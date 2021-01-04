County athletes earn medals at Winnebago

WINNEBAGO – Athletes from two Cass County schools worked their way into medal-winning contention at the Winnebago Girls Invite.

Wrestlers from Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to northeast Nebraska for a tournament that featured more than two dozen schools. Teams came from as far away as Gordon-Rushville and Paxton for the Dec. 30 event.

Weeping Water captured fourth place in team standings with 65 points. Riley Hohn, Ashley Cappen, McKenzie Regler, Dakota Reiman, Raelyn Wilson, Liz Harder, Makayla Regler and Libby Sutton wrestled for the Indians.

Wilson highlighted Weeping Water’s day with a championship performance at 109 pounds. She pinned two of her opponents in the first minute of their matches and registered another pin in the opening period. She pinned West Point-Beemer’s Brisa Figueroa in 2:31 in the title match to improve to 10-1 this season.

Makayla Regler earned second place at 117 pounds and Riley Hohn captured fifth place at 103 pounds. Regler improved to 11-3 with two pins during the day. Hohn moved her season mark to 11-5 with two pins, one major decision and one forfeit victory.