Cougars win matches at Ord Holiday Duals

ORD – Conestoga wrestlers turned their calendars to 2021 on Saturday with their appearance at the Ord Holiday Duals Invite.
The Cougars faced off with five teams during their trip to Ord High School. Conestoga defeated Arlington and Bridgeport and fell to Grand Island Northwest, Adams Central and Ord at the tournament.
Keaghon Chini (126 pounds) and Cameron Williams (132) went undefeated in their five matches. Chini produced four pins and one victory by forfeit against his opponents. Williams registered four pins and one major decision during his time on the mat.
Grand Island Northwest and Adams Central took advantage of deep rosters to defeat Conestoga. GINW won four times by forfeit and Adams Central had wrestlers at 12 of the 14 weight classes. GINW won 52-22, Adams Central captured a 42-24 victory and Ord edged Conestoga 42-30.
Conestoga rallied from an early deficit to defeat Arlington 51-27. AHS won the first two matches before the Cougars took control of the dual. CHS captured six of the next seven weight classes to roar ahead on the scoreboard.
The Cougars capped the tournament with a 36-27 triumph over Bridgeport. Chini, Williams and Carter Plowman began the dual with victories and Malakai Jones and Dallas Katzenstein won by forfeit. Braden Ruffner secured the dual with a pin in the final match of the day.
Conestoga is scheduled to return to action Jan. 7. The Cougars will travel to Treynor for a 7 p.m. dual with the Cardinals.
Team Results
Grand Island Northwest 5-0, Adams Central 4-1, Ord 3-2, Conestoga 2-3, Bridgeport 1-4, Arlington 0-5
Grand Island Northwest 52, Conestoga 22
285 – Billy Schleichardt (GINW) dec. Dallas Katzenstein (CHS), 7-5
106 – Gavin Ruff (GINW) won by forfeit
113 – Caleb Alcorta (GINW) pinned Ethan Gloe (CHS), 0:59
120 – Grady Arends (GINW) dec. Braden Ruffner (CHS), 7-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Caleb Vokes (GINW), 2:42
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) maj. dec. Colton Ruff (GINW), 12-0
138 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Max Yendra (GINW), 0:49
145 – Bo Bushhousen (GINW) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 2:35
152 – Eli Arends (GINW) pinned Derek Altman (CHS), 0:39
160 – Austin Cooley (GINW) won by forfeit
170 – Cailyb Weekley (GINW) won by forfeit
182 – Joseph Stein (GINW) won by forfeit
195 – Victor Isele (GINW) maj. dec. Gage Totilas (CHS), 9-0
220 – Malakai Jones (CHS) won by forfeit
Conestoga 51, Arlington 27
106 – Trey Hill (ARL) won by forfeit
113 – Aiden McDuffee (ARL) dec. Ethan Gloe (CHS), 2-0
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) won by forfeit
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Trevor Cooley (ARL), 2:54
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Wyatt Johnson (ARL), 1:18
138 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Kolton Gilmore (ARL), 2:52
145 – Hunter Gilmore (ARL) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 1:07
152 – Derek Altman (CHS) pinned Izzy Sanchez (ARL), 3:43
160 – Jabari Parsons (CHS) won by forfeit
170 – Josh Miller (ARL) won by forfeit
182 – Cade Podany (ARL) won by forfeit
195 – Malakai Jones (CHS) won by forfeit
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
285 – Dallas Katzenstein (CHS) dec. JoeSeth McBride (ARL), 5-1
Adams Central 42, Conestoga 24
106 – Both open
113 – Justin Barbee (ADC) pinned Ethan Gloe (CHS), 0:23
120 – Braiden Kort (ADC) dec. Braden Ruffner (CHS), 5-1
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Tristin Klinger (ADC), 2:50
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Kayleb Saurer (ADC), 4:50
138 – Devon Ackles (ADC) dec. Carter Plowman (CHS), 10-9
145 – Jeret Frerichs (ADC) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 3:00
152 – Jaxen Gangwish (ADC) pinned Derek Altman (CHS), 4:42
160 – Zachary Fleischer (ADC) won by forfeit
170 – Jabari Parsons (CHS) won by forfeit
182 – Both open
195 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
220 – Sam Hemberger (ADC) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:31
285 – Tyler Pavelka (ADC) pinned Dallas Katzenstein (CHS), 4:29
Ord 42, Conestoga 30
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) won by forfeit
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Brandan Boyce (OHS), 0:14
138 – Hayden Kluthe (OHS) pinned Carter Plowman (CHS), 2:46
145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) won by forfeit
152 – Both open
160 – Garret Kluthe (OHS) pinned Jabari Parsons (CHS), 0:29
170 – Ryan Gabriel (OHS) won by forfeit
182 – Kelen Meyer (OHS) won by forfeit
195 – Trey Warner (OHS) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 5:10
220 – Alex Flessner (OHS) pinned Malakai Jones (CHS), 0:19
285 – Bridger Rice (OHS) pinned Dallas Katzenstein (CHS), 0:27
106 – Both open
113 – Ethan Gloe (CHS) won by forfeit
Conestoga 36, Bridgeport 27
126 – Keaghon Chini (CHS) pinned Chance Cooper (BDG), 4:30
132 – Cameron Williams (CHS) pinned Coy Fleming (BDG), 1:49
138 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Edgar Perez (BDG), 1:13
145 – Damien Bell (BDG) pinned Scott Dufault (CHS), 0:20
152 – Both open
160 – Trevor Widener (BDG) won by forfeit
170 – Martin Cruz (BDG) dec. Jabari Parsons (CHS), 14-11
182 – Both open
195 – Malakai Jones (CHS) won by forfeit
220 – Anthony Staman (BDG) pinned Gage Totilas (CHS), 1:16
285 – Dallas Katzenstein (CHS) won by forfeit
106 – Both open
113 – Harrison Barnette (BDG) pinned Ethan Gloe (CHS), 0:54
120 – Braden Ruffner (CHS) pinned Chase McGrath (BDG), 0:59