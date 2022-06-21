County baseball teams compete in first night of tournament

PLATTSMOUTH – Three Cass County Junior Legion baseball programs opened their league tournament Tuesday night in Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water took part in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. Plattsmouth hosted games at Blue Devil Park in the tournament’s Northern Division.

#3 Plattsmouth 10, #7 Louisville/Weeping Water 9

Louisville/Weeping Water dominated the opening portion of the game. The Lions jumped ahead of Plattsmouth 3-0 in the first inning and doubled the margin in the second. The team maintained a 7-2 edge after scoring once in the fourth.

Plattsmouth turned the game around with a big outburst in the bottom of the fourth. The Blue Devils generated six runs in the inning to take the lead. Plattsmouth increased the gap to 9-7 in the fifth before Louisville/Weeping Water countered with a pair of runs in the sixth.

Wesley Vick gave Plattsmouth a chance to score the eventual game-winning run in the sixth. He blasted a leadoff double in the inning to help the Blue Devils go up 10-9. Plattsmouth held L/WW scoreless in the seventh to advance in the tournament.

Ethan Walker led Plattsmouth’s offense with a grand slam and five runs batted in. Eli Horner and Gabe Villamonte each produced two hits for the Blue Devils.

Nik Sorensen led Louisville/Weeping Water with three hits and two RBI. Brennan DeMike delivered two hits and four RBI, Alex Sorensen collected two hits and Sayler Rhodes drew a pair of walks.

Louis Ingram helped Plattsmouth with his work on the mound. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and had five strikeouts. Alex Sorensen struck out eight batters in five innings for the Lions.

Plattsmouth will play Lincoln Christian for the Northern Division championship at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 23, at Blue Devil Park.

L/WW 330 102 0 – 9 10 2

Plattsmouth 020 611 x – 10 8 2

#4 Lincoln Christian 11, #5 Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 6

Lincoln Christian used a quick start to secure a first-round victory over the Nationals. The team went ahead 4-1 after the first inning and led 6-1 after two frames.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka fought back with two runs in the third and a solo run in the fifth to make it 6-4. Lincoln Christian then iced the outcome with a five-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth.

Sam Clements guided E-M/N’s offense with a pair of hits. Jayden Widler drew two walks and Riley Wilson and Will Bauder each collected one walk and one RBI.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka and Louisville/Weeping Water will play in the consolation round of the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 23. The game will take place at Blue Devil Park.

E-M/N 102 010 2 – 6 6 8

Lincoln Christian 420 005 x – 11 12 4

