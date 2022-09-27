County runners compete in UNK Invite races

KEARNEY – Cass County runners joined hundreds of students at Kearney Country Club on Monday for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite.

Athletes from all corners of Nebraska traveled to the site of the state cross country meet for five-kilometer races. Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Plattsmouth athletes competed in front of fans and fellow runners at the golf course. Each race had more than 100 athletes in it.

The Plattsmouth boys earned sixth place in the Class B race with 146 points. Elijah Dix guided the team with a medal-winning effort. He captured fifth place in 16:54.14.

Plattsmouth senior Natalie Briggs beamed after winning a 15th-place medal. She crossed the finish line in 21:10.44. The Plattsmouth girls placed 13th in team standings with 197 points.

The Weeping Water boys collected a top-ten finish in the Class D event. The Indians earned ninth place with 130 points. Austin Patton led Weeping Water with a 20th-place time of 18:23.48.

Class B Girls Team Results

Norris 25, Elkhorn North 57, Bennington 88, Omaha Skutt 100, York 113, Omaha Duchesne 154, Gering 162, Lexington 169, Hastings 176, Seward 176, Grand Island Northwest 190, Blair 194, Plattsmouth 197, Scottsbluff 218, Schuyler 228, Waverly 243, Nebraska City 268, Elkhorn 323, Omaha Mercy 337, Ralston 425

Top 15 Results

1) Madison Seiler (GER) 19:14.39, 2) Kassidy Stuckey (YRK) 19:25.12, 3) Atlee Wallman (NOR) 19:34.35, 4) Kendall Zavala (NOR) 19:58.59, 5) Ella Ford (EKN) 20:10.63, 6) Ellie Thomas (NOR) 20:29.07, 7) Tessa Greisen (SEW) 20:39.29, 8) Josie Pogge (SKT) 20:45.52, 9) Karnie Gottschalk (SEW) 20:48.66, 10) Jenna Polking (EKN) 20:53.59, 11) Maggie Lickteig (ODH) 20:59.75, 12) Tanna Petsche (NOR) 21:00.64, 13) Miriam Deanda (SCH) 21:02.04, 14) Paityn Christoffels (EKN) 21:10.41, 15) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 21:10.44

Plattsmouth Results

Natalie Briggs 21:10.44 (15th), Mila Wehrbein 22:44.29 (53rd), Jolie Dix 22:53.07 (62nd), Lindsey Garcia 23:33.48 (86th), Ava Nolde 24:06.62 (100th), Evie Barr 26:09.92 (137th), Emmi Newlin 26:20.25 (140th), Alyssa Rubida 26:56.47 (147th)

Class C Girls Team Results

Lincoln Christian 67, Auburn 80, DC West 97, McCook 100, Wayne 104, Minden 114, Arlington 121, Aurora 127, Milford 176, Fort Calhoun 181, Platteview 211, Columbus Scotus 218, O’Neill 230, Adams Central 230, Sidney 232, Kearney Catholic 235, Cozad 275, Hartington-Newcastle 280, Broken Bow 318, Wahoo 332, Gothenburg 397, Yutan 399, Holdrege 416, Valentine 439, Chase County 466, Boys Town 467

Top 15 Results

1) Keelianne Green (ARL) 19:29.60, 2) Lindee Henning (OGL) 19:52.64, 3) Lilly Kenning (MIL) 20:15.19, 4) Talissa Tanquary (SID) 20:24.22, 5) Hailey O’Daniel (ARL) 20:33.55, 6) Jessie Hurt (MIN) 20:34.57, 7) Liston Crotty (AUB) 20:39.45, 8) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 20:39.61, 9) Eva Daniell (LCHS) 20:52.53, 10) Samantha Rodewald (MCC) 21:04.09, 11) Laura Haseman (WYN) 21:07.82, 12) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 21:10.72, 13) Addison Strong (DCW) 21:15.78, 14) Annie Hueser (LCHS) 21:16.99, 15) Alexis Ericksen (AUR) 21:17.60

