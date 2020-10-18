County boys run at district contest

WATERLOO – Cass County boys laced up their running shoes Thursday afternoon for district races against dozens of area opponents.
Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Sycamore Farms near Waterloo for the District C-1 Meet. They competed on a course that featured gravel roads, straw-covered pathways and a flat route on the century-old horse farm.
Louisville earned a state berth with a second-place total of 50 points. The Lions were one of three schools to collect state tickets on a team basis. Fort Calhoun (36 points) and Boys Town (57) also finished in the top three spots. Conestoga placed ninth with 142 points and E-M/WW was 11th with 204 points.
Conestoga
Six Cougars concluded the 2020 campaign at the race. Kaden Simmerman, Ethan Williams, Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner, Ethan Avidano and Trace Widler pocketed times during the afternoon.
Simmerman led Conestoga with a 24th-place result of 18:03.74. He set a personal-best mark by 23 seconds. Williams, Avidano and Widler ran the top times of their careers and Hardesty posted a season-best performance. Ruffner broke the 20:00 barrier for the fourth time this year and ran the second-fastest race of his season.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water
Matt Cover guided the Trailblazers with his fastest time as a high school runner. He completed the course in 29th place in 18:22.27. He cut more than a minute from his previous career-best mark.
Jaden Tuttle, Rylan Packett and Noah Hammons joined Cover at the race. Tuttle shaved 1:15 from his previous top time of 2020 and Packett produced a personal-best effort of 21:22.23. Hammons generated the second-fastest time of his campaign.
Louisville
The Lions ensured their season would last for another week with their work. Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard, Talon Ball, Ty Euans, Scott Blumer and Chase Savage represented Louisville at the meet and helped LHS qualify for state.
Barnes (17:20.25, 7th), Heard (17:21.81, 9th) and Ball (17:42.11, 13th) earned district medals. Euans bolstered Louisville’s team score with a 21st-place time of 17:54.43.
All four Lions posted the fastest times of their careers and joined an elite group of LHS runners. Cole Flint (17:47.4, 2006) and Daniel Studey (17:32.2, 2008) are the only other Louisville athletes to have broken 18 minutes in a cross country race.
Blumer (19:07.79) and Savage (19:17.04) both set season-best times. Savage also collected a personal-best effort during the day.
The Class C State Meet will take place on Friday, Oct. 23, at Kearney Country Club. Class C boys will start their race at 2 p.m. Class C awards will take place near the finish line at 2:30 p.m.
Team Results
Fort Calhoun 36, Louisville 50, Boys Town 57, Arlington 65, DC West 71, Platteview 89, Omaha Concordia 129, Falls City 132, Conestoga 142, Auburn 178, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 204, Syracuse no team score
Top 15 Results
1) Jacob Rupp (FTC) 16:13.96, 2) Gavin Smith (BTO) 16:41.81, 3) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 16:45.22, 4) Lance Olberding (FTC) 16:50.04, 5) Ryan McArdle (DCW) 16:50.37, 6) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 16:52.10, 7) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 17:20.25, 8) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:21.65, 9) Eric Heard (LOU) 17:21.81, 10) Colby Grefe (ARL) 17:30.23, 11) Leini Poindexter (BTO) 17:32.87, 12) Eli Bottom (FCY) 17:37.75, 13) Talon Ball (LOU) 17:42.11, 14) Ryan Tolliver (PLV) 17:44.48, 15) Jared Hawley (FCY) 17:47.23
Conestoga Results
Kaden Simmerman 18:03.74 (24th), Ethan Williams 18:41.91 (36th), Dawson Hardesty 18:44.96 (39th), Braden Ruffner 19:13.79 (46th), Ethan Avidano 20:34.29 (59th), Trace Widler 20:45.01 (61st)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Matt Cover 18:22.27 (29th), Jaden Tuttle 19:30.13 (51st), Rylan Packett 21:22.23 (64th), Noah Hammons 28:03.93 (67th)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 17:20.25 (7th), Eric Heard 17:21.81 (9th), Talon Ball 17:42.11 (13th), Ty Euans 17:54.43 (21st), Scott Blumer 19:07.79 (44th), Chase Savage 19:17.04 (48th)
