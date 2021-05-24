County boys produce results at state meet

Fans at Omaha Burke Stadium watched a close finish in the race. Wilber-Clatonia (3:25.30) edged Wakefield (3:25.49) and Bishop Neumann (3:25.89) at the line for the state crown.

Ball, Heard and Euans competed in individual events for the Lions. Ball placed 18th in the 400 meters in 52.67, and Heard captured 21st place in the 800 in 2:06.63. Euans clocked a 20th-place time of 11:01.46 in the 3,200 meters.

Fox ended his season for Conestoga in a pair of state races. He placed 11th in the 400 meters in 51.99 and was ninth in the 300-meter hurdles in 42.23.

Fox delivered many successful results for Conestoga this season in both races. He became the first Conestoga boy in the past decade to break 52 seconds in the 400 meters. He accomplished the feat at districts (51.19) and state (51.99).

Fox also became one of the school’s top runners in the 300-meter hurdles. He joined Nathan Weatherby (41.98, 2012) as the only Cougars to break 42 seconds in the past decade. He posted a personal-best time of 41.22 at the district meet.

Reiman represented Weeping Water in the Class C shot put. He finished 17th with a distance of 45-11 1/4.