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 23:04.27 (47th), Elliott Zimmerman 25:53.49 (124th), Rachel Uhe 27:16.12 (152nd)

Class D Girls Team Results

Hemingford 17, Doniphan-Trumbull 47, Nebraska Christian 48, Homer 48, Wallace 61, Bridgeport 67, Ravenna 71, Tri County 73, Oakland-Craig 80, Fullerton 101, North Platte St. Patrick’s 138, Cambridge 139, Elm Creek 154, South Loup 155, Hi-Line 156, Sutherland 176, Perkins County 178, Shelton 186, Amherst 189, Sandhills Valley 199, McCool Junction 205, Chambers/Wheeler Central 209, Thayer Central 209, Blue Hill 227, Franklin 228, Arcadia-Loup City 298, Bertrand 303, Grand Island Central Catholic 305, Maxwell 324, Southern Valley 340, Central Valley 351

Top 15 Results

1) Hannah Swanson (NCH) 20:17.66, 2) Angela Frick (NCN) 20:26.23, 3) Isabelle Peters (TRI) 20:26.58, 4) Braelyn Gifford (NPSP) 20:28.73, 5) Dakota Horstman (HMN) 21:18.94, 6) Carlye Kresl (HMN) 21:19.22, 7) Anna Fitzgerald (DNT) 21:19.22, 8) Lilly Harris (HOM) 21:22.29, 9) Aurora Hinman (HMN) 21:25.04, 10) Chaney Nelson (OKC) 21:32.16, 11) Grace Schernikau (CEN) 21:35.27, 12) Madison Ribble (BRD) 21:48.36, 13) Julianna Maxfield (FUL) 21:56.09, 14) Ella Cool (SLP) 22:05.03, 15) Avery Robb (DNT) 22:08.07

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 26:21.10 (91st)

Weeping Water Results

Dakota Reiman 28:41.22 (133rd), Sam Hammons 31:35.41 (161st)

Class B Boys Team Results

Lexington 31, Omaha Skutt 37, Hastings 75, Elkhorn North 92, Elkhorn Mount Michael 125, Plattsmouth 146, Norris 151, Bennington 152, Blair 154, Grand Island Northwest 162, Elkhorn 174, Seward 178, Scottsbluff 205, Gering 249, Schuyler 263, Omaha Roncalli/Brownell-Talbot 268, Waverly 295, Nebraska City 298, Ralston 416, York 418

Top 15 Results

1) Tommy Rice (SKT) 16:35.08, 2) Austin Carrera (HST) 16:43.87, 3) Jayden Ureste (LEX) 16:46.29, 4) Jack Wade (SKT) 16:51.36, 5) Elijah Dix (PLT) 16:54.14, 6) Lazaro Adame-Lopez (LEX) 16:54.47, 7) Oscar Aguado-Mendez (LEX) 16:59.48, 8) Gus Lampe (RBT) 17:00.16, 9) Ethan Walters (ELK) 17:06.25, 10) Hans Bastron (SCB) 17:11.73, 11) Brayden Geiger (ELK) 17:13.68, 12) Maxwell McCoy (EMM) 17:16.22, 13) McCoy Haussler (SKT) 17:17.95, 14) Sam Talero (NOR) 17:22.93, 15) Miguel Cruz (LEX) 17:24.65

Plattsmouth Results

Elijah Dix 16:54.14 (5th), Carter Moss 18:08.48 (40th), Hunter Mazzulla 18:21.43 (46th), Alden McKnight 18:36.97 (56th), Joel Moore 19:01.01 (76th), Riley Moore 19:51.54 (107th), Ethan Moore 20:27.13 (125th), Bobby Walz 23:29.90 (182nd), Xavier Schmidt 24:14.75 (186th), Nathan Zak 24:17.50 (188th)

