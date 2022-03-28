County students capture state academic awards

LINCOLN – Cass County students painted scholastic masterpieces this week with their vibrant work in both academics and activities at their high schools.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients for the Winter 2021-22 season on March 22. Winter activities include girls bowling, boys bowling, girls wrestling, boys wrestling, girls basketball, boys basketball, girls swimming and diving, boys swimming and diving, speech and Lincoln-Douglas debate.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored winter activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one winter activity at their school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Conestoga
Girls Basketball: Mati Steckler, Lindee Watson
Boys Basketball: Lucas Michel, Johnny Welter
Girls Wrestling: Kylee Plowman, Emory Trofholz
Boys Wrestling: Keaghon Chini, Carter Plowman
Speech: Ella Lewis, John McConnell
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Basketball: Lexi Bacon, Bailey Frahm
Boys Basketball: Henry Coleman, Reid Fletcher
Speech: Kaitlynn Ashlock, Riley Rose
Louisville
Girls Basketball: Jaylin Gaston, Avery Heilig
Boys Basketball: Sam Ahl, Harrison Klein
Speech: Carson Downs, Diana Geditz
Plattsmouth
Girls Basketball: Krista Hardy, Gertie Yoder
Boys Basketball: Owen Prince, Jude Wehrbein
Boys Wrestling: Caleb Adkins, Mathew Zitek
Speech: Samantha McKnight
Weeping Water
Girls Basketball: Kalison Miller, Brooklyn Rathe
Boys Basketball: Jaden Brack
Girls Wrestling: Sammi Burch
Boys Wrestling: Matt Cover, Brayden Harms