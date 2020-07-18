County natives achieve national academic honors

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nine Cass County natives learned Thursday afternoon that they had collected national honors for their academic and athletic efforts for college track and field programs.

The United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) announced All-Academic Award recipients. They honored students and teams at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) and National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) schools.

The USTFCCCA released lists of students on indoor track and field teams in NAIA and NCAA Division I, II and III. Each division had slightly different requirements for students and teams to achieve in order to receive the national award.

Doane College student Jacinda Davis and Tabor College student Kaileigh Dill both earned NAIA accolades. Davis and Dill are both Plattsmouth graduates. Davis is majoring in secondary language arts education and Dill is majoring in elementary education.

NAIA individual winners had to compile a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.25 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to achieve an ‘A’ or ‘B’ standard at a championship meet in either an individual or relay event during the indoor track and field season.