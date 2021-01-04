Cougars win matches at Ord Holiday Duals

ORD – Conestoga wrestlers turned their calendars to 2021 on Saturday with their appearance at the Ord Holiday Duals Invite.

The Cougars faced off with five teams during their trip to Ord High School. Conestoga defeated Arlington and Bridgeport and fell to Grand Island Northwest, Adams Central and Ord at the tournament.

Keaghon Chini (126 pounds) and Cameron Williams (132) went undefeated in their five matches. Chini produced four pins and one victory by forfeit against his opponents. Williams registered four pins and one major decision during his time on the mat.

Grand Island Northwest and Adams Central took advantage of deep rosters to defeat Conestoga. GINW won four times by forfeit and Adams Central had wrestlers at 12 of the 14 weight classes. GINW won 52-22, Adams Central captured a 42-24 victory and Ord edged Conestoga 42-30.

Conestoga rallied from an early deficit to defeat Arlington 51-27. AHS won the first two matches before the Cougars took control of the dual. CHS captured six of the next seven weight classes to roar ahead on the scoreboard.