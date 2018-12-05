CONESTOGA – Three Cass County teams wrestled in their first tournament of the season Saturday during action at the Cougar Classic.
Conestoga, Louisville and Weeping Water all participated in the season-opening event at Conestoga High School. The three local teams enjoyed successful days on the mat. Conestoga claimed the team championship with 157 points and Weeping Water was second with 142.5 points. Louisville placed fourth with 119 points.
Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner, Cesar Sandoval, Keaghon Chini and Cameron Williams all earned individual titles for Conestoga. Dylan Jones and Brady Knott each won gold medals for Louisville, and Seth Williams, Slater Mozena and Marcus Cave all captured championships for Weeping Water.
Team Results
Conestoga 157, Weeping Water 142.5, Syracuse 120, Louisville 119, Bishop Neumann 107, Freeman 64, Lincoln Christian 44, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 36, Palmyra 33
Conestoga Results
106 – Dawson Hardesty (1st)
Pinned Trace Widler (CHS) 3:06, dec. Jace Goebel (SYR) 4-0
106 – Trace Widler (3rd)
Pinned by Jace Goebel (SYR) 4:41, pinned by Dawson Hardesty (CHS) 3:06
113 – Braden Ruffner (1st)
Pinned Anthony Baker (CHS) 0:55, dec. Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 8-5
113 – Anthony Baker
Pinned Jonah Reed (FRE) 1:09, pinned by Braden Ruffner (CHS) 0:55, pinned by Eli Wegryzyn (LCHS) 1:59
120 – Cesar Sandoval (1st)
Pinned Wil Muntz (LOU) 0:44, pinned Jaden McAdams (WW) 1:20, pinned Wyatt Schmit (HTRS) 2:49
126 – Keaghon Chini (1st)
Pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 1:11, pinned Kyler Jones (LOU) 5:48
132 – Cameron Williams (1st)
Pinned Derian Williams (LOU) 0:34, pinned Kyler Bigley (FRE) 1:45, pinned Cory Groleau (WW) 3:00
138 – Jacob Dragon (2nd)
Pinned Kyle Hapgood (LOU) 1:13, dec. by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 6-4
138 – Rhett Stewart
Pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 0:31, pinned by Kyle Hapgood (LOU) 0:29
145 – Jaemes Plowman
Pinned Owen Wander (SYR) 5:16, pinned by Seth Williams (WW) 0:41, pinned by Collin Hartig (FRE) 4:47
145 – Brody Hassler
Pinned Tristan Sugden (FRE) 2:42, pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 0:44, pinned by Owen Wander (SYR) 1:43
152 – Justin Pick
Pinned by Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) 1:10, pinned Cody Gray (LOU) 2:06, pinned Ben Rickles (LCHS) 0:50, pinned by Jason Burch (WW) 3:26
160 – Dillon Leffler
Dec. by Shayden Jones (WW) 9-3, pinned by Jerry Hageman (NEU) 1:29
195 – Hunter Thonen (2nd)
Dec. Hunter Schwaninger (LCHS) 11-5, dec. by Aiden Worthey (HTRS) 7-4
220 – Owen Snipes (2nd)
Pinned by Philip Chohan (NEU) 4:40, pinned Philip Chohan (NEU) 1:51, pinned by Philip Chohan (NEU) 6:15 (OT)
Louisville Results
113 – Brock Hudson (4th)
Pinned Eli Wegryzyn (LCHS) 1:51, pinned by Spencer Bridgmon (SYR) 1:45, pinned Jonah Reed (FRE) 4:35, pinned by Eli Wegryzyn (LCHS) 2:57
120 – Joel Magill
Pinned Alex Podtburg (FRE) 0:12, pinned by Wyatt Schmit (HTRS) 1:09, pinned by Wil Muntz (LOU) 4:10
120 – Wil Muntz (4th)
Pinned by Cesar Sandoval (CHS) 0:44, pinned Joel Magill (LOU) 4:10, pinned by Jaden McAdams (WW) 3:24
126 – Kyler Jones (2nd)
