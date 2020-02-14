County football teams learn new schedules

LINCOLN – All five Cass County football programs learned this week what their schedules would look like for the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released schedules for all football programs across the state on Wednesday. The NSAA is the lone organization responsible for establishing football schedules in Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 and D-6. Individual schools set their own schedules for all other sports and activities during the year.

Football is the lone NSAA activity that runs on a two-year classification cycle. Classifications in all other Nebraska sports and activities can change each school year.

Plattsmouth’s football program will compete in Class B during the next two seasons. Louisville will play in Class C-1 and Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water will compete in Class D-1.

Teams will play the same opponents each of the next two seasons. The only change in the schedules will be the sites of each game. For example, Plattsmouth will begin the 2020 season with a home game against Blair. The Blue Devils will open the 2021 campaign with a trip to Blair.