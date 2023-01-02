Cougars win matches at Winnebago Invite

WINNEBAGO – Conestoga athletes traveled to the northeast portion of the state Thursday for action on multiple wrestling mats.

The CHS girls finished 13th in the Winnebago Invite with 51 points. Wrestlers from 39 schools across the Midwest traveled to Winnebago’s gym for the daylong tournament.

Maggie Fiene guided the Cougars with a third-place medal at 145 pounds. Fiene (13-5) pinned Summerland’s Jaydn Hobbs and Wahoo’s Jessi Hasenkamp before running into ranked opponent Avani Wilkie of Winnebago in the semifinals. Fiene bounced back with a first-period pin of Scribner-Snyder’s Ashley Stadt.

Kylee Plowman captured Conestoga’s other varsity medal with a fifth-place run at 120 pounds. Plowman collected four pins at the tournament to improve to 10-1. Two of her pins came in the first period and the other two happened in the second period.

Kyler Zimmerman (5-4) earned a championship at 125 pounds in the junior varsity bracket. She pinned Blair’s Maia Opetaia-Swope, Boone Central’s Kaylee Krohn and Platteview’s Mel Ostrander to win the title.

Team Results

South Sioux City 185, Norfolk 117, Fremont 104, Omaha Westside 103.50, Harrisburg 94, Wahoo 92, Scribner-Snyder 80, Yutan 68, Boone Central 65, Stanton 60, Battle Creek 53.50, O’Neill 53.50, Conestoga 51, Bon Homme/Avon 50, West Point-Beemer 47, Winnebago 45, Viborg-Hurley 43, Fairbury 41, Johnson County Central 35, Blair 34, West Holt 31, Wayne 28, Platteview 26, Valentine 26, Columbus 24, Wakefield 22, Hemingford 15, Bennington 14, Wisner-Pilger 13, Summerland 12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 11, Ainsworth 10, High Plains Community 7, Tri County 5, Homer 4, Quad County Northeast 3, Bancroft-Rosalie 0, Cedar Bluffs 0, North Bend Central 0

Conestoga Results

120 – Kylee Plowman (5th)

Pinned Chloe Wattier (BTC) 2:36, pinned by Britney Rueb (BHA) 3:01, pinned Morgan Lee (VBH) 0:12, pinned Selena McCrery (BEN) 2:53, pinned Corah Linnaus (STA) 1:57

125 – Alex Plowman

Pinned by Kali Mangelsen (NFR) 3:32, pinned Brooklyn Holtz (WPB) 1:38, pinned by Ariana Blume (VLN) 1:30

125 JV – Kyler Zimmerman (1st)

Pinned Maia Opetaia-Swope (BLA) 1:40, pinned Kaylee Krohn (BCN) 3:56, pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV) 1:16

130 – Hannah Bogatz

Pinned by Chloe Ellingsen (HRS) 3:21, dec. by Savanah Roan (BLA) 4-0, pinned by Addi Viox (HRS) 1:39

135 – Morgan Hensch

Pinned Stephanie Salgado (SSC) 5:17, pinned by Zoey Barber (OWS) 0:54, dec. MaiLee Garner (FRB) 6-0, pinned by Isabella Manning (WSP) 2:08

145 – Maggie Fiene (3rd)

Pinned Jadyn Hobbs (SMR) 1:52, pinned Jessi Hasenkamp (WAH) 4:28, pinned by Avani Wilkie (WNB) 5:08, pinned Ashley Stadt (SCR) 1:44

170 – Gabby Landon

Pinned Kayleigh Marksmeier (WPB) 3:41, pinned by Kaylee Ricketts (WAH) 1:09, pinned Shelby Kain (BLA) 2:21, tech fall by Madelynne Jakubowski (ONL) 24-7 (4:34)

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro

Pinned by Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 0:19, pinned by Kiersten Geiger (OWS) 1:54