Pinned Bryce Draeger (SYR) 1:48, pinned by Keaghon Chini (CHS) 5:48
132 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Cory Groleau (WW) 0:33, pinned William Taylor (HTRS) 1:26, pinned by Kyler Bigley (FRE) 0:44
132 – Derian Williams
Pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 0:34, pinned Aiden Linden (WW) 1:56, pinned by Zachary Beers (SYR) 1:18
138 – Kyle Hapgood (4th)
Pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS) 0:16, pinned by Jacob Dragon (CHS) 1:13, pinned Rhett Stewart (CHS) 0:29, pinned by Judd Alberts (FRE) 0:51
145 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Seth Williams (WW) 1:06, pinned by Owen Wander (SYR) 1:37
152 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Caleb Jung (PLY) 1:13, pinned by Justin Pick (CHS) 2:06
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Jerry Hageman (NEU) 1:10, pinned Jarin Pope (PLY) 1:33, pinned Samuel Vrana (NEU) 0:55, pinned Colby Osmera (NEU) 1:50
170 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Bobby Hageman (NEU) 0:31, pinned Sam Driewer (LCHS) 1:07, pinned Tyler Wooldridge (LCHS) 1:46, dec. Burton Brandt (SYR) 5-3
182 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Pinned Quinten Neumeister (WW) 3:40, pinned by Jeremy Marrero (SYR) 4:57, pinned Brett Hemminger (FRE) 0:50, pinned by John Klement (NEU) 1:52
285 – Chris Williams (3rd)
Pinned by Zachary Burr (SYR) 1:32, pinned by Marcus Cave (WW) 0:29, pinned Jeremy Burr (SYR) 1:21
Weeping Water Results
120 – Jaden McAdams (3rd)
Pinned by Cesar Sandoval (CHS) 1:20, pinned Alex Podtburg (FRE) 0:43, pinned Wil Muntz (LOU) 3:24
132 – Aiden Linden
Pinned by Kyler Bigley (FRE) 1:41, pinned by Derian Williams (LOU) 1:56
132 – Cory Groleau (2nd)
Pinned Blake Dickey (LOU) 0:33, dec. Zachary Beers (SYR) 5-2, pinned by Cameron Williams (CHS) 3:00
145 – Seth Williams (1st)
Pinned Collin Hartig (FRE) 4:34, pinned Reed Toelle (LOU) 1:06, pinned Jaemes Plowman (CHS) 0:41, pinned Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 2:49
152 – Jason Burch (3rd)
Pinned Jacob Byers (LCHS) 3:29, dec. by Raphael Kirchmayr (WW) 14-12, pinned Justin Pick (CHS) 3:26, dec. Caleb Jung (PLY) 8-4
152 – Raphael Kirchmayr (2nd)
Pinned Justin Pick (1:10, pinned Colby Sugden (FRE) 0:27, dec. Jason Burch (WW) 14-12, pinned by Max Hohn (NEU) 5:26
160 – Shayden Jones (4th)
Dec. Brody Dickinson (FRE) 8-4, dec. Dillon Leffler (CHS) 9-3, dec. by Colby Osmera (NEU) 5-2, dec. Brody Dickinson (FRE) 11-4, dec. by Samuel Vrana (NEU) 1-0
160 – Langdon Kohn
Pinned by Samuel Vrana (NEU) 1:51, pinned by Brody Dickinson (FRE) 1:48
170 – Kole Brack
Pinned Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 4:38, pinned by Tyler Wooldridge (LCHS) 5:30, pinned Quirin Stecher (HTRS) 0:43, pinned Sam Driewer (LCHS) 2:05, dec. by Garrett Lenners (FRE) 8-7
182 – Quinten Neumeister
Pinned by Nash Callahan (LOU) 3:40, pinned by John Klement (NEU) 0:54
182 – Slater Mozena (1st)
Pinned Kaden Cooper (HTRS) 1:32, tech fall John Klement (NEU) 19-2 (3:23), pinned Jeremy Marrero (SYR) 5:38
195 – Lucas Clark (4th)
Pinned Michael Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:59, pinned by Aiden Worthey (HTRS) 4:15, pinned by Hunter Schwaninger (LCHS) 1:51
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Jeremy Burr (SYR) 0:23, pinned Chris Williams (LOU) 0:29, pinned Zachary Burr (SYR) 0:13