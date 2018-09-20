MALCOLM – Athletes from four Cass County schools made the trip west Tuesday for a full slate of action at the Malcolm Invite.
Runners from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area for the meet. The event gave students from all four local teams a chance to preview the course for the upcoming league contests. Branched Oak SRA will be the site of the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet Oct. 2.
The Conestoga girls earned fourth place in the 20-school meet with 79 points. Bella Hogue (4th, 21:21.7) and Danie Parriott (22:15.8, 12th) both won medals for the Cougars. Jasmine Rainey, Lachlyn Swim and Jessica Poirier helped the team with varsity times.
Weeping Water’s Lauren Wehrbein secured a trip to the medal podium with an 11th-place mark of 22:11.2. Louisville’s Hailey Teller, Katie Kerans and Sophie Habrock, Elmwood-Murdock’s Constence Baker and Weeping Water’s Ciera Dieter all added times in the race.
Louisville was ninth and Weeping Water was 16th in the boys race. Scott Blumer and Cory Groleau led their respective teams at the event. Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock also competed on the Branched Oak course.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Christian 34, Malcolm 44, Adams Central 75, Conestoga 79, Minden 82, Milford 93, Schuyler 128, East Butler 129, Wilber-Clatonia 154, Johnson County Central 155, Lincoln Lutheran 163, Centennial, College View Academy, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Omaha Christian Academy, Pawnee City, Raymond Central, Syracuse, Weeping Water no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Grace Reiman (ADC) 20:42.2, 2) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 20:58.8, 3) Amanda Aerts (EBT) 21:14.1, 4) Bella Hogue (CHS) 21:21.7, 5) Halle Hueser (LCHS) 21:32.9, 6) Logan Thomas (MLC) 21:39.9, 7) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 21:43.9, 8) McKenzie Teten (MLC) 21:47.6, 9) Edith Oliden (SCH) 22:01.2, 10) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 22:05.1, 11) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 22:11.2, 12) Danie Parriott (CHS) 22:15.8, 13) Ally Korte (LCHS) 22:24.1, 14) Alex Bauer (MIN) 22:28.1, 15) Rylee Haecker (RAY) 22:37.6
Conestoga Results
Bella Hogue 21:21.7 (4th), Danie Parriott 22:15.8 (12th), Jasmine Rainey 24:22.8 (38th), Lachlyn Swim 24:41.8 (40th), Jessica Poirier 32:38.2 (74th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Constence Baker 36:57.3 (75th)
Louisville Results
Hailey Teller 24:01.6 (32nd), Katie Kerans 26:04.1 (54th), Sophie Habrock 30:21.1 (69th)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 22:11.2 (11th), Ciera Dieter 28:51.3 (65th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 16, Schuyler 46, Lincoln Christian 47, Minden 74, Adams Central 85, Milford 102, Wilber-Clatonia 149, Lincoln Lutheran 153, Louisville 173, David City 202, Centennial 243, College View Academy 248, Raymond Central 255, Johnson County Central 255, East Butler 258, Weeping Water 284, Syracuse 303, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian Academy, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Aidan Wheelock 16:58.7 (MIN), 2) Devyn Beekman (MLC) 17:33.3, 3) John Swotek (MLC) 17:36.4, 4) Noah Twohig (MLC) 17:40.6, 5) Cristobal Gonzalez (SCH) 17:41.7, 6) Caleb Canfield (LCHS) 17:49.6, 7) Dillon Beach (MLC) 17:53.8, 8) Gavin McGerr (LCHS) 17:54.0, 9) Tommy Lokken (WLC) 17:59.1, 10) Luke Bonifas (ADC) 18:19.4, 11) Miguel Carrasco (SCH) 18:26.6, 12) Jackson Hueser (LCHS) 18:29.6, 13) Eduardo Carrasco (SCH) 18:31.4, 14) Tristen Obermiller (ADC) 18:36.2, 15) Ryan Zoucha (MLC) 18:42.5
Conestoga Results
Dawson Hardesty 19:43.5 (34th), Trace Widler 22:18.1 (82nd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Austin Hawks 20:53.2 (55th) Tucker Oehlerking 23:11.8 (86th), Chaz Mellen 26:36.2 (98th)
Louisville Results
Scott Blumer 19:42.7 (33rd), Trajan Trent 20:14.4 (43rd), Jaxson Barnes 20:30.8 (47th), Tyler Hiatt 20:41.4 (53rd), Tyler Euans 22:01.6 (75th), Nate Krejci 22:15.4 (80th)
Weeping Water Results
Cory Groleau 21:18.0 (64th), Lane Damme 21:33.4 (70th), Jacob Groleau 22:20.9 (83rd), Jackson Flanagan 23:08.6 (85th), Michael Zeeb 26:17.6 (97th), Noah Hammons 27:41.0 (102nd)