County softball programs discover state classifications

Athletes from Cass County’s three softball programs have learned which state classifications they will compete in during the 2021 season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials divided softball teams into Classes A, B and C this year. The organization used enrollment figures from grades 9-11 to determine which schools would be placed in each class.

Schools that had a total male and female enrollment of 850 or above went into Class A. The remaining schools were split into Classes B and C based on their female population of grades 9-11. Districts could ask the NSAA to opt up to a larger class for reasons such as travel expenses.

The NSAA added the enrollments of all schools involved in a co-op program to arrive at the final classification number. For example, Louisville (61 girls) and Conestoga (66 girls) will join forces again this season for the Cass Wildcats program. The NSAA took the enrollment of both schools to arrive at a total of 127. This will place Cass in Class B for the 2021 season.

Plattsmouth (158) will join the Wildcats in Class B. Weeping Water (40) will participate in Class C.