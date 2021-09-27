County softball teams play in league tournaments

Plattsmouth and Ralston remained close to each other in the second pool-play game. The Rams went ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.

Grace VanDenburgh helped the Blue Devils with two singles, one run and one sacrifice bunt. Meisinger connected on two singles and scored once, Courtney Ehlers had one single and one RBI and Todd reached base on two walks and one error.

Krista Hardy made it to first base safely on one walk and one error. Amelia Field delivered one single and Aimee Dasher walked once.

Meisinger made three defensive assists, Ehlers collected two defensive assists and VanDenburgh and Aimee Dasher each had one defensive assist. VanDenburgh tossed six innings for the team and allowed two earned runs. She struck out four Rams in her 114-pitch performance.

Plattsmouth 002 000 0 – 2 6 2

Ralston 010 021 x – 4 5 2

Plattsmouth 5, Platteview 4

The Blue Devils defeated Platteview in the fifth-place game. Plattsmouth went up 5-1 in the first inning and withstood Platteview’s rally attempt in the next three innings.