County athletes run at JCC Invitational

TECUMSEH – Cass County athletes journeyed to Tecumseh Country Club on Friday morning for the Johnson County Central Invite.

Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville squared off with opponents from Nebraska and Missouri at the cross country meet. Thirteen programs took part in five-kilometer races.

All three Louisville girls who competed during the morning finished in the top 16 spots. Sophie Korytowski (5th, 22:25.30) and Charlee Peacock (8th, 23:24.00) each won medals and Hailey Teller (16th, 24:53.60) placed in the top 20.

Conestoga’s Danie Parriott claimed a medal with her performance. She finished sixth in 22:42.10. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water was fifth in team standings with 77 points and Conestoga was seventh with 83 points.

The Louisville boys captured second place in team standings with 41 points. Jaxson Barnes (3rd, 18:46.60), Talon Ball (5th, 18:50.30) and Eric Heard (14th, 19:57.00) led the Lions with medal-winning times. Ty Euans, Scott Blumer and Chase Savage helped Louisville claim the runner-up trophy.

The Conestoga boys finished fifth in team standings with 109 points. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water captured ninth place with 145 points.