County softball teams play in league tournaments

Softball athletes from Cass, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water competed in conference tournaments Saturday on three area diamonds.
Cass 14, Syracuse 2
The Wildcats rolled past Syracuse in the first round of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at DC West. Cass scored 11 times in the second inning to create a mercy-rule situation.
Morgan McAndrew helped the Wildcats at the plate with two singles, one run scored and three runs batted in. Ali Gansemer pocketed one single, one run and three RBI, and Emma Renner posted one single, two walks and three runs.
Mati Steckler generated one single, one walk, two runs and two RBI. Piper Meisinger produced one single, one RBI and one run, Elizabeth Harvey had two runs and one walk and Ella Aaberg and MacKaylee Madsen each had one run and one RBI.
Megan Gissler connected on one single and scored once for the Wildcats. Sophia Lange added one run in the game.
Aaberg worked three innings and allowed three hits and one earned run with three strikeouts. She also led the team with three defensive assists. Steckler chipped in two defensive assists at shortstop.
Syracuse 2 0 0 – 2 3 5
Cass 3 11 x – 14 7 3
Yutan/Mead 12, Cass 0
Yutan/Mead pitcher Ella Watts kept Cass from finding offense in the quarterfinals. She struck out five Wildcats and allowed zero hits in three innings.
The Patriots ended action after three frames. Emma Abraham led the team’s offense with three singles.
Cass 000 – 0 0 9
Yutan/Mead 318 – 12 10 0
Wahoo 10, Plattsmouth 0
Plattsmouth journeyed to Ralston for Trailblazer Conference Tournament action. The Blue Devils squared off with top-seeded Wahoo in the first pool-play game of the day.
Ireland Todd collected one single for Plattsmouth, Jessica Meisinger made one sacrifice bunt and Aimee Dasher drew one walk. Abbie Dasher produced three defensive assists and Meisinger collected two defensive assists.
Plattsmouth 000 – 0 1 2
Wahoo 145 – 10 11 0
Ralston 4, Plattsmouth 2
Plattsmouth and Ralston remained close to each other in the second pool-play game. The Rams went ahead 3-2 in the fifth inning and tacked on an insurance run in the sixth.
Grace VanDenburgh helped the Blue Devils with two singles, one run and one sacrifice bunt. Meisinger connected on two singles and scored once, Courtney Ehlers had one single and one RBI and Todd reached base on two walks and one error.
Krista Hardy made it to first base safely on one walk and one error. Amelia Field delivered one single and Aimee Dasher walked once.
Meisinger made three defensive assists, Ehlers collected two defensive assists and VanDenburgh and Aimee Dasher each had one defensive assist. VanDenburgh tossed six innings for the team and allowed two earned runs. She struck out four Rams in her 114-pitch performance.
Plattsmouth 002 000 0 – 2 6 2
Ralston 010 021 x – 4 5 2
Plattsmouth 5, Platteview 4
The Blue Devils defeated Platteview in the fifth-place game. Plattsmouth went up 5-1 in the first inning and withstood Platteview’s rally attempt in the next three innings.
Aimee Dasher delivered one single, one run and two RBI in the game. Meisinger reached base on one walk and one error, scored once and drove in one run, and Field produced one single, one run and one RBI.
Todd tallied one single and one run and VanDenburgh walked and scored once. Chloe Anson collected one single and one RBI and Abbie Dasher drew one walk.
VanDenburgh struck out six Trojans and surrendered four hits and two earned runs. Meisinger led the Blue Devils with three defensive assists and Aimee Dasher had one defensive assist.
Platteview 111 1 – 4 4 1
Plattsmouth 500 x – 5 4 2
Weeping Water 6, Falls City 2
Weeping Water took down the Tigers in the opening round of the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at Auburn. WWHS went up 4-1 in the fourth inning and stayed in front of Falls City the rest of the way.
Kiera Brack showcased her strength at the plate with a pair of solo home runs. She finished the game with two hits, one walk, two runs and two RBI. Brooklyn Rathe also had a productive batting performance with one double, two singles and two runs.
Lauren Harms generated one double, one walk, one RBI and one run. Jillian Rathe drove in one run with a sacrifice fly, Natania French posted one RBI and Keatyn Harrah had one single and one run. Zoe Houston chipped in one sacrifice fly in the victory.
Brack threw 103 pitches in her complete-game performance. She struck out ten Tigers and allowed four hits, two walks and one earned run. Brack also made three defensive assists and was part of a double play with Josie Cave.
Weeping Water 100 311 0 – 6 5 2
Falls City 000 101 0 – 2 4 3
Freeman 11, Weeping Water 1
Freeman broke open a close game with seven runs in the fourth inning. Madison Gee, Kloey Johnson and Dakota Haner collected home runs for the Falcons in the victory. Freeman pitcher Paige Mahler limited the Indians to two hits and struck out six batters.
Weeping Water got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning. Harrah produced a single and scored on a RBI single from Harms. Jillian Rathe and Harms each added one walk in the game and Harms made three defensive assists.
Weeping Water 000 1 – 1 2 5
Freeman 301 7 – 11 8 0
Auburn 11, Weeping Water 6
Weeping Water jumped on top of Auburn 6-0 in the opening inning. Harms knocked a grand slam and Brack and Brooklyn Rathe each had RBI plate appearances.
Auburn scored five times in the bottom of the first and went ahead 8-6 in the next inning. Ella Matteen paced the Bulldogs with one single, one triple, one home run and six RBI.
Houston helped Weeping Water’s offense with two singles and one run. Brack finished with two singles, one run and one RBI, and Brooklyn Rathe posted one single, one walk, one run and one RBI.
Jillian Rathe delivered two singles and one walk, Harrah walked once and Josie Cave scored once. Treva Wright reached once on an error and Brack, Harrah, Harms and Cave all reached on fielder’s choice plays.
Brack gave the Indians a pair of defensive assists. Cave, Brooklyn Rathe and Jillian Rathe each made one defensive assist during the day.
Weeping Water 600 00 – 6 8 4
Auburn 531 02 – 11 14 1