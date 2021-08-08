County softball programs discover state classifications

Athletes from Cass County’s three softball programs have learned which state classifications they will compete in during the 2021 season.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials divided softball teams into Classes A, B and C this year. The organization used enrollment figures from grades 9-11 to determine which schools would be placed in each class.
Schools that had a total male and female enrollment of 850 or above went into Class A. The remaining schools were split into Classes B and C based on their female population of grades 9-11. Districts could ask the NSAA to opt up to a larger class for reasons such as travel expenses.
The NSAA added the enrollments of all schools involved in a co-op program to arrive at the final classification number. For example, Louisville (61 girls) and Conestoga (66 girls) will join forces again this season for the Cass Wildcats program. The NSAA took the enrollment of both schools to arrive at a total of 127. This will place Cass in Class B for the 2021 season.
Plattsmouth (158) will join the Wildcats in Class B. Weeping Water (40) will participate in Class C.
There will be 31 softball teams in Class A this fall. Omaha South (2,209) and Omaha Central (2,048) will have the largest two enrollments, while North Platte (893) and Lincoln Pius X (874) will be the smallest Class A programs.
There will be 41 softball programs in Class B. Scottsbluff (403), the Lexington and Overton co-op team (391) and Hastings (388) will be the three largest Class B programs. The O’Neill and O’Neill St. Mary’s co-op team (109) and Wayne (103) will be the two smallest squads in the division.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Trailblazer Conference. Fellow TBC member Nebraska City will have a co-op team with Nebraska City Lourdes and Johnson-Brock. The Pioneers will have a total enrollment of 222 and will be in Class B. Ralston (334), Beatrice (221), Platteview (142) and Wahoo (111) will also join them in Class B.
Cass will compete in the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Fellow league members DC West/Omaha Concordia (179) and Ashland-Greenwood (116) will play in Class B postseason games. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (89), Arlington (88), Yutan/Mead (76), Syracuse (73) and Raymond Central (71) will compete in Class C.
There will be 41 softball programs in Class C. Fairbury (101) and Kearney Catholic (97) will have the two largest enrollments in the class. David City Aquinas (37) will be the smallest school in the division.
Weeping Water will play in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Auburn (91), Malcolm (82), Falls City (81) and Freeman (40) will join WWHS in Class C.
Softball teams will be able to play in jamboree exhibition games Aug. 9-17. Teams will be able to play their first official games Aug. 19.