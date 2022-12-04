County boys wrestle during Cougar Classic

CONESTOGA – Boys from three Cass County schools made point-scoring moves on the mat Saturday during the annual Cougar Classic.

Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes joined wrestlers from nine other programs in Conestoga’s gym for the tournament. Conestoga captured third place with 153 points, Louisville placed sixth with 92 points and Weeping Water was eighth with 58 points.

Gage Totilas led Conestoga with a championship run at 220 pounds. He pinned all four of his opponents to win the title. His first three pins came in the opening period of his matches.

Asher Koehnen (113 pounds), Collin Dufault (132), Carter Plowman (152) and Lucas Anderson (170) earned second-place honors for the Cougars. Kaden Simmerman (170) captured third place and Mason Serkiz (160) finished fourth.

Peyton Welsh led Louisville with a second-place award at 106 pounds. Jager Barnes (120) and Tucker McCarthy (126) each finished third and Aiden Wedekind (113) placed fourth.

Gabriel Hagan was Weeping Water’s lone medalist with a third-place run at 106 pounds. Ten WWHS wrestlers reached the consolation semifinals of their weight classes.

Team Results

Logan View 199, Bishop Neumann 171.50, Conestoga 153, Syracuse 134, High Plains Community 132, Louisville 92, Palmyra 67, Weeping Water 58, Lincoln Christian 55, Freeman 51, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 42, Winnebago 8

Conestoga Results

106 – Evan Morrical

Pinned Holden Essary (WW) 2:50, injury default to Levi Russell (HPC) 2:12, medical forfeit to Gabriel Hagan (WW)

113 – Asher Koehnen (2nd)

Pinned Dylan Palmer (LGV) 0:50, pinned Levi Tramp (PLY) 1:33, pinned by Hudson Urkoski (HPC) 3:24

113 – Jace Thomas

Pinned by Hudson Urkoski (HPC) 0:12, pinned Bryson Jones (SYR) 2:10, pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 2:24

120 – Carson Honaker

Pinned by Austin Patton (WW) 0:27, pinned by Jaydon Wobken (LGV) 0:23

120 – Calum Jeys

Pinned by Caelen Wipf (WW) 2:34, pinned by Jager Barnes (LOU) 3:55

126 – Gavin Harrison

Pinned by Lukas Gage (WW) 0:31, pinned Logan Christensen (CHS) 0:55, pinned Braden Soester (LOU) 1:34, pinned by Tucker McCarthy (LOU) 2:00

126 – Logan Christensen

Pinned Karter Gabriel (LCHS) 5:43, pinned by Sam Peters (LGV) 0:58, pinned by Logan Christensen (CHS) 0:55

132 – Collin Dufault (2nd)

Pinned Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU) 0:36, pinned Chris Roeber (LGV) 2:29, maj. dec. by Gage Friesen (HPC) 12-0

138 – James Kansteiner

Pinned Nick McCaul (LOU) 2:55, dec. by Kaden Gregory (LGV) 9-5, dec. by Alonzo Bass (WNB) 11-9

138 – Jaren Asuncion

Pinned by Easton Kozeny (LOU) 1:24, pinned by Gage Bohaty (PLY) 0:36

145 – Scott Dufault

Pinned by Barret Brandt (SYR) 1:19, pinned Ben Lautenschlager (NEU) 3:00, pinned by Cody Lutz (LOU) 2:20

145 – Ethan Avidano

Pinned Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 2:50, tech fall by Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 17-1 (4:49), pinned Cesar Kaup (LGV) 1:45, dec. by Cody Lutz (LOU) 8-3

152 – Carter Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Owen Meyer (LGV) 1:51, dec. Cade Lierman (NEU) 9-4, dec. by Baylor Kaup (LGV) 13-7

152 – Jacob Landon

Pinned by Niklas Sorensen (LOU) 4:58, pinned Jaedon Welton (LCHS) 1:52, pinned by Luke Harms (WW) 0:57

160 – Mason Serkiz (4th)

