County students capture state academic awards

LINCOLN – Cass County students painted scholastic masterpieces this week with their vibrant work in both academics and activities at their high schools.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Winter 2021-22 season on March 22. Winter activities include girls bowling, boys bowling, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, speech and Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Girls Basketball: Mati Steckler, Lindee Watson

Boys Basketball: Lucas Michel, Johnny Welter

Girls Wrestling: Kylee Plowman, Emory Trofholz

Boys Wrestling: Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman

Speech: Ella Lewis, John McConnell

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Basketball: Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm

Boys Basketball: Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher

Speech: Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose

Louisville

Girls Basketball: Jaylin Gaston, Avery Heilig

Boys Basketball: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein

Speech: Carson Downs, Diana Geditz

Plattsmouth

Girls Basketball: Krista Hardy, Gertie Yoder

Boys Basketball: Owen Prince, Jude Wehrbein

Boys Wrestling: Caleb Adkins, Mathew Zitek

Speech: Samantha McKnight

Weeping Water

Girls Basketball: Kalison Miller, Brooklyn Rathe

Boys Basketball: Jaden Brack

Girls Wrestling: Sammi Burch

Boys Wrestling: Matt Cover, Brayden Harms

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.