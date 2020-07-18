County natives achieve national academic honors

Nine Cass County natives learned Thursday afternoon that they had collected national honors for their academic and athletic efforts for college track and field programs.
The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced All-Academic Award recipients. They honored students and teams at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) schools.
The USTFCCCA released lists of students on indoor track and field teams in NAIA and NCAA Division I, II and III. Each division had slightly different requirements for students and teams to achieve in order to receive the national award.
Doane College student Jacinda Davis and Tabor College student Kaileigh Dill both earned NAIA accolades. Davis and Dill are both Plattsmouth graduates. Davis is majoring in secondary language arts education and Dill is majoring in elementary education.
NAIA individual winners had to compile a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to achieve an ‘A’ or ‘B’ standard at a championship meet in either an individual or relay event during the indoor track and field season.
The Doane women earned the NAIA Indoor Track and Field All-Academic Team Award. Davis, Plattsmouth native Haley Miller, Cedar Creek native Maddy Sladky and Murray native Jaci Parriott were members of the indoor team. Sladky is a Louisville graduate and Parriott is a Plattsmouth graduate.
In order to win the NAIA award, the minimum cumulative GPA for all students on an indoor track and field squad had to be 3.0 on a 4.0 scale. The Tigers compiled a team GPA of 3.37 this past school year.
The Doane men’s indoor track and field program also claimed a national team honor with a 3.12 GPA. Louisville native John Krejci and Plattsmouth native Luke Urbonavicius are both members of Doane’s program.
Conestoga graduate Becca Simpson earned a NCAA Division III award for her academic work at Buena Vista University. She is majoring in education at the Storm Lake, Iowa, school.
NCAA Division III recipients had to compile a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.30 on a 4.0 scale to capture the national honor. They also had to either qualify for the national indoor track and field championships or finish among the top 50 people in their individual events for times, heights or distances.
Simpson also helped Buena Vista secure a NCAA Division III team honor. Programs had to achieve a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.10 on a 4.0 scale. The Beavers finished the school year with a team GPA of 3.447.
Plattsmouth graduate April Graham helped the University of Nebraska-Kearney women’s indoor track and field program pocket a NCAA Division II team honor. Teams had to collect a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.00 on a 4.0 scale. The Lopers compiled a 3.502 team GPA.
