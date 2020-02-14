County football teams learn new schedules

LINCOLN – All five Cass County football programs learned this week what their schedules would look like for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released schedules for all football programs across the state on Wednesday. The NSAA is the lone organization responsible for establishing football schedules in Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 and D-6. Individual schools set their own schedules for all other sports and activities during the year.
Football is the lone NSAA activity that runs on a two-year classification cycle. Classifications in all other Nebraska sports and activities can change each school year.
Plattsmouth’s football program will compete in Class B during the next two seasons. Louisville will play in Class C-1 and Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will compete in Class D-1.
Teams will play the same opponents each of the next two seasons. The only change in the schedules will be the sites of each game. For example, Plattsmouth will begin the 2020 season with a home game against Blair. The Blue Devils will open the 2021 campaign with a trip to Blair.
Individual schools will be able to work together on kickoff times for each game. Most games will start at 7 p.m. but there are instances in which earlier or later kickoff times could happen.
Plattsmouth and Louisville will both play nine regular-season games for their 11-man classifications. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will field eight-man teams and will play eight regular-season games.
2020 Conestoga Football Schedule
Week 1: @ Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Week 2: @ Freeman
Week 3: Palmyra
Week 4: @ Weeping Water
Week 5: Nebraska City Lourdes
Week 6: Cedar Bluffs
Week 7: @ Elmwood-Murdock
Week 8: Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 9: Bye week
2021 Conestoga Football Schedule
Week 1: Exeter-Milligan/Friend
Week 2: Freeman
Week 3: @ Palmyra
Week 4: Weeping Water
Week 5: @ Nebraska City Lourdes
Week 6: @ Cedar Bluffs
Week 7: Elmwood-Murdock
Week 8: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 9: Bye week
2020 Elmwood-Murdock Football Schedule
Week 1: Mead
Week 2: Clarkson/Leigh
Week 3: @ Tri County
Week 4: @ East Butler
Week 5: Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 6: @ Weeping Water
Week 7: Conestoga
Week 8: @ Cedar Bluffs
Week 9: Bye week
2021 Elmwood-Murdock Football Schedule
Week 1: @ Mead
Week 2: @ Clarkson/Leigh
Week 3: Tri County
Week 4: East Butler
Week 5: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 6: Weeping Water
Week 7: @ Conestoga
Week 8: Cedar Bluffs
Week 9: Bye week
2020 Louisville Football Schedule
Week 1: DC West
Week 2: @ Nebraska City
Week 3: Syracuse
Week 4: @ Falls City
Week 5: @ Malcolm
Week 6: Wahoo
Week 7: Platteview
Week 8: @ Ashland-Greenwood
Week 9: Raymond Central
2021 Louisville Football Schedule
Week 1: @ DC West
Week 2: Nebraska City
Week 3: @ Syracuse
Week 4: Falls City
Week 5: Malcolm
Week 6: @ Wahoo
Week 7: @ Platteview
Week 8: Ashland-Greenwood
Week 9: @ Raymond Central
2020 Plattsmouth Football Schedule
Week 1: Blair
Week 2: Ralston
Week 3: @ Elkhorn North
Week 4: Elkhorn Mount Michael
Week 5: @ Crete
Week 6: Norris
Week 7: @ Waverly
Week 8: Beatrice
Week 9: @ Bellevue East
2021 Plattsmouth Football Schedule
Week 1: @ Blair
Week 2: @ Ralston
Week 3: Elkhorn North
Week 4: @ Elkhorn Mount Michael
Week 5: Crete
Week 6: @ Norris
Week 7: Waverly
Week 8: @ Beatrice
Week 9: Bellevue East
2020 Weeping Water Football Schedule
Week 1: Freeman
Week 2: Tri County
Week 3: @ Johnson County Central
Week 4: Conestoga
Week 5: @ Cedar Bluffs
Week 6: Elmwood-Murdock
Week 7: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 8: @ Palmyra
Week 9: Bye week
2021 Weeping Water Football Schedule
Week 1: @ Freeman
Week 2: @ Tri County
Week 3: Johnson County Central
Week 4: @ Conestoga
Week 5: Cedar Bluffs
Week 6: @ Elmwood-Murdock
Week 7: Omaha Brownell-Talbot
Week 8: Palmyra
Week 9: Bye week