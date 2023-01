Cougars win team titles at Superior Invite

SUPERIOR – Conestoga wrestlers registered a large inventory of championship performances Friday during their trip to the Superior Invite.

The CHS girls and boys each won team titles at the tournament. The Conestoga girls earned first place with 147.50 points and the boys won their championship with 183.50 points. Fillmore Central (78 points) was second in the girls team race, and Smith Center, Kan., placed second in boys standings with 168.50 points.

All seven CHS girls who competed left Superior’s gym with medals. Kylee Plowman (115 pounds), Alex Plowman (120), Hannah Bogatz (130), Morgan Hensch (135) and Allee Jo Inzauro (235) claimed individual championships. Gabby Landon earned second place at 155 pounds and Kyler Zimmerman captured third place at 125 pounds.

Asher Koehnen (113 pounds) and Lucas Anderson (160) each won championships for Conestoga. Evan Morrical (106), James Kansteiner (132), Carter Plowman (152), Mason Serkiz (170) and Gage Totilas (220) earned second place in their weight classes.

Jace Thomas (106), Calum Jeys (113), Collin Dufault (132), Ethan Avidano (138), Scott Dufault (145) and Trey Rodis (182) finished third, and Gaige Gillott (138) and Jacob Landon (145) were fourth. Montae Henry (138) finished fifth and Gavin Harrison (126) and Kaden Simmerman (160) added sixth-place finishes for the Cougars.

Girls Team Results

Conestoga 147.50, Fillmore Central 78, David City 57, Franklin 53, Thayer Central 40, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 20, Harvard 15, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 14, Arcadia-Loup City 12, Southern Valley 9, Doniphan-Trumbull 4

Conestoga Results

115 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Tech fall JaeLynn Watson (TCN) 18-2 (3:01), tech fall Alexa Goosic (FRN) 17-1 (2:08), pinned Ava Thumann (RPC) 1:19

120 – Alex Plowman (1st)

Pinned Cadence Smaus (DVC) 5:15, pinned JoLee Gewecke (FIL) 4:30

125 – Kyler Zimmerman (3rd)

Dec. by Braelyn Degenhardt (TCN) 13-7, pinned by Patricia Arroyo (RCBH) 1:10, pinned Paisley Ord (RCBH) 1:20

130 – Hannah Bogatz (1st)

Pinned Savanna Wiedel (TCN) 2:00, pinned Yesica Ontiveros (HTM) 2:31, pinned Alice Chlebounova (DNT) 0:51

135 – Morgan Hensch (1st)

Pinned Savannah Gregory (DVC) 0:56, pinned Izabella Habana-Lindeman (TCN) 2:00, won by medical forfeit over Maggie Fushia (FIL), tech fall Carlee Hinz (SPR) 17-2 (4:55)

145 – Maggie Fiene

Pinned Addison Wolf (FIL) 0:52, pinned Sidnee Busch (DVC) 0:35

155 – Gabby Landon (2nd)

Pinned Emma Jackson (FRN) 1:23, pinned Cierra Cruz (FIL) 1:01, pinned by Laylani Kasik (DVC) 3:00, won by medical forfeit over Cally Schmid (DVC)

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (1st)

Pinned Kaylee Engle (TCN) 3:11, pinned Madison Holman (FRN) 5:37

Boys Team Results

Conestoga 183.50, Smith Center 168.50, Republic County 120.50, Superior 102, Meridian 72, Southern 71.50, Sutton 68.50, Hastings 47, Hays-Thomas More Prep-Marian 46, Fairbury 18

Conestoga Results

106 – Evan Morrical (2nd)

Dec. Jace Thomas (CHS) 3-1 (OT), dec. Nate Phy (SMC) 8-7, pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 0:50

106 – Jace Thomas (3rd)

Dec. by Evan Morrical (CHS) 3-1 (OT), pinned by Korey Poppe (SUT) 1:44, maj. dec. Nate Phy (SMC) 19-6

113 – Asher Koehnen (1st)

Pinned Jacoby Feldmann (SMC) 1:42, pinned Lane Shore (SUT) 1:38, pinned Calum Jeys (CHS) 2:48, dec. Carson Beavers (RPC) 4-0

113 – Calum Jeys (3rd)

