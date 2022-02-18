Cougars wrestle on first day of state tournament

OMAHA – Three Conestoga wrestlers began their state experiences Thursday with several close matches.

Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman and Gage Totilas wrestled in the first and second rounds of the Class C State Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. They competed in four matches during the morning and early afternoon.

Chini (40-13) wrestled twice in the 126-pound bracket. He began the tournament by winning his first-round match 3-2 over Elkhorn Valley’s Zack Hartl (32-12). Chini gained the lead in the third period and held off a late challenge by Hartl to advance.

Chini then squared off with O’Neill’s John Alden (38-2) in the quarterfinals. Chini tied the match at 2-2 with an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period. The veterans then traded points in a back-and-forth third period that ended with Alden on top 10-6.

Plowman (40-6) competed against Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs (44-9) in the first round of the 145-pound bracket. They were tied 2-2 after the first period and the score remained knotted at 6-6 after the second period. Hinrichs scored with 20 seconds left in the third period to edge Plowman 8-6.

Totilas (32-12) battled Amherst’s Brody Bogard (23-4) in the first round of the 195-pound bracket. They went back and forth throughout a match that featured many scoring moves. Totilas trailed 11-9 with 1:21 to go and moved within 11-10. He nearly collected a takedown in the final seconds but Bogard held on until the clock ran out.

All three Cougars will compete in consolation rounds on Friday.

Conestoga Results

126 – Keaghon Chini

Dec. Zack Hartl (Elkhorn Valley) 3-2, dec. by John Alden (O’Neill) 10-6

145 – Carter Plowman

Dec. by Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 8-6

195 – Gage Totilas

Dec. by Brody Bogard (Amherst) 11-10

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.