.
“Our offense was able to move the ball, but turnovers and bad snaps kept us out of the end zone,” Conestoga head coach Trenton Clausen said. “We struggled to keep them out of the end zone and defending the pass. We know we can play better football, but must prepare all week in order to show this on Friday nights.”
Freeman (1-1) opened the game with a short touchdown run by Holden Ruse. Conestoga (0-2) countered in a quick way. Evan Svanda caught the ensuing kickoff and raced 68 yards for a touchdown.
The Falcons kept the Cougars from capitalizing on that momentum. Nate Archer made it 14-6 with a 45-yard touchdown run, and Holden Ruse scampered 21 and 10 yards for touchdowns later in the first period. Carter Ruse capped the opening quarter with a 15-yard scoring pass to Josiah Wallman.
Conestoga created the final 52-14 margin in the fourth quarter. CHS quarterback Tobias Nolting scrambled 11 yards for a touchdown. Nolting then crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion play.
Nolting went 4-of-10 through the air for 71 yards in the game. Keaghon Chini hauled in three passes for 62 yards and Lucas Anderson caught one pass for nine yards.
Cameron Williams gained 33 yards on eight carries and Nolting had 18 yards on eight attempts. Chini posted 16 rushing yards and Anderson ran once for ten yards.
Nolting guided Conestoga’s defense with five solo and six assisted tackles. Gage Totilas made four solo and six assisted plays, Williams posted four solo tackles and Chini had two solo and ten assisted tackles.
Jayden Widler tallied three solo and four assisted tackles, Bryson Berg made three solo and three assisted plays and Jared Lewis had one solo and six assisted tackles.
Conestoga will play its home opener Friday against Palmyra. The teams will square off at Cougar Stadium at 7 p.m.
Conestoga 6 0 0 8 – 14
Freeman 34 12 0 6 – 52
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
FHS – H. Ruse 4 run (Ruse run)
CHS – Svanda 68 kickoff return (run no good)
FHS – Archer 45 run (run no good)
FHS – H. Ruse 21 run (run no good)
FHS – H. Ruse 10 run (C. Ruse run)
FHS – Wallman 15 pass from C. Ruse (run no good)
2nd Quarter
FHS – Vetrovsky 31 pass from C. Ruse (run no good)
FHS – C. Ruse 9 run (kick no good)
4th Quarter
FHS – Goes 1 run (run no good)
CHS – Nolting 11 run (Nolting run)
