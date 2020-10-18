County boys run at district contest

Matt Cover guided the Trailblazers with his fastest time as a high school runner. He completed the course in 29th place in 18:22.27. He cut more than a minute from his previous career-best mark.

Jaden Tuttle, Rylan Packett and Noah Hammons joined Cover at the race. Tuttle shaved 1:15 from his previous top time of 2020 and Packett produced a personal-best effort of 21:22.23. Hammons generated the second-fastest time of his campaign.

Louisville

The Lions ensured their season would last for another week with their work. Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard, Talon Ball, Ty Euans, Scott Blumer and Chase Savage represented Louisville at the meet and helped LHS qualify for state.

Barnes (17:20.25, 7th), Heard (17:21.81, 9th) and Ball (17:42.11, 13th) earned district medals. Euans bolstered Louisville’s team score with a 21st-place time of 17:54.43.

All four Lions posted the fastest times of their careers and joined an elite group of LHS runners. Cole Flint (17:47.4, 2006) and Daniel Studey (17:32.2, 2008) are the only other Louisville athletes to have broken 18 minutes in a cross country race.