County schools learn volleyball classifications

LINCOLN – Cass County volleyball players learned Wednesday which state classifications they would compete in during the 2020 campaign.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released information about classes for volleyball programs across the state. The NSAA divided schools into Classes A, B, C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2.

State officials relied on enrollment figures from each district to place schools into different classes. The NSAA grouped programs based on enrollment figures of grades 9-11 in the previous school year. Class A teams were classified based on a total enrollment of 850 and above. The other five classes were grouped based on the female population of grades 9-11 in each school.

Teams from the largest 60 schools were placed in Classes A and B. Schools with a combined enrollment of 850 and above went to Class A, and the remaining schools with volleyball programs were placed in Class B.

Teams in Classes C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 were split evenly into the four divisions. If schools were tied in enrollment for the final position in a class, the first tiebreaker was the three-year average enrollment of each school. If the tie still existed, the school with the larger enrollment in the 2019-20 academic year was placed in the larger class.