Pinned by Carson Beavers (RPC) 0:54, pinned Jacoby Feldmann (SMC) 1:55, pinned by Asher Koehnen (CHS) 2:48, pinned Lane Shore (SUT) 1:53

120 – Logan Christensen

Tech fall by Conner Sheetz (RPC) 16-1 (5:42), pinned Aiden Haidul (FRB) 3:24, dec. by Jacob Ward (SOU) 10-3

126 – Gavin Harrison (6th)

Pinned by Damian Parrott (SOU) 3:52, pinned Caleb McKnight (HST) 0:57, pinned by Landon Scheidemann (SUT) 1:56, pinned by Damian Parrott (SOU) 2:19

132 – Caleb Avidano

Pinned by Airan Hernandez (SUT) 0:58, pinned by Ethan Ines (RPC) 0:45

132 – Jaren Asuncion

Pinned by Hayden Neeman (SPR) 0:13, pinned by Bracksten Carr (SMC) 1:29

132 – Collin Dufault (3rd)

Dec. Ethan Ines (RPC) 9-8, pinned by Hayden Neeman (SPR) 0:21, tech fall Noah Troxel (SOU) 18-0 (3:34), pinned Airan Hernandez (SUT) 2:37

132 – James Kansteiner (2nd)

Pinned Cooper Sheely (SPR) 0:51, tech fall Bracksten Carr (SMC) 16-0 (4:40), pinned Airan Hernandez (SUT) 2:38, pinned by Hayden Neeman (SPR) 0:32

138 – Gaige Gillott (4th)

Pinned by Parker Hutchinson (SMC) 2:36, pinned Lincoln Sander (SPR) 1:31, pinned Montae Henry (CHS) 3:39, dec. by Ethan Avidano (CHS) 8-2

138 – Montae Henry (5th)

Pinned Jayleb Guthrie (FRB) 2:12, pinned by Austen Forney (SOU) 2:50, pinned by Gaige Gillott (CHS) 3:39, pinned Colt Laaker (SPR) 2:32

138 – Ethan Avidano (3rd)

Pinned Lincoln Sander (SPR) 0:43, maj. dec. by Parker Hutchinson (SMC) 12-4, pinned Colt Laaker (SPR) 1:52, dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS) 8-2

138 – Jordyn Stark

Pinned by Austen Forney (SOU) 0:54, pinned by Lincoln Sander (SPR) 0:50

145 – Jacob Landon (4th)

Dec. Adam Krohn (RPC) 6-4, pinned by Alex Wilkinson (SMC) 1:05, pinned Easton Werth (HTM) 1:23, pinned by Scott Dufault (CHS) 0:40

145 – Scott Dufault (3rd)

Pinned Easton Werth (HTM) 0:57, pinned by Jackson Huls (MER) 1:35, pinned Adam Krohn (RPC) 2:54 pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 0:40

152 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Caleb Winter (CHS) 1:19, pinned Jordan Williams (RPC) 2:28, maj. dec. by Bentley Montgomery (SMC) 18-6

152 – Caleb Winter

Pinned by Carter Plowman (CHS) 1:19, pinned Samual Thomas (MER) 4:22, dec. by Coby Huls (MER) 4-1

160 – Kaden Simmerman (6th)

Maj. dec. by Zach Piroutek (RPC) 18-10, pinned David Hodges (SPR) 1:19, pinned by Kyler Boyles (SPR) 1:27, pinned by Gannon McCoy (SMC) 4:08

160 – Lucas Anderson (1st)

Pinned Gannon McCoy (SMC) 0:44, pinned Kyler Boyles (SPR) 1:53, pinned Zach Piroutek (RPC) 0:39

170 – Mason Serkiz (2nd)

Pinned Carsen Goes (SOU) 1:58, dec. Carson Simmons (RPC) 10-7, pinned by Avery Larsen (HST) 1:07

182 – Trey Rodis (3rd)

Pinned Peyton Arner (FRB) 0:27, pinned Brian Liberato (SUT) 0:46, pinned by J.D. Adam (MER) 1:07, pinned by Eli Stein (HTM) 0:21

220 – Gage Totilas (2nd)

Pinned Christian Osweiler (SPR) 0:23, pinned Landon Devaney (HST) 0:48, pinned Ayden Polansky (RPC) 0:56, dec. by Eli Franklin (SMC) 5-4