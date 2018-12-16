AUBURN – Conestoga wrestlers registered winning outcomes on the mat Saturday during their trip to the Auburn Invite.
The Cougars placed fourth in the tournament with 122.5 points. Norris sprinted to the top of the team pack with 181 points and Thayer Central (142.5) and Bellevue West (131) were second and third.
Cesar Sandoval placed an exclamation point on Conestoga’s day with a championship at 120 pounds. He pinned all three of his opponents during his title run. He improved his season mark to 13-0.
Braden Ruffner (113 pounds), Cameron Williams (132), Owen Snipes (182) and Hunter Thonen (195) all placed second in their weight classes. Ruffner and Thonen are both 9-2 on the season, Williams is 11-1 and Snipes is 8-5.
Dawson Hardesty, Keaghon Chini and Jacob Dragon all added fourth-place medals for the Cougars. Hardesty competed at 113 pounds, Chini was at 126 and Dragon wrestled at 138.
Conestoga will continue its season Thursday with a trip to Omaha Gross. The teams are scheduled to begin their dual at 6 p.m.
Team Results
Norris 181, Thayer Central 142.5, Bellevue West 131, Conestoga 122.5, Auburn 122, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 115.5, Falls City 47
Conestoga Results
106 – Trace Widler
Dec. by Tanner Potter (CBAL) 6-4, dec. by Isaiah Monarrez (CBAL) 4-2
106 – Anthony Baker
Tech fall Isaiah Monarrez (CBAL) 22-5 (4:00), pinned Aidan Adams (NOR) 1:07, dec. by Ashton Sinn (TCN) 11-7, tech fall by Isaiah Monarrez (CBAL) 20-4 (3:57)
113 – Braden Ruffner (2nd)
Dec. Brenner McLaughlin (TCN) 3-1, pinned by Jalen Maher (AUB) 4:57
113 – Dawson Hardesty (4th)
Pinned by Jalen Maher (AUB) 0:52, pinned by Brenner McLaughlin (TCN) 0:57
120 – Cesar Sandoval (1st)
Pinned Aeden Drier (AUB) 1:15, pinned Tye Ommert (AUB) 3:13, pinned Josh Boots (CBAL) 3:31
126 – Keaghon Chini (4th)
Pinned by Jude Ryan (CBAL) 2:50, dec. Andrew Harvey (NOR) 4-2, pinned by Drew Keller (AUB) 2:40
132 – Cameron Williams (2nd)
Pinned Bennett Crane (BLW) 0:10, pinned Cam Erickson (CBAL) 1:30, pinned by Trenton Ford (AUB) 5:52
138 – Brody Hassler
Tech fall by Sean Lorenzen (CBAL) 17-0 (5:02), pinned by Jace Heckenlively (FCY) 3:47
138 – Jacob Dragon (4th)
Pinned Jace Heckenlively (FCY) 1:25, dec. by Sean Lorenzen (CBAL) 8-3, pinned Brad Hall (AUB) 1:44, dec. by Cooper Spaulding (NOR) 4-3
145 – Jaemes Plowman
Pinned Buchannan Tietjen (TCN) 5:44, pinned by Kole Ligouri (AUB) 0:44, maj. dec. by Cody Stussy (BLW) 11-3
152 – Justin Pick
Pinned by Tyler Nelson (NOR) 1:09, pinned Leighton Vice (FCY) 3:35, pinned by Connor Brown (BLW) 1:53
160 – Dillon Leffler
Pinned by Jack McDonnell (BLW) 1:30, pinned by Kyle Black (FCY) 2:42
182 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned Thomas Fields (FCY) 2:14, pinned Gable Van Cleave (NOR) 2:41, pinned by John Goeschel (BLW) 1:01
195 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Pinned Austin Youngquist (AUB) 2:35, pinned Benjamin Hazel (BLW) 6:00, pinned by Dylan Meyer (NOR) 2:44