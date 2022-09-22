County runners post times in Malcolm Invite

MALCOLM – Runners from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water battled unseasonably warm conditions Tuesday at the Malcolm Invite.

Athletes from more than a dozen schools traveled to Branched Oak State Recreation Area for five-kilometer races. Malcolm officials moved the starting time to the morning to lessen the impact of the day’s hot weather. The temperature reached 103 degrees in Lincoln during the afternoon.

Runners earned medals for finishing in the top 20 spots. Conestoga’s Dani Ahrens helped the Cougars with a tenth-place award. She crossed the finish line in 22:53.05.

Weeping Water’s Austin Patton and Conestoga’s Kaden Simmerman both left the course with awards. Patton placed ninth in 18:29.68 and Simmerman collected an 18th-place medal in 19:02.19.

Lincoln High’s Kennedy Bartee won the girls championship in 20:27.54. Carter Hohlen of Lincoln Christian claimed the boys title in 17:23.93.

Girls Team Results

Lincoln Christian 30, Lincoln High 52, Milford 58, Schuyler 58, Aurora 71, East Butler 86, Johnson County Central 112, Lincoln Lutheran 124, Malcolm 135, David City 173, College View Academy, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Fairbury, Freeman, Omaha Christian Academy, Syracuse, Weeping Water, Wilber-Clatonia no team scores

Top 20 Results

1) Kennedy Bartee (LIN) 20:27.54, 2) Lilly Kenning (MIL) 20:52.50, 3) Annie Hueser (LCHS) 21:52.56, 4) Sawyer Benne (LLHS) 21:53.78, 5) Miriam Deanda (SCH) 21:59.78, 6) Makaylee Kassebaum (LCHS) 22:26.31, 7) Grace Schernikau (CEN) 22:26.96, 8) Ella Eggleston (AUR) 22:36.18, 9) Betelhem Tadesse (LIN) 22:45.51, 10) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 22:53.05, 11) Eva Daniell (LCHS) 23:01.27, 12) Gabby Rodriguez (SCH) 23:05.89, 13) Reese Kozisek (EBT) 23:20.26, 14) Joslyn Schneider (LCHS) 23:27.51, 15) Eliza McGuire (MIL) 23:38.56, 16) Madison VanLaningham (JCC) 23:42.58, 17) Makenna Oswald (AUR) 23:48.94, 18) Sinai Sanchez (SCH) 23:55.51, 19) Victoria Mink (MIL) 23:56.85, 20) Arisyn Bratt (LCHS) 24:02.57

Conestoga Results

Dani Ahrens 22:53.05 (10th), Elliott Zimmerman 26:13.97 (34th), Rachel Uhe 28:05.36 (54th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Bri Ross 27:16.51 (45th)

Weeping Water Results

Sam Hammons 33:11.07 (74th), Dakota Reiman 39:28.70 (75th)

Boys Team Results

Milford 37, Lincoln Christian 43, Lincoln High 69, Aurora 79, Lincoln Lutheran 87, Schuyler 97, Syracuse 99, Freeman 110, Malcolm 146, Weeping Water 189, Conestoga 209, East Butler 216, David City 219, Wilber-Clatonia 221, Raymond Central 234, Fairbury 257, Johnson County Central 291, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Christian Academy no team scores

Top 20 Results

1) Carter Hohlen (LCHS) 17:23.93, 2) Nolan Engel (LCHS) 18:01.14, 3) Hudson Mullet (MIL) 18:05.62, 4) Gavin Bywater (SCH) 18:12.56, 5) Brady Franzen (LLHS) 18:16.79, 6) Lucas Gautier (AUR) 18:22.40, 7) Gavin Dunlap (MIL) 18:24.72, 8) Kaleb Eickhoff (MIL) 18:25.22, 9) Austin Patton (WW) 18:29.68, 10) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 18:30.59, 11) Clinton Turnbull (CEN) 18:31.07, 12) Dayton Graves (SYR) 18:31.64, 13) Charlie Evans (AUR) 18:40.16, 14) Dahlton Fisher (LCHS) 18:43.66, 15) Jobjosiah Muthiani (FRE) 18:50.85, 16) Alex Hermsen (LIN) 18:54.88, 17) Enzo Agena (LIN) 18:58.61, 18) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 19:02.19, 19) Atticus Fina (LIN) 19:07.66, 20) Avery Carter (MIL) 19:07.72

Conestoga Results

Kaden Simmerman 19:02.19 (18th), Colton Bescheinen 20:30.68 (52nd), James Kansteiner 21:52.70 (75th), Ethan Avidano 22:41.98 (89th), Colton Stephenson 23:54.00 (97th), Joe Vrtiska 24:05.59 (99th)

Elmwood-Murdock Results

Trevin McKenzie 21:17.03 (56th), Blake Lavington 24:47.89 (100th), Will Fox 26:35.19 (103rd)

Weeping Water Results

Austin Patton 18:29.68 (9th), Matt Cover 20:31.12 (53rd), Caelen Wipf 21:26.53 (61st), Jacob Cover 22:16.37 (84th), James Cappen 23:51.09 (96th)