County girls capture awards at district race

WATERLOO – Girls from three Cass County programs squared off against dozens of opponents Thursday afternoon during the District C-1 Meet.
Runners from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville journeyed to Sycamore Farms near Waterloo for the postseason contest. Athletes competed on a course that featured gravel roads, straw-covered pathways and a flat route on the century-old horse farm.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water finished seventh with 110 points and Conestoga placed eighth with 119 points. Louisville did not have enough runners to compile a team score. DC West (29 points), Fort Calhoun (50) and Platteview (68) finished in the top three spots and qualified for state on a team basis.
Conestoga
CHS junior Danie Parriott highlighted the school’s day with her work. She claimed a third-place medal with a time of 19:29.22. She finished in the top three spots at districts for the second straight year.
Parriott registered the fastest five-kilometer time by a Conestoga girl in school history. She broke her previous career-best mark of 19:40.44.
CHS senior Jessica Poirier ended her career in positive fashion with a career-best time of 24:13.86. She cut nearly 90 seconds from her previous top run of 2020.
Dani Ahrens (23:06.98, 32nd) and Shelby Curlo (35:00.37, 57th) also competed for the Cougars. Ahrens aced her final test of the season with a career-best time.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water
Elizabeth Harder nearly secured a trip to the state meet during the afternoon. She finished in 16th place with a career-best mark of 21:11.28. E-M/WW co-head coach Charlie Cover said he was proud of Harder for delivering an energetic effort in her final cross country race.
“Liz’s time today was the fastest girl time I’ve been a part of coaching cross country in six years,” Cover said. “She did what seniors should do. Give it all and go out with her best time ever.”
Harder capped a year that was filled with progress. She cut more than two minutes from her previous season-best result and whittled 11 minutes off her time from the season-opening Auburn Invite.
Treva Wright, Sara Kicak, Bri Ross, Dakota Reiman and Ciera Dieter joined Harder in Trailblazer uniforms at the meet. Wright (23:28.43, 35th), Kicak (23:29.16, 36th), Ross (24:03.12, 38th) and Reiman (25:12.05, 43rd) set personal-best marks during the day. Dieter captured 50th place in 26:35.89.
Louisville
Louisville senior Sophie Korytowski, junior Hailey Teller and freshman Charlee Peacock all ended the day with beaming faces. Korytowski and Peacock qualified for state and Teller produced the best time of her career.
Korytowski qualified for her second straight state meet with a tenth-place time of 20:25.12. She pulled into the front-running pack at the start of the race and maintained her spot for all five kilometers. She edged DC West’s Paxton Paulson (20:26.56) at the finish line for her place in the top ten.
Korytowski generated her sixth medal of the fall. She claimed a medal for the third straight week after award-winning times at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite and Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet.
Peacock collected her first state berth with a 15th-place result of 20:49.37. She remained in the top 20 spots throughout the afternoon and moved into award-winning territory by the final stretch. She earned her sixth medal of the season.
Teller finished her season on a positive note with a career-best performance. She produced a 24th-place time of 21:54.58. She broke her previous season-best time by more than one minute.
All three Lions rewrote the school’s cross country charts with their efforts. Korytowski produced the fastest five-kilometer time by a Louisville girl in school history. Peacock vaulted into second place on the all-time leaderboard, and Teller collected the sixth-fastest LHS time on a five-kilometer course.
Team Results
DC West 29, Fort Calhoun 50, Platteview 68, Auburn 75, Omaha Concordia 100, Falls City 104, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 110, Conestoga 119, Arlington 132, Boys Town 149, Louisville, Syracuse no team scores
Top 15 Results (State Qualifiers)
1) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 19:15.20, 2) Olivia Malousek (DCW) 19:25.14, 3) Danie Parriott (CHS) 19:29.22, 4) Bria Bench (FTC) 19:41.81, 5) Isabel Clarke (PLV) 19:43.40, 6) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 19:53.84, 7) Sydney Binder (AUB) 20:05.73, 8) Dala Drowne (FTC) 20:14.78, 9) Maria Malousek (DCW) 20:22.59, 10) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 20:25.12, 11) Paxton Paulson (DCW) 20:26.56, 12) Morgan Morrison (DCW) 20:38.85, 13) Ellie McCarville (DCW) 20:42.96, 14) Tessa Skelton (FTC) 20:47.70, 15) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 20:49.37
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 19:29.22 (3rd), Dani Ahrens 23:06.98 (32nd), Jessica Poirier 24:13.86 (40th), Shelby Curlo 35:00.37 (57th)
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water Results
Elizabeth Harder 21:11.28 (16th), Treva Wright 23:28.43 (35th), Sara Kicak 23:29.16 (36th), Bri Ross 24:03.12 (38th), Dakota Reiman 25:12.05 (43rd), Ciera Dieter 26:35.89 (50th)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 20:25.12 (10th), Charlee Peacock 20:49.37 (15th), Hailey Teller 21:54.58 (24th)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!