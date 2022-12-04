County girls collect Cougar Classic medals

CONESTOGA – Conestoga and Louisville athletes produced successful moments on Saturday with championship performances at the Cougar Classic.

Girls from both schools made many trips to the medal platform at the end of the eight-team tournament. Conestoga won the team title with 128 points and Louisville placed second with 99 points.

All nine Conestoga athletes earned medals during the day. Kylee Plowman (120 pounds), Emory Trofholz (130) and Morgan Hensch (140) led the Cougars with first-place efforts. Plowman and Hensch each pinned two opponents and Trofholz engineered three pins on the mat.

Alex Plowman (125) and Hannah Bogatz (135) each captured silver medals at the tournament, and Kyler Zimmerman (125) and Gabby Landon (170) each produced third-place awards for the team. Maggie Fiene (155) and Allee Jo Inzauro (235) each collected fourth-place honors.

All seven Louisville wrestlers left Conestoga’s gym with medals. Payton Thiele (100) and Catalina Jones (170) both won championships for the team. Both Lions collected three pins during their first-place runs.

Mya Stanley (130) and Bre Smart (140) finished second and Bella Kolvek (135) and Daysha Jones (155) captured third-place awards. Addie Lueder (135) pocketed a fourth-place medal on the mat.

Team Results

Conestoga 128, Louisville 99, Millard North 81, Palmyra 67, Winnebago 66, Johnson County Central 64, Logan View 51, High Plains Community 0

Conestoga Results

120 – Kylee Plowman (1st)

Pinned Kaylie Vandervort (PLY) 1:24, pinned Bettie Chambers (PLY) 0:25

125 – Alex Plowman (2nd)

Pinned Rheanna Priel (PLY) 0:50, pinned by Ryleigh Eckles (MNO) 2:16

125 – Kyler Zimmerman (3rd)

Pinned by Ryleigh Eckles (MNO) 3:56, pinned Rheanna Priel (PLY) 0:51

130 – Emory Trofholz (1st)

Pinned Saryah Freeman (PLY) 1:36, pinned Elizabeth Burton (MNO) 0:47, pinned Mya Stanley (LOU) 0:35

135 – Hannah Bogatz (2nd)

Pinned Vianca Carmona (LGV) 0:47, pinned Bella Kolvek (LOU) 5:20, pinned by Yvette Prado (JCC) 4:15

140 – Morgan Hensch (1st)

Pinned Lucia Guzman (MNO) 0:38, pinned Bre Smart (LOU) 1:39

155 – Maggie Fiene (4th)

Pinned Marissa Kibby (LGV) 1:54, pinned by Avani Wilkie (WNB) 5:00, pinned Mona Schultze (LGV) 0:50, pinned by Daysha Jones (LOU) 1:45

170 – Gabby Landon (3rd)

Pinned by Bianca Renteria (LGV) 1:19, pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 1:19, won by forfeit over Lillian Poole (LGV)

235 – Allee Jo Inzauro (4th)

Pinned by Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:29, pinned Eva Beckman (LGV) 1:26, pinned by Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:22

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Kallie Weinman (MNO) 0:41, pinned Amy Zamora (LGV) 0:22, pinned Grace Beckwith (LGV) 0:28

130 – Mya Stanley (2nd)

Pinned Zada Lopez (MNO) 0:41, pinned by Emory Trofholz (CHS) 0:35

135 – Bella Kolvek (3rd)

Pinned by Hannah Bogatz (CHS) 5:20, pinned Bailey King (LGV) 2:41, pinned Addie Lueder (LOU) 1:29

135 – Addie Lueder (4th)

Pinned Bailey King (LGW) 0:34, pinned by Yvette Prado (JCC) 2:50, pinned Vianca Carmona (LGV) 0:42, pinned by Bella Kolvek (LOU) 1:29

140 – Bre Smart (2nd)

Pinned Lucia Guzman (MNO) 0:35, pinned by Morgan Hensch (CHS), 1:39

155 – Daysha Jones (3rd)

Pinned Jaquiesha Fischer (MNO) 0:55, pinned Maria Sosa (LGV) 0:39, pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:57, maj. dec. Abigale Holtz (MNO) 14-2, pinned Maggie Fiene (CHS) 1:45

170 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Lillian Poole (LGV) 0:42, pinned Gabby Landon (CHS) 1:19, pinned Bianca Renteria (LGV) 1:22