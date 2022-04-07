County boys capture ECNC basketball awards

Four boys from Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water have earned conference honors for their work on basketball courts this winter.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches honored students with spots on four league teams. Coaches voted for players to receive recognition on the first team, second team, third team and honorable mention squad for the 2021-22 season.

Elmwood-Murdock juniors Reid Fletcher and Nate Rust and Weeping Water seniors Hunter Mortimer and Carter Mogensen captured conference awards. Fletcher was named to the league’s third team. Rust, Mortimer and Mogensen were members of the honorable mention team.

2021-22 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Boys Basketball Selections

First Team

Carter Ruse – Freeman – Junior

Andrew Waltke – Palmyra – Senior

Maverick Binder – Auburn – Sophomore

Trey Holthus – Johnson County Central – Senior

Hayden Frank – Malcolm – Junior

Second Team

Taylan Vetrovsky – Freeman – Junior

Tyler Pickworth – Mead – Senior

Zach Fitzpatrick – Palmyra – Junior

Skyler Roybal – Auburn – Junior

Drew Johnson – Malcolm – Senior

Third Team

Reid Fletcher – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Marcus Hudson – Auburn – Senior

Jaxyn Strauss – Falls City – Junior

Emmett Couch – Mead – Sophomore

Ryan Binder – Auburn – Senior

Honorable Mention Team

Jon Duncan – Johnson County Central – Senior

A.J. Carritt – Mead – Senior

Carter Niles – Freeman – Junior

Hunter Mortimer – Weeping Water – Senior

Carter Mogensen – Weeping Water – Senior

Keegan Jones – Johnson County Central – Freshman

Nate Rust – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior

Beau LaCroix – Mead – Junior

Carson Bredemeier – Falls City – Senior

