County athletes capture district cross country awards

FORT CALHOUN – Cass County athletes showcased their running talents with many of their top times of the season at Thursday’s district meet.

Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Fort Calhoun for the District C-1 Meet. They pocketed times in front of a large crowd at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park. Students from 12 schools took part in girls and boys races at the park.

Fort Atkinson’s course included sprints alongside a large wooden fort and other historical buildings. Runners went up and down a giant hill midway through the race, and they returned to the finish line through a route lined with prairie grasses.

Many students generated their best times of the season during a day that featured comfortable running temperatures. Seven of the ten E-M/WW athletes who competed at districts posted career-best times, and multiple Conestoga and Louisville runners accomplished the same feat.

The Conestoga girls captured fourth place with 74 points and E-M/WW finished tenth with 171 points. Louisville did not compile a team score at the meet.

Two Cass County girls collected tickets to next week’s state meet by finishing in the top 15 at districts. Conestoga senior Danie Parriott earned a silver medal with a second-place run of 20:03.40. Louisville junior Mira Fosmer became a district medalist with a sixth-place time of 21:01.40.

Parriott collected a season-best time and Fosmer set a personal-best mark at the race. They will represent Cass County in the Class C State Meet at Kearney Country Club on Friday, Oct. 22. The Class C girls race is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place near the finish line.

The Louisville boys earned fourth place in team standings with 85 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water placed ninth with 141 points and Conestoga finished 11th with 171 points.

Four Cass County boys will represent their schools at Kearney Country Club. Louisville seniors Jaxson Barnes (17:48.90, 7th) and Ty Euans (17:50.30 (8th), Conestoga junior Kaden Simmerman (17:54.10, 10th) and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water junior Austin Patton (17:55.90, 13th) qualified for state with their times.

The four boys will compete in the Class C State Meet on Friday, Oct. 22. The Class C boys race is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will take place near the finish line.

Girls Team Results

DC West 25, Arlington 39, Fort Calhoun 67, Conestoga 74, Auburn 79, Falls City 84, Omaha Concordia 111, Omaha Gross 124, Boys Town 132, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 171, Louisville, Syracuse no team scores

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 18:29.20, 2) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:03.40, 3) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 20:04.70, 4) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 20:36.00, 5) Bria Bench (FTC) 20:43.50, 6) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 21:01.40, 7) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 21:02.40, 8) Maria Malousek (DCW) 21:04.50, 9) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 21:04.70, 10) Lilyan Becker (AUB) 21:04.80, 11) Lillian Thomas (FCY) 21:06.60, 12) Dala Drowne (FTC) 21:15.90, 13) Alivia Thomas (AUB) 21:48.50, 14) Ava Grimm (DCW) 21:48.60, 15) Claire Noerrlinger (SYR) 22:00.50

Conestoga Results

Danie Parriott 20:03.40 (2nd), Malin Westin 22:31.00 (19th), Dani Ahrens 22:57.40 (26th), Elliot Zimmerman 24:00.50 (38th)

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results

Valeriia Khromova 24:36.20 (43rd), Bri Ross 24:36.90 (44th), Dakota Reiman 25:11.00 (50th), Lena Gardavior 27:57.70 (58th)

Louisville Results

Mira Fosmer 21:01.40 (6th), Charlee Peacock 22:37.40 (21st), Hailey Teller 23:02.10 (28th)

Boys Team Results

Fort Calhoun 23, Arlington 48, DC West 68, Louisville 85, Boys Town 85, Omaha Concordia 115, Auburn 128, Omaha Gross 128, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 141, Syracuse 160, Conestoga 171, Falls City 234

Top 15 Results

1) Ely Olberding (FTC) 16:46.80, 2) Nolan May (ARL) 16:52.20, 3) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 17:01.20, 4) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:14.20, 5) Parker Gaston (DCW) 17:31.70, 6) Kevin Flesner (ARL) 17:35.70, 7) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 17:48.90, 8) Ty Euans (LOU) 17:50.30, 9) Carlos Hurt (BTO) 17:52.70, 10) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 17:54.10, 11) Dominick Cupp (BTO) 17:54.70, 12) Triston Perry (AUB) 17:55.30, 13) Austin Patton (EMWW) 17:55.90, 14) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:00.10, 15) Johnathon Schwarte (FTC) 18:09.30

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 17:54.10 (10th), Colton Bescheinen 19:24.60 (36th), Ethan Avidano 21:10.70 (61st), Scott Dufault 22:04.20 (64th), Colton Stephenson 22:16.70 (65th), Collin Dufault 22:39.30 (68th)

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 17:55.90 (13th), Trevin McKenzie 19:14.30 (33rd), Matt Cover 19:35.40 (41st), Caelen Wipf 20:30.70 (54th), Tucker Oehlerking 20:48.80 (57th), James Dean 20:52.20 (58th)

Louisville Results

Jaxson Barnes 17:48.90 (7th), Ty Euans 17:50.30 (8th), Eric Heard 18:36.40 (26th), Caleb Theiman 19:42.40 (44th), Chase Savage 19:43.50 (45th), Waylon Haworth 19:45.30 (48th)

