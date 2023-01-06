Cougars wrestle against Crusaders, Cardinals

Conestoga athletes made moves on wrestling mats several times this week during duals against Lincoln Christian and Treynor.
Conestoga boys 40, Lincoln Christian 27
Conestoga hosted Lincoln Christian on Tuesday night for matches under the CHS spotlight. The teams split the first six matches before the Cougars began to pull away. Scott Dufault, Carter Plowman and Lucas Anderson won three straight bouts to give Conestoga enough cushion on the scoreboard.
285 – Both open
106 – Emmett Cooley (LCHS) dec. Evan Morrical (CHS), 4-3
113 – Jace Thomas (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Calum Jeys (CHS) maj. dec Karter Gabriel (LCHS), 15-4
126 – Charlie Wienke (LCHS) pinned Gavin Harrison (CHS), 4:48
132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Luke Blocker (LCHS), 2:26
138 – Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) pinned Collin Dufault (CHS), 1:55
145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Truman Paulsen (LCHS), 1:08
152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Noah Worley (LCHS), 2:27
160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) pinned Kahle Kubik (LCHS), 0:26
170 – Jackson Cooley (LCHS) pinned Mason Serkiz (CHS), 3:04
182 – Jonathan Thompson (LCHS) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 1:21
195 – Both open
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) won by forfeit
126 JV – Logan Christensen (CHS) pinned Gabe Wagner (LCHS), 3:44
126 JV – Dominick Roth (LCHS) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:36
152 JV – Jacob Landon (CHS) dec. Aves Bossom (LCHS), 14-12 (OT)
160 JV – Ben McKee (LCHS) dec. Jordyn Stark (CHS), 12-8
160 JV – Kaden Simmerman (CHS) pinned Sam Dodge (LCHS), 1:56
170 JV – Sam Dodge (LCHS) pinned Fabian Montes (CHS), 5:27
Conestoga girls 30, Treynor 27
The Cougars traveled to Treynor on Thursday night for girls and boys duals. The CHS girls rallied from an early deficit to leave with the victory.
235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (CHS) won by forfeit
100 – Both open
105 – Ava Kennedy (THS) won by forfeit
110 – Emma Miller (THS) won by forfeit
115 – Both open
120 – Kylee Plowman (CHS) pinned Adalyn Minahan (THS), no time given
125 – Jordin Acosta (THS) pinned Alex Plowman (CHS), 0:44
130 – Andyn White (THS) pinned Kyler Zimmerman (CHS), 3:31
135 – Emerson Gregg (THS) dec. Hannah Bogatz (CHS), 7-2
140 – Morgan Hensch (CHS) won by forfeit
145 – Maggie Fiene (CHS) won by forfeit
155 – Gabby Landon (CHS) won by forfeit
Conestoga boys 54, Treynor 30
Conestoga dominated the boys dual with a series of pins and forfeits. The team used six straight victories midway through the dual to soar ahead of the Cardinals.
220 – Gage Totilas (CHS) pinned Lowell Knott (THS), 1:14
285 – Dan Gregory (THS) won by forfeit
106 – Evan Morrical (CHS) won by forfeit
113 – Asher Koehnen (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – Jett Sornson (THS) pinned Logan Christensen (CHS), 0:59
126 – Luke Parrott (THS) pinned Gavin Harrison (CHS), 0:34
132 – James Kansteiner (CHS) pinned Cauy Konz (THS), 1:35
138 – Ethan Avidano (CHS) pinned Clinton Buckingham (THS), 3:19
145 – Scott Dufault (CHS) pinned Jude Thiel (THS), 1:04
152 – Carter Plowman (CHS) pinned Danny Kinsella (THS), 3:06
160 – Lucas Anderson (CHS) won by forfeit
170 – Mason Serkiz (CHS) pinned Josh Nelson (THS), 0:35
182 – Levi Young (THS) pinned Alonso Montes (CHS), 1:55
195 – Rafe Gayer (THS) pinned Trey Rodis (CHS), 2:17