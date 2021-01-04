County athletes earn medals at Winnebago

WINNEBAGO – Athletes from two Cass County schools worked their way into medal-winning contention at the Winnebago Girls Invite.
Wrestlers from Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to northeast Nebraska for a tournament that featured more than two dozen schools. Teams came from as far away as Gordon-Rushville and Paxton for the Dec. 30 event.
Weeping Water captured fourth place in team standings with 65 points. Riley Hohn, Ashley Cappen, McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Makayla Regler and Libby Sutton wrestled for the Indians.
Wilson highlighted Weeping Water’s day with a championship performance at 109 pounds. She pinned two of her opponents in the first minute of their matches and registered another pin in the opening period. She pinned West Point-Beemer’s Brisa Figueroa in 2:31 in the title match to improve to 10-1 this season.
Makayla Regler earned second place at 117 pounds and Riley Hohn captured fifth place at 103 pounds. Regler improved to 11-3 with two pins during the day. Hohn moved her season mark to 11-5 with two pins, one major decision and one forfeit victory.
Louisville’s Daysha Jones earned a fourth-place medal with her work at 154 pounds. Jones (8-3) pinned her first two opponents in the first period and advanced to the third-place match with a pin over Pierce’s Mariah Eckert.
Team Results
South Sioux City 140, Schuyler 86, West Point-Beemer 71, Weeping Water 65, Fremont 59, Pierce 52, Winnebago 46, Battle Creek 45.5, Creighton 39, Platteview 39, Norfolk 32, Hemingford 26, Omaha Westside 26, Lennox (S.D.) 25, Valentine 24, Gordon-Rushville 22, Scribner-Snyder 22, Johnson County Central 21, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 20, Papillion-La Vista 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 17, Ainsworth 15, Louisville 15, Wahoo 11, Cedar Bluffs 6, Beatrice 4, Paxton 2, Omaha Skutt 0
Louisville Results
154 – Daysha Jones (4th)
Pinned Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 1:27, pinned Taylor Story (FRE) 1:12, pinned by Jacquelyn Zamora (SSC) 4:47, pinned Mariah Eckert (Pierce) 2:25, Pinned by Tawnie Escamilla (FRE) 1:00
Weeping Water Results
103 – Riley Hohn (5th)
Pinned Jessica Ortega (SCH) 5:33, pinned by Gina Gonzalez (SSC) 1:03, pinned Braelyn Johnson (WPB) 0:40, maj. dec. Brianna Miller (PLV) 11-1, maj. dec. by Hasley Salgado (SCH) 13-2, won by daily match limit over Hannah Hinrichsen (WPB)
103 – Ashley Cappen
Pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 1:10, pinned by Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (FRE) 2:11
103 – McKenzie Regler
Pinned Braelyn Johnson (WPB) 1:34, pinned by Hasley Salgado (SCH) 2:55, dec. Jessica Ortega (SCH) 9-2, pinned by Hannah Hinrichsen (WPB) 1:46
109 – Dakota Reiman
Pinned by Raelyn Wilson (WW) 0:22, pinned by Leah Breuer (NOR) 4:12
109 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)
Pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:22, pinned Natalie Carreto (SCH) 1:33, pinned Layci Condon (CRG) 0:58, pinned Brisa Figueroa (WPB) 2:31
117 – Liz Harder
Pinned by Jamelah Taylor (PLV) 4:53, pinned Ariana Blume (VAL) 2:53, dec. by Braxtynne Emerson (PRC) 12-6
117 – Makayla Regler (2nd)
Pinned Ariana Blume (VAL) 0:30, pinned Stephanie Cruz (JCC) 2:58, pinned by Ryllee Hoppe (NOR) 3:16
142 – Libby Sutton