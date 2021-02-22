County boys teams play basketball games

Cass County boys basketball teams squared off on a pair of courts Friday night at Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock.
Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 49
Conestoga used scoring outbursts in the middle two quarters to stop Weeping Water in the CHS gym. The Cougars went on a 23-13 run in the second stanza and delivered a 15-5 spree in the third period.
Weeping Water 16 13 5 15 – 49
Conestoga 12 23 15 10 – 60
Louisville 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20
Louisville took down the Knights with a consistent scoring attack. The Lions posted double figures in all four quarters to leave E-M’s gym with the victory.
Brayden Powell helped Louisville with 17 points. The senior drained five 3-pointers during the night. Eric Heard also reached double figures for the Lions with 12 points.
Nate Rust paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with six points. Reid Fletcher chipped in five points for the team.
Louisville 13 16 12 11 – 52
Elmwood-Murdock 5 3 6 6 – 20
Louisville (52)
Ball 0, Ahl 7, Heard 12, Powell 17, Hrabik 6, Moxey 0, Luellen 2, Hillabrand 0, Savage 0, Leach 5, Biesterfeld 3.
Elmwood-Murdock (20)
Rust 6, Coleman 0, Arent 4, Jones 3, Fletcher 5, Wilson 0, Pope 0, Spellman 0, Mans 0, Mommens 2, Kopf 0, Rikli 0.
Conestoga (11-11) and Louisville (12-9) will be in the Subdistrict C1-3 Tournament at Ashland-Greenwood on Tuesday night. The Cougars and Lions will play in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. The winner will play either Ashland-Greenwood or Boys Town in the subdistrict title game at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Weeping Water (6-15) and Elmwood-Murdock (2-15) will compete in the Subdistrict D1-1 Tournament on Tuesday night. Elmwood-Murdock will face Nebraska City Lourdes at 5 p.m. and Weeping Water will play Johnson-Brock at 7 p.m. Both games will take place at Nebraska City Lourdes. The subdistrict title game will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday.