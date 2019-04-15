{{featured_button_text}}
Five Cass County schools

LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state awards for their work in both academics and activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Winter 2018-19 activities season. Winter activities include girls and boys basketball, wrestling, girls and boys swimming, speech and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn two awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their school.

Conestoga

Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Jennifer Sedlacek

Boys Basketball: Alex Lamoureux, Ben Welch

Speech: Jacob Drake, Jessica Williams

Wrestling: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Basketball: Lauren Justesen, Sydney Kunz

Boys Basketball: Caleb Jones, Tyler Marlatt

Speech: Molly Feile, Rylee Hogue

Louisville

Girls Basketball: Meagan Mackling, Jordan Winkler

Boys Basketball: Doug Euans, Brady Geise

Speech: Julian Covington, Sophie Habrock

Plattsmouth

Girls Basketball: Bella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder

Boys Basketball: Stockton Graham, Andrew Rathman

Wrestling: Hunter Smith, Jayden Wooten

Weeping Water

Girls Basketball: Peyton Barrett, Brianna Lawson

Boys Basketball: Avery Heath, Ryan Smith

Speech: AnnaBell Murphy, Kaylee Tighe

Wrestling: Kole Brack, Cory Groleau

