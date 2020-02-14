County football teams learn new schedules
View Comments

County football teams learn new schedules

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Football photo

LINCOLN – All five Cass County football programs learned this week what their schedules would look like for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released schedules for all football programs across the state on Wednesday. The NSAA is the lone organization responsible for establishing football schedules in Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 and D-6. Individual schools set their own schedules for all other sports and activities during the year.

Football is the lone NSAA activity that runs on a two-year classification cycle. Classifications in all other Nebraska sports and activities can change each school year.

Plattsmouth’s football program will compete in Class B during the next two seasons. Louisville will play in Class C-1 and Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will compete in Class D-1.

Teams will play the same opponents each of the next two seasons. The only change in the schedules will be the sites of each game. For example, Plattsmouth will begin the 2020 season with a home game against Blair. The Blue Devils will open the 2021 campaign with a trip to Blair.

Individual schools will be able to work together on kickoff times for each game. Most games will start at 7 p.m. but there are instances in which earlier or later kickoff times could happen.

Plattsmouth and Louisville will both play nine regular-season games for their 11-man classifications. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will field eight-man teams and will play eight regular-season games.

2020 Conestoga Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Week 2: @ Freeman

Week 3: Palmyra

Week 4: @ Weeping Water

Week 5: Nebraska City Lourdes

Week 6: Cedar Bluffs

Week 7: @ Elmwood-Murdock

Week 8: Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 9: Bye week

2021 Conestoga Football Schedule

Week 1: Exeter-Milligan/Friend

Week 2: Freeman

Week 3: @ Palmyra

Week 4: Weeping Water

Week 5: @ Nebraska City Lourdes

Week 6: @ Cedar Bluffs

Week 7: Elmwood-Murdock

Week 8: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 9: Bye week

2020 Elmwood-Murdock Football Schedule

Week 1: Mead

Week 2: Clarkson/Leigh

Week 3: @ Tri County

Week 4: @ East Butler

Week 5: Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 6: @ Weeping Water

Week 7: Conestoga

Week 8: @ Cedar Bluffs

Week 9: Bye week

2021 Elmwood-Murdock Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Mead

Week 2: @ Clarkson/Leigh

Week 3: Tri County

Week 4: East Butler

Week 5: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 6: Weeping Water

Week 7: @ Conestoga

Week 8: Cedar Bluffs

Week 9: Bye week

2020 Louisville Football Schedule

Week 1: DC West

Week 2: @ Nebraska City

Week 3: Syracuse

Week 4: @ Falls City

Week 5: @ Malcolm

Week 6: Wahoo

Week 7: Platteview

Week 8: @ Ashland-Greenwood

Week 9: Raymond Central

2021 Louisville Football Schedule

Week 1: @ DC West

Week 2: Nebraska City

Week 3: @ Syracuse

Week 4: Falls City

Week 5: Malcolm

Week 6: @ Wahoo

Week 7: @ Platteview

Week 8: Ashland-Greenwood

Week 9: @ Raymond Central

2020 Plattsmouth Football Schedule

Week 1: Blair

Week 2: Ralston

Week 3: @ Elkhorn North

Week 4: Elkhorn Mount Michael

Week 5: @ Crete

Week 6: Norris

Week 7: @ Waverly

Week 8: Beatrice

Week 9: @ Bellevue East

2021 Plattsmouth Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Blair

Week 2: @ Ralston

Week 3: Elkhorn North

Week 4: @ Elkhorn Mount Michael

Week 5: Crete

Week 6: @ Norris

Week 7: Waverly

Week 8: @ Beatrice

Week 9: Bellevue East

2020 Weeping Water Football Schedule

Week 1: Freeman

Week 2: Tri County

Week 3: @ Johnson County Central

Week 4: Conestoga

Week 5: @ Cedar Bluffs

Week 6: Elmwood-Murdock

Week 7: @ Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 8: @ Palmyra

Week 9: Bye week

2021 Weeping Water Football Schedule

Week 1: @ Freeman

Week 2: @ Tri County

Week 3: Johnson County Central

Week 4: @ Conestoga

Week 5: Cedar Bluffs

Week 6: @ Elmwood-Murdock

Week 7: Omaha Brownell-Talbot

Week 8: Palmyra

Week 9: Bye week

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+14
Weeping Water wins ECNC title
Sports

Weeping Water wins ECNC title

  • Updated

LINCOLN – The Weeping Water girls wore championship smiles Saturday night after winning the league tournament title with a dramatic comeback.

Spohr to play football at NWU
Sports

Spohr to play football at NWU

MURDOCK – Drake Spohr is planning to use his knowledge of physics and engineering to become a valuable member of the workforce in the future.

PHS boys travel to Bennington
Sports

PHS boys travel to Bennington

  • Updated

BENNINGTON – The Plattsmouth boys squared off against one of the best teams in the state Friday night during their trip to Bennington.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News