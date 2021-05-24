County boys produce results at state meet

OMAHA – Seven Cass County boys capped their track and field seasons this weekend with results at the Class C State Meet.
Louisville athletes Talon Ball, Eric Heard, Sam Ahl, Cordale Moxey and Tyler Euans joined Conestoga’s Lane Fox and Weeping Water’s Weston Reiman at the meet. State action took place in the morning and early afternoon on Friday and Saturday.
Several Louisville athletes came home with state awards. Moxey minted a sixth-place medal with his work in the triple jump on Saturday. He finished the contest with a leap of 41 feet, 8 3/4 inches.
Moxey began his day with a distance of 40-6 3/4 and qualified for the finals with his 41-8 3/4 effort. He ended the preliminaries with a leap of 40-11 1/4.
Moxey remained in 40-foot territory the rest of the day. He generated marks of 40-10 1/2, 41-0 1/2 and 40-2 3/4 in the finals.
Moxey edged Nebraska Christian’s Elijah Boersen by one inch for the sixth-place award. Valentine’s Kenneth Shelbourn (43-9) and Ord’s Quinton Ries (43-8 1/2) claimed the top two spots in the event.
Moxey also ran the anchor leg on a medal-winning 1,600-meter relay team. The quartet of Ball, Heard, Ahl and Moxey produced a time of 3:28.86.
The four Lions ran the fastest 1,600 relay in school history. Josh Gray, Hunter Klein, Daniel Stohlmann and Nick Snodgrass compiled a time of 3:29.04 in 2015. Jim Simon, Mark Meyer, Steve Houston and Chris Briggs had previously set a time of 3:29.40 in 1987.
Fans at Omaha Burke Stadium watched a close finish in the race. Wilber-Clatonia (3:25.30) edged Wakefield (3:25.49) and Bishop Neumann (3:25.89) at the line for the state crown.
Ball, Heard and Euans competed in individual events for the Lions. Ball placed 18th in the 400 meters in 52.67, and Heard captured 21st place in the 800 in 2:06.63. Euans clocked a 20th-place time of 11:01.46 in the 3,200 meters.
Fox ended his season for Conestoga in a pair of state races. He placed 11th in the 400 meters in 51.99 and was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.23.
Fox delivered many successful results for Conestoga this season in both races. He became the first Conestoga boy in the past decade to break 52 seconds in the 400 meters. He accomplished the feat at districts (51.19) and state (51.99).
Fox also became one of the school’s top runners in the 300-meter hurdles. He joined Nathan Weatherby (41.98, 2012) as the only Cougars to break 42 seconds in the past decade. He posted a personal-best time of 41.22 at the district meet.
Reiman represented Weeping Water in the Class C shot put. He finished 17th with a distance of 45-11 1/4.
Reiman is tied for sixth in school history in the shot put with a personal-best mark of 49-11. He broke 45 feet six times during the season and claimed nine medals in the event.
Class C Boys Team Results
David City Aquinas 53, Grand Island Central Catholic 45.5, Norfolk Catholic 39, Wilber-Clatonia 36, Freeman 35, Southern 30, Hartington Cedar Catholic 26, Sutton 25, Battle Creek 24, Wakefield 20, Southern Valley 20, Archbishop Bergan 19, Ord 19, Centura 19, Stanton 19, Ainsworth 16, Lincoln Lutheran 16, Bishop Neumann 16, Burwell 15, Oakland-Craig 13, Fillmore Central 12, Thayer Central 12, Neligh-Oakdale 11, Valentine 10, Heartland 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 10, Yutan 8, Raymond Central 8, David City 8, Louisville 6, Ponca 5, Crofton 5, Twin River 5, Syracuse 5, Tri County 4.5, Doniphan-Trumbull 4.5, Sandy Creek 4.5, Chase County 4, Amherst 4, Nebraska Christian 4, Centennial 3.5, Homer 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Superior 2, Sutherland 2, Nebraska City Lourdes 1, Wood River 1, Hastings St. Cecilia 1, West Holt 1, Elkhorn Valley 0.5
Conestoga Results
400 – Lane Fox, 51.99 (11th)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Lane Fox, 42.23 (9th)
Louisville Results
400 preliminaries – Talon Ball, 52.67 (18th)
800 – Eric Heard, 2:06.63 (21st)