Eighteen Cass County football players have earned conference awards for their work on area fields this fall.
East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected athletes for postseason recognition at a league meeting this past week. Coaches placed students on either the All-ECNC First Team or the league honorable mention squad. Conestoga (four), Elmwood-Murdock (six), Louisville (five) and Weeping Water (three) all had players receive ECNC honors.
Conestoga senior Josiah Nolting was named to the All-ECNC First Team. CHS seniors Buck Welch and Mason Jensen and junior Owen Snipes were honorable mention selections.
Nolting led the Cougars during the year with 459 rushing yards. He added 56 receiving yards and finished with 13 solo and three assisted tackles. He also made one fumble recovery.
Welch produced 43 rushing and 103 receiving yards during the campaign. He helped the Cougars on defense with 26 solo and six assisted tackles.
Jensen generated 208 rushing and 192 passing yards for Conestoga. He delivered 49 punts with a long kick of 60 yards, and he made 24 solo and two assisted tackles on defense.
Snipes played on the offensive line for Conestoga this year. The unit helped the Cougars produce 905 yards of total offense. Snipes also recovered two fumbles and made 30 solo and four assisted tackles on defense.
Elmwood-Murdock senior Andy Meyer and juniors Drake Spohr, Massimo Lojing and Tyler Marlatt were named to the All-ECNC First Team. E-M junior Noah Willey and sophomore Jared Drake were honorable mention selections.
Spohr helped E-M’s offense in all three departments. He went 28-of-71 for 403 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and he ran 142 times for 1,126 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Spohr returned 14 kickoffs for 308 yards for the Knights. His longest runback of the season was 73 yards. He also paced the team’s defense with 60 solo and 86 assisted tackles. He made 19 tackles for loss, posted three sacks, blocked three kicks, caused three fumbles and recovered one fumble.
Meyer gained 457 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries for the Knights. He caught three passes for seven yards and returned seven kickoffs for 61 yards. He generated 29 solo and 66 assisted tackles and made seven stops for loss. Meyer added one interception and one pass deflection and caused one fumble.
Meyer also helped the Knights with his kicking abilities. He punted 19 times for 47 yards and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times. He made ten kickoffs for 475 yards and five touchbacks.
Lojing led E-M’s receiving corps with 13 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 12 times for 40 yards and returned 11 punts for 181 yards. He added 42 yards on three kickoff returns and booted seven kickoffs for 232 yards.
Lojing ended the campaign with 36 solo and 35 assisted tackles. He made two tackles for loss, picked off two passes, returned one interception for a touchdown and knocked away three passes. He also recovered one fumble and caused one fumble.
Marlatt played on an offensive line that helped E-M gain 2,218 rushing yards and 604 passing yards. He accumulated 23 solo and 47 assisted tackles and registered six stops for loss with two sacks. He also made six kickoffs for 196 yards.
Willey caught nine passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also went 5-of-12 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown.
Willey returned three kickoffs for 24 yards and three punts for 24 yards. His defensive resume included 19 solo and 31 assisted tackles, four interceptions, one blocked field goal and one fumble recovery.
Drake boosted the team’s rushing game with 566 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. He caught five passes out of the backfield for 53 yards.
Drake posted 21 solo and 36 assisted tackles. He made six plays behind the line of scrimmage and recovered two fumbles.
Louisville seniors Brady Geise and Stealth Reeves were both members of the All-ECNC First Team. Seniors Conner Buettner and Wil Essex and junior Brady Knott were honorable mention selections.
Geise finished 42-of-127 passing for 659 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 100 times for 385 yards and eight scores. He produced 14 solo and four assisted tackles with two fumble recoveries. He also made two tackles for loss.
Reeves guided Louisville’s defense with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles. He forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and made one tackle for loss. Reeves also played on an offensive line that helped Louisville gain 1,869 total yards of offense.
Buettner made four receptions for 117 yards this season. He also gave the team a large amount of production on defense. He tallied 30 solo and 16 assisted tackles and made five stops for loss. He made one interception and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.
Essex ended the season with three solo and 12 assisted tackles. He was a member of an offensive line that helped the Lions gain 1,210 rushing and 659 passing yards.
Knott spearheaded Louisville’s rushing attack with 559 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He caught two passes for 13 yards and made 17 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Knott produced four stops behind the line of scrimmage.
Weeping Water freshman Hunter Mortimer was a member of the All-ECNC First Team. Seniors Shayden Jones and Slater Mozena were honorable mention selections.
Mortimer finished 20-of-67 for 368 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He led the team’s rushing department with 607 yards and 11 touchdowns on 145 carries. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 310 yards and nine punts for 111 yards.
Mortimer helped Weeping Water’s defense with 40 solo and 18 assisted tackles. He collected a pair of sacks and made one fumble recovery.
Jones played a key role on Weeping Water’s defense with 33 solo and 20 assisted tackles. He led the Indians with seven sacks and recovered two fumbles. He also returned one kickoff for six yards.
Mozena generated 377 yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries out of the backfield. He also tallied 22 solo and 17 assisted tackles from his spot on defense.
2018 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Football Selections
First Team
Auburn Baily Darnell Senior
Auburn Branden Lavigne Senior
Auburn Drew Dixon Senior
Auburn T.J. Roybal Senior
Auburn Caden Chapin Senior
Auburn Brody Darnell Sophomore
Auburn Weston Reiman Sophomore
Conestoga Josiah Nolting Senior
Elmwood-Murdock Andy Meyer Senior
Elmwood-Murdock Drake Spohr Junior
Elmwood-Murdock Massimo Lojing Junior
Elmwood-Murdock Tyler Marlatt Junior
Freeman Tyler Adams Senior
Freeman Luke Archer Senior
Freeman Gabe Eisenbarth Senior
Freeman Garrett Lenners Senior
Freeman Kaleb Unvert Senior
Freeman Landon Husband Junior
Johnson County Central Josh Bailey Senior
Johnson County Central Simon Rother Senior
Johnson County Central Kole Kleespies Senior
Johnson County Central Eli Waring Junior
Johnson County Central Aldo Reyes Junior
Louisville Brady Geise Senior
Louisville Stealth Reeves Senior
Malcolm Adam Stewart Senior
Malcolm Haydn Deinert Senior
Malcolm Nathan Kuhn Senior
Mead Aidan Mongan Senior
Mead Cale Tweedy Senior
Palmyra Koby Dillon Senior
Palmyra Kobe Jones Senior
Palmyra Kane White Junior
Palmyra Andrew Waltke Freshman
Weeping Water Hunter Mortimer Freshman
Yutan Clayton Nelson Senior
Yutan Ethen Abraham Senior
Yutan Blake Hutton Senior
Yutan Caden Egr Sophomore
Honorable Mention
Auburn Kole Ligouri Senior
Auburn Connor Clark Sophomore
Auburn Turner Arban Sophomore
Conestoga Buck Welch Senior
Conestoga Mason Jensen Senior
Conestoga Owen Snipes Junior
Elmwood-Murdock Noah Willey Junior
Elmwood-Murdock Jared Drake Sophomore
Freeman Eli Pelc Senior
Freeman Logan Anderson Senior
Johnson County Central Levi Dorsