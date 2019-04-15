LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state awards for their work in both academics and activities.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Winter 2018-19 activities season. Winter activities include girls and boys basketball, wrestling, girls and boys swimming, speech and Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.
Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn two awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their school.
Conestoga
Girls Basketball: Taylor McClatchey, Jennifer Sedlacek
Boys Basketball: Alex Lamoureux, Ben Welch
Speech: Jacob Drake, Jessica Williams
Wrestling: Dawson Hardesty, Braden Ruffner
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Basketball: Lauren Justesen, Sydney Kunz
Boys Basketball: Caleb Jones, Tyler Marlatt
Speech: Molly Feile, Rylee Hogue
Louisville
Girls Basketball: Meagan Mackling, Jordan Winkler
Boys Basketball: Doug Euans, Brady Geise
Speech: Julian Covington, Sophie Habrock
Plattsmouth
Girls Basketball: Bella Chappell, Lexi Schroeder
Boys Basketball: Stockton Graham, Andrew Rathman
Wrestling: Hunter Smith, Jayden Wooten
Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Peyton Barrett, Brianna Lawson
Boys Basketball: Avery Heath, Ryan Smith
Speech: AnnaBell Murphy, Kaylee Tighe
Wrestling: Kole Brack, Cory Groleau