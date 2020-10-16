County girls capture awards at district race

Louisville senior Sophie Korytowski, junior Hailey Teller and freshman Charlee Peacock all ended the day with beaming faces. Korytowski and Peacock qualified for state and Teller produced the best time of her career.

Korytowski qualified for her second straight state meet with a tenth-place time of 20:25.12. She pulled into the front-running pack at the start of the race and maintained her spot for all five kilometers. She edged DC West’s Paxton Paulson (20:26.56) at the finish line for her place in the top ten.

Korytowski generated her sixth medal of the fall. She claimed a medal for the third straight week after award-winning times at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite and Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.

Peacock collected her first state berth with a 15th-place result of 20:49.37. She remained in the top 20 spots throughout the afternoon and moved into award-winning territory by the final stretch. She earned her sixth medal of the season.

Teller finished her season on a positive note with a career-best performance. She produced a 24th-place time of 21:54.58. She broke her previous season-best time by more than one minute.