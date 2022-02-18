 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cougars wrestle on first day of state tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

OMAHA – Three Conestoga wrestlers began their state experiences Thursday with several close matches.

Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman and Gage Totilas wrestled in the first and second rounds of the Class C State Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. They competed in four matches during the morning and early afternoon.

Chini (40-13) wrestled twice in the 126-pound bracket. He began the tournament by winning his first-round match 3-2 over Elkhorn Valley’s Zack Hartl (32-12). Chini gained the lead in the third period and held off a late challenge by Hartl to advance.

Chini then squared off with O’Neill’s John Alden (38-2) in the quarterfinals. Chini tied the match at 2-2 with an escape with 18 seconds left in the second period. The veterans then traded points in a back-and-forth third period that ended with Alden on top 10-6.

Plowman (40-6) competed against Fillmore Central’s Aiden Hinrichs (44-9) in the first round of the 145-pound bracket. They were tied 2-2 after the first period and the score remained knotted at 6-6 after the second period. Hinrichs scored with 20 seconds left in the third period to edge Plowman 8-6.

People are also reading…

Totilas (32-12) battled Amherst’s Brody Bogard (23-4) in the first round of the 195-pound bracket. They went back and forth throughout a match that featured many scoring moves. Totilas trailed 11-9 with 1:21 to go and moved within 11-10. He nearly collected a takedown in the final seconds but Bogard held on until the clock ran out.

All three Cougars will compete in consolation rounds on Friday.

Conestoga Results

126 – Keaghon Chini

Dec. Zack Hartl (Elkhorn Valley) 3-2, dec. by John Alden (O’Neill) 10-6

145 – Carter Plowman

Dec. by Aiden Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 8-6

195 – Gage Totilas

Dec. by Brody Bogard (Amherst) 11-10

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lions leap past Eagles at home

Lions leap past Eagles at home

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls turned their passing skills into point-producing moments Friday night in a home victory over Arlington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News