Cougars use treys to trip up Raiders

CONESTOGA – Conestoga’s 3-point shooting was more than good Monday night against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
It proved to be one of the best efforts in the history of Nebraska boys basketball.
Conestoga drained 18 3-pointers in a 73-45 victory. The Cougars began to light up the nets in the second quarter and dominated Omaha Brownell-Talbot after halftime. Conestoga scored 31 points in the third period and maintained a double-digit gap after that.
CHS head coach Jason Ahrens said he was excited to see the team enjoy success from long distance. The Cougars closed the second quarter with three straight treys and began the third quarter with the same pattern. Conestoga made eight 3-pointers in the third quarter and buried many of them from the same spots on the floor.
“We’ve been shooting the ball really well the past couple of games, and we’ve seen a lot of improvement since the beginning of January,” Ahrens said. “We started off a little slow in the first quarter but we told them to keep shooting. The guys did a great job tonight of staying focused and making shots.”
Conestoga vaulted into a tie for fourth place in boys state history for the most 3-pointers made in one game. Ainsworth holds the top mark with 22 treys in a 2015 contest. Lutheran High Northeast (2002) and Adams Central (2011) are tied for second place with 20, and Ainsworth, Filley, Lincoln Northeast, Wynot, Chappell, Gering and Cozad have all made 19 in one game.
The Cougars joined seven other schools with 18 treys in one night. Heartland (2006), Hemingford (1997), Madison (1989), Bellevue West (2006), Cambridge (2009), Wahoo (2017) and Adams Central (2017) have also accomplished the feat.
CHS junior Ben Welch delivered a large portion of the team’s scoring damage from the perimeter. He set the top single-game mark in Conestoga history with nine 3-pointers. He closed the first quarter with a trey and began the third period with two straight triples. He proceeded to knock down six more over the next 12 minutes.
“You could see he was eager to take those shots tonight, and you want to let shooters shoot,” Ahrens said. “We ran a play for him coming out of halftime and once he made that shot he just really got going. It was fun to watch him get into a rhythm like that.”
Welch broke a school mark that had remained intact for several decades. Jason Wohlers and Bryan Sullivan both made eight 3-pointers in games during their careers. Wohlers made his shots against Wahoo in the 1991-92 season, and Sullivan drained his treys against Waterloo in the 1988-89 campaign.
You have free articles remaining.
Conestoga (10-12) went scoreless for the first 3:19 of the game and trailed 13-9 after the first quarter. Omaha Brownell-Talbot (12-11) maintained a 16-12 lead early in the second quarter and held a 20-17 edge with 2:23 left in the half. The Cougars then buried their final five shots to soar ahead 31-22 at the break.
The team kept rippling the nets in the final two periods. Conestoga scored on six of its first seven trips of the third quarter to create a 47-28 edge. Lane Fox’s driving shot gave the Cougars a 62-38 advantage, and Welch sank a trio of 3-pointers to give the team a 71-44 lead.
Ahrens said Conestoga players fed off the energy from an enthusiastic crowd. Fans honored lone boys basketball senior Kobe Gansemer and seniors on the cheer and dance squads during the evening.
“It was Kobe’s last game here at home, so it was a big game from that standpoint, and the guys really wanted to play well in front of the home crowd,” Ahrens said. “They love playing in front of everyone here. The fans and cheerleaders and band are great and give us a lot of support.”
Ben Welch finished with 27 points and two assists and Lane Fox collected 28 points, 12 assists and five rebounds. Gansemer pocketed nine points and ten rebounds and Koby Vogler drew two charges and posted four points and six boards.
Ben Welch and Tobias Nolting each made one steal, Ty Fox tallied three points and one assist and Kaden Simmerman scored two points. Bryson Berg had one assist, Wesley Nickels made one rebound and one steal and Johnny Welter had one steal. Evan Svanda helped the team defensively during the evening.
Conestoga will finish the regular season Friday, Feb. 21, with a trip to Weeping Water. The teams are scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m.
Omaha Brownell-Talbot 13 9 16 7 – 45
Conestoga 9 22 31 11 – 73
Conestoga (74)
L. Fox 11-24 1-2 28, J. Welch 0-3 0-0 0, B. Welch 9-18 0-0 27, Gansemer 3-9 0-0 9, Vogler 2-5 0-0 4, Nolting 0-1 0-0 0, Bryson Berg 0-0 0-0 0. T. Fox 1-2 0-0 3, Nickels 0-0 0-0 0, Svanda 0-1 0-0 0, Simmerman 1-1 0-0 2, Welter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 1-2 73.