Class C Boys Team Results

Gothenburg 45, Fort Calhoun 66, Arlington 81, Lincoln Christian 82, Milford 112, Aurora 165, Minden 199, Holdrege 203, Broken Bow 212, Columbus Scotus 217, Hartington-Newcastle 242, Malcolm 257, Fillmore Central 295, Auburn 295, Wayne 300, Chase County 397, DC West 399, Sidney 424, Cozad 437, Kearney Catholic 443, Hershey 447, Valentine 497, Ashland-Greenwood 513, Conestoga 515, O’Neill 561, Yutan 586, Wilber-Clatonia 589, Adams Central 598, Fairbury 628, North Bend Central 684

Top 15 Results

1) Carson Noecker (HTN) 14:51.00, 2) Carter Hohlen (LCHS) 16:47.87, 3) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 16:55.31, 4) Parker Graves (GTB) 17:09.87, 5) Lucas Gautier (AUR) 17:10.03, 6) Lance Olberding (FTC) 17:13.94, 7) Rowan Jarosik (SCD) 17:14.32, 8) Nolan May (ARL) 17:19.41, 9) Yahriel Gaeta (GTB) 17:19.56, 10) Noah Osmond (BRB) 17:27.31, 11) Ely Olberding (FTC) 17:38.04, 12) Gavin Dunlap (MIL) 17:43.68, 13) Nathan Sager (GTB) 17:44.10, 14) Josiah Wilkinson (MCC) 17:54.13, 15) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 17:57.40

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 18:40.12 (42nd), James Kansteiner 19:49.46 (107th), Colton Bescheinen 21:55.38 (213th), Ethan Avidano 21:58.33 (216th), Joe Vrtiska 22:49.39 (237th)

Class D Boys Team Results

North Platte St. Patrick’s 25, Nebraska Christian 32, Franklin 71, Axtell 79, Tri County 83, McCool Junction 95, Centennial 100, Sandhills Valley 113, Weeping Water 130, Alma 145, Bertrand 151, Garden County 151, North Central 152, Doniphan-Trumbull 172, Grand Island Central Catholic 183, Humphrey St. Francis 188, Oakland-Craig 188, Wood River 203, Homer 208, Bayard 208, Medicine Valley 208, Perkins County 212, Hastings St. Cecilia 215, South Loup 218, Hemingford 220, Arcadia-Loup City 256, Cambridge 260, Wilcox-Hildreth 261, Shelton 270, Kenesaw 289, Blue Hill 305, Ravenna 341, Hitchcock County 347, Palmer 366, Elmwood-Murdock 369, Amherst 379, Hi-Line 388, Brady 399, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 401, Centura 429, Southern Valley 513, Humphrey-Lindsay Holy Family 517

Top 15 Results

1) Mason McGreer (PRC) 17:12.20, 2) Jarrett Miles (NPSP) 17:12.31, 3) Jacob Swanson (NCH) 17:36.17, 4) Brody Taylor (PON) 17:40.82, 5) Robert Hrnchir (HSC) 17:43.59, 6) Raden Orton (NCN) 17:47.94, 7) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 17:48.01, 8) Kael Garrett (MDV) 17:48.07, 9) Keyton Cole (AXT) 17:55.60, 10) Porter Connick (NPSP) 17:57.42, 11) Noah Fischer (NCH) 18:01.45, 12) Mason Hagan (NCN) 18:03.76, 13) Carter Siems (TRI) 18:04.28, 14) Justin Horn (FUL) 18:07.23, 15) Logan Recoy (SLP) 18:10.11

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 20:04.94 (71st), Blake Lavington 22:36.49 (166th), Will Fox 25:47.58 (235th)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:23.48 (20th), Matt Cover 19:44.01 (57th), Caelen Wipf 20:07.27 (71st), Jacob Cover 21:55.23 (137th), James Cappen 22:13.62 (149th), Jaden Brack 25:48.59 (236th), Hunter Sheehan 26:28.33 (243rd)