Pinned Jacob Lincoln (WNB) 0:27, pinned by Wyatt Urkoski (HPC) 4:43, pinned Jameson Sumibcay (WW) 0:42, pinned Bryce McLain (LOU) 0:45, pinned Tyler Sears (SYR) 1:52, medical forfeit to Aiden Crawford (LGV)

160 – Caleb Winter

Pinned by Tyler Sears (SYR) 0:49, pinned by Kahle Kubik (LCHS) 2:41

170 – Lucas Anderson (2nd)

Pinned Jesse McLaughlin (HTRS) 1:48, pinned Alex Windhusen (LGV) 1:30, pinned Keegan McDonald (WW) 0:58, pinned by Gavin Ruwe (LGV) 5:30

170 – Kaden Simmerman (3rd)

Pinned Caleb Sharman (HPC) 5:11, pinned by Gavin Ruwe (LGV) 0:57, dec. Alonso Montes (CHS) 7-4, won by medical forfeit over Jackson Cooley (LCHS)

170 – Fabian Montes

Pinned by Keegan McDonald (WW) 0:24, pinned Kael Anderson (PLY) 2:13, pinned by Alonso Montes (CHS) 2:05

170 – Alonso Montes

Pinned by Jackson Cooley (LCHS) 2:53, pinned Alex Windhusen (LGV) 1:22, pinned Fabian Montes (CHS) 2:05, dec. by Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 7-4

182 – Trey Rodis

Pinned Kaden Demers (HTRS) 1:03, pinned by Braydon Wobken (LGV) 0:23, pinned by Jeremiah Keene (WW) 2:53

220 – Gage Totilas (1st)

Pinned Ho-Hump Snake (WNB) 1:34, pinned Connor Lindeman (PLY) 0:48, pinned Thomas Vrana (NEU) 0:36, pinned Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 5:59

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh (2nd)

Pinned Jacob Cover (WW) 0:48, pinned Andrew Robeson (FRE) 2:48, pinned by Levi Russell (HPC) 2:55

113 – Aiden Wedekind (4th)

Maj. dec. Bryson Jones (SYR) 10-1, pinned by Hudson Urkoski (HPC) 0:54, pinned Dylan Palmer (LGV) 2:04, pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 4:04

120 – Jager Barnes (3rd)

Pinned by Caleb Caudill (SYR) 2:20, pinned Hunter Gaebel (LOU) 1:43, pinned Calum Jeys (CHS) 3:55, pinned Austin Patton (WW) 1:36, pinned Jaydon Wobken (LGV) 1:32

120 – Hunter Gaebel

Pinned by Kaden Knake (SYR) 3:13, pinned by Jager Barnes (LOU) 1:43

126 – Braden Soester

Pinned by Colton Sprague (SYR) 2:39, pinned Gabe Wagner (LCHS) 2:12, pinned by Gavin Harrison (CHS) 1:34

126 – Tucker McCarthy (3rd)

Dec. Lukas Gage (WW) 13-10, pinned by Aaron Ohnoutka (NEU) 0:37, pinned Gavin Harrison (CHS) 2:00, pinned Colton Sprague (SYR) 1:32

132 – Shawn Kavanaugh

Pinned by Collin Dufault (CHS) 0:36, pinned by Graysen Beckwith (LGV) 0:47

138 – Easton Kozeny

Pinned Jaren Asuncion (CHS) 1:24, pinned by Lance Russell (HPC) 0:48, pinned by Peyton DeMello (SYR) 2:40

138 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by James Kansteiner (CHS) 2:55; pinned Gage Bohaty (PLY) 1:43; pinned by David Hart (NEU) 2:33

145 – Cody Lutz

Pinned Ani Hitzemann (SYR) 0:43, dec. by Chance Foust (LGV) 13-9, pinned Scott Dufault (CHS) 2:20, dec. Ethan Avidano (CHS) 8-3, dec. by Levi McGrew (LCHS) 6-2

152 – Niklas Sorensen

Pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 4:58, pinned by Tieran Cox (SYR) 1:15, pinned Aves Bossom (LCHS) 2:05, pinned Truman Paulsen (LCHS) 2:11, pinned by Cade Lierman (NEU) 2:49

160 – Bryce McLain

Dec. David Unruh (PLY) 10-4, pinned by Tregan Fitzke (LGV) 1:31, pinned Kahle Kubik (LCHS) 2:54, pinned by Mason Serkiz (CHS) 0:54

182 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Jeremiah Keene (WW) 2:55, pinned by Malachi Davis (LCHS) 3:29

Weeping Water Results

106 – Holden Essary

Pinned by Evan Morrical (CHS) 2:50, dec. by Andrew Robeson (FRE) 4-0

106 – Gabriel Hagan (3rd)

Pinned by Andrew Robeson (FRE) 3:28, pinned Jacob Cover (WW) 4:42, won by medical forfeit over Evan Morrical (CHS), dec. Andrew Robeson (FRE) 4-3

106 – Jacob Cover

Pinned by Peyton Welsh (LOU) 0:48, pinned by Gabriel Hagan (WW) 4:42

113 – Myles Dowling

Pinned by Levi Tramp (PLY) 0:23, pinned by Dylan Palmer (LGV) 1:28

120 – Austin Patton

Pinned Carson Honaker (CHS) 0:27, pinned by Caleb Caudill (SYR) 0:56, pinned by Jager Barnes (LOU) 1:36

120 – Caelen Wipf

Dec. Jaydon Wobken (LGV) 6-4, pinned Calum Jeys (CHS) 2:34, pinned by Kaden Knake (SYR) 1:38, pinned by Jaydon Wobken (LGV) 4:03

126 – Lukas Gage

Pinned Gavin Harrison (CHS) 0:31, dec. by Tucker McCarthy (LOU) 13-10, pinned Karter Gabriel (LCHS) 1:27, dec. Dominic Bramlett (LGV) 15-14 (ultimate tiebreaker); pinned by Colton Sprague (SYR) 0:55

145 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Max Lautenschlager (NEU) 1:28, pinned by Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 0:52

145 – Matt Cover

Pinned Cesar Kaup (LGV) 1:37, pinned by Levi McGrew (LCHS) 0:42, dec. by Asa Wegrzyn (LCHS) 7-4

152 – Luke Harms

Pinned Aves Bossom (LCHS) 0:16, pinned by Cade Lierman (NEU) 2:36, pinned Jacob Landon (CHS) 0:57, dec. by Owen Meyer (LGV) 8-7

160 – John Ridge

Pinned by Tregan Fitzke (LGV) 3:42, pinned David Unruh (PLY) 2:24, pinned by Aiden Crawford (LGV) 0:55

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Draven Priel (PLY) 0:24, pinned Ben McKee (LCHS) 2:55, pinned by Mason Serkiz (CHS) 0:42

170 – Keegan McDonald

Pinned Lucas Redfield (LCHS) 3:46, pinned Fabian Montes (CHS) 0:24, pinned by Lucas Anderson (CHS) 0:58, pinned by Jackson Cooley (LCHS) 0:46

182 – Jeremiah Keene

Pinned Quincy Trent (LOU) 2:55, maj. dec. by Mason Denzin (FRE) 8-0, pinned Jack Dart (NEU) 1:56, pinned Trey Rodis (CHS) 2:53, pinned by Brody Brandt (SYR) 1:32

182 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned by Brody Brandt (SYR) 4:45, pinned Kaden Demers (HTRS) 1:11, pinned Malachi Davis (LCHS) 1:53, pinned by Mason Denzin (FRE) 4:08

195 – Brayden Harms

Pinned Hunter Holle (SYR) 1:02, pinned by Trent Moudry (NEU) 3:00, pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) 3:48

220 – Nathaniel Keene

Pinned Matthew Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 1:21, pinned by Treyton Jones (SYR) 3:22, pinned Wristan Brainard (LGV) 2:41, pinned Eric Vogel (LGV) 3:19; pinned by Thomas Vrana (NEU) 1:16

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Garrett Gahner (LGV) 0:26, pinned by Brandon Steinhoff (PLY) 0:46