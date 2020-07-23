County schools learn volleyball classifications

LINCOLN – Cass County volleyball players learned Wednesday which state classifications they would compete in during the 2020 campaign.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about classes for volleyball programs across the state. The NSAA divided schools into Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.
State officials relied on enrollment figures from each district to place schools into different classes. The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous school year. Class A teams were classified based on a total enrollment of 850 and above. The other five classes were grouped based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.
Teams from the largest 60 schools were placed in Classes A and B. Schools with a combined enrollment of 850 and above went to Class A, and the remaining schools with volleyball programs were placed in Class B.
Teams in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were split evenly into the four divisions. If schools were tied in enrollment for the final position in a class, the first tiebreaker was the three-year average enrollment of each school. If the tie still existed, the school with the larger enrollment in the 2019-20 academic year was placed in the larger class.
There will be 31 teams in Class A for the 2020 season. Omaha South will have the largest population in the state of 2,226 total students in grades 9-11. North Platte (896) will be the smallest Class A program.
There will be 29 teams in Class B for the upcoming campaign. Hastings (401 girls) and Scottsbluff (397) will have the largest enrollments in Class B. Omaha Gross (125) and Ashland-Greenwood (125) will have the smallest enrollments.
Plattsmouth will remain in Class B this year. The Blue Devils have the 21st-largest enrollment of 178 girls.
PHS will compete in the Trailblazer Conference for the first time this fall. Ralston (351 girls), Beatrice (221), Nebraska City (159) and Platteview (142) will be in Class B and Wahoo (119) will be in Class C-1.
There will be 55 volleyball teams in Class C-1. Sidney (124) and Wahoo (119) will have the largest two enrollments. Bishop Neumann, Lincoln Lutheran, Oakland-Craig and Hastings St. Cecilia all have 59 girls and Gibbon has 58 girls.
Conestoga and Louisville will both compete in Class C-1. Conestoga has the 36th-largest enrollment of 74 and Louisville has the 40th-largest population of 68.
The Cougars and Lions will both play in the Nebraska Capitol Conference for the first time this fall. Ashland-Greenwood will be in Class B. Arlington (84), DC West (95), Fort Calhoun (71), Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (86), Raymond Central (65) and Syracuse (83) will all be in Class C-1. Yutan (35) will compete in Class D-1.
There will be 55 teams in Class C-2. Madison (58), Wilber-Clatonia (57) and Johnson County Central (57) will have the largest enrollments. Cross County, Burwell, Elm Creek and Overton all have 42 girls and Weeping Water and Creighton have 41 girls.
Weeping Water will move from Class D-1 to Class C-2 this year. The Indians will have the 54th-largest enrollment in the class.
There will be 55 teams in Class D-1 in 2020. Kimball, Maxwell, Niobrara/Verdigre and Deshler will have the largest enrollments of 40 girls. Plainview, Anselmo-Merna and South Platte have the smallest enrollments of 27 girls.
Elmwood-Murdock will compete in Class D-1. The Knights will have the 26th-largest enrollment of 33 girls.
Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock will remain in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Auburn (74), Falls City (82) and Malcolm (81) will compete in Class C-1, and Freeman (50), Johnson County Central (57) and Palmyra (47) will participate in Class C-2. Mead (32) will play in Class D-1 this season.
There will be 55 teams in Class D-2. Nebraska Christian, Bertrand and Wauneta-Palisade will be the largest Class D-2 schools with 26 girls. Santee (12), Sioux County (12), Arthur County (11) and Spalding Academy (9) will have the smallest enrollments.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!