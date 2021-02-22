County boys teams play basketball games

Cass County boys basketball teams squared off on a pair of courts Friday night at Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock.

Conestoga 60, Weeping Water 49

Conestoga used scoring outbursts in the middle two quarters to stop Weeping Water in the CHS gym. The Cougars went on a 23-13 run in the second stanza and delivered a 15-5 spree in the third period.

Weeping Water 16 13 5 15 – 49

Conestoga 12 23 15 10 – 60

Louisville 52, Elmwood-Murdock 20

Louisville took down the Knights with a consistent scoring attack. The Lions posted double figures in all four quarters to leave E-M’s gym with the victory.

Brayden Powell helped Louisville with 17 points. The senior drained five 3-pointers during the night. Eric Heard also reached double figures for the Lions with 12 points.

Nate Rust paced Elmwood-Murdock’s offense with six points. Reid Fletcher chipped in five points for the team.

Louisville 13 16 12 11 – 52