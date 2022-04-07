County boys capture ECNC basketball awards

Four boys from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water have earned conference honors for their work on basketball courts this winter.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored students with spots on four league teams. Coaches voted for players to receive recognition on the first team, second team, third team and honorable mention squad for the 2021-22 season.
Elmwood-Murdock juniors Reid Fletcher and Nate Rust and Weeping Water seniors Hunter Mortimer and Carter Mogensen captured conference awards. Fletcher was named to the league’s third team. Rust, Mortimer and Mogensen were members of the honorable mention team.
2021-22 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections
First Team
Carter Ruse – Freeman – Junior
Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Senior
Maverick Binder – Auburn – Sophomore
Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Senior
Hayden Frank – Malcolm – Junior
Second Team
Taylan Vetrovsky – Freeman – Junior
Tyler Pickworth – Mead – Senior
Zach Fitzpatrick – Palmyra – Junior
Skyler Roybal – Auburn – Junior
Drew Johnson – Malcolm – Senior
Third Team
Reid Fletcher – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Marcus Hudson – Auburn – Senior
Jaxyn Strauss – Falls City – Junior
Emmett Couch – Mead – Sophomore
Ryan Binder – Auburn – Senior
Honorable Mention Team
Jon Duncan – Johnson County Central – Senior
A.J. Carritt – Mead – Senior
Carter Niles – Freeman – Junior
Hunter Mortimer – Weeping Water – Senior
Carter Mogensen – Weeping Water – Senior
Keegan Jones – Johnson County Central – Freshman
Nate Rust – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior
Beau LaCroix – Mead – Junior
Carson Bredemeier – Falls City – Senior