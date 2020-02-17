Cougars use treys to trip up Raiders

The Cougars joined seven other schools with 18 treys in one night. Heartland (2006), Hemingford (1997), Madison (1989), Bellevue West (2006), Cambridge (2009), Wahoo (2017) and Adams Central (2017) have also accomplished the feat.

CHS junior Ben Welch delivered a large portion of the team’s scoring damage from the perimeter. He set the top single-game mark in Conestoga history with nine 3-pointers. He closed the first quarter with a trey and began the third period with two straight triples. He proceeded to knock down six more over the next 12 minutes.

“You could see he was eager to take those shots tonight, and you want to let shooters shoot,” Ahrens said. “We ran a play for him coming out of halftime and once he made that shot he just really got going. It was fun to watch him get into a rhythm like that.”

Welch broke a school mark that had remained intact for several decades. Jason Wohlers and Bryan Sullivan both made eight 3-pointers in games during their careers. Wohlers made his shots against Wahoo in the 1991-92 season, and Sullivan drained his treys against Waterloo in the 1988-89 campaign.

