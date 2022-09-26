County athletes play in league softball tournament

RALSTON – Students from Plattsmouth and Weeping Water traveled to Ralston on Saturday for action in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament.

Plattsmouth and Platteview took part in the softball tournament at Crown and Wager Fields during the morning. Weeping Water students played on Platteview’s team as part of a co-op agreement.

Malcolm 13, Plattsmouth 1

Malcolm stopped Plattsmouth in a first-round game. The Clippers ended action by scoring 11 runs in the bottom of the third inning.

Alyssa Fortik led Malcolm with one double, two triples, three runs scored and two runs batted in. Tekama Bratrsovsky posted a two-run home run and Jessica Sandell drove in two runs.

Plattsmouth 0 1 0 – 1 1 7

Malcolm 1 1 11 – 13 5 0

Beatrice 14, Platteview 1

Beatrice used a 12-run outburst in the second inning to stop Platteview in the first round. Grace Beaty and Khloe Hartman each had doubles for Platteview and Paisley Peklo added one single. Weeping Water senior Taylor Miller added one defensive putout from her spot in the outfield.

Beatrice 2 12 0 – 14 12 0

Platteview 0 0 1 – 1 3 5

Platteview 14, Plattsmouth 9

The Blue Devils and Trojans played a high-scoring game in the consolation round. Platteview erased a 6-2 deficit with 11 runs in the second inning. The team then held off Plattsmouth’s comeback attempt to advance to the fifth-place game.

Kennedy Karschner led Platteview with one double, three singles and two RBI. Reese Lingle posted three hits and Annabelle Bergren had one double, one single and three RBI.

Aimee Dasher drove in three runs and Amelia Field collected two RBI for Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth 4 2 0 3 – 9 7 4

Platteview 2 11 0 1 – 14 16 3

Ralston 11, Platteview 6

Ralston stopped the Trojans in the fifth-place game. Sarah McCarty guided the Rams with two singles, one walk, two runs and three RBI.

Hartman led Platteview with one double, one home run, four RBI and two runs. Hartman and Karschner each made two defensive assists for the team.

Platteview 300 03 – 6 7 4

Ralston 055 01 – 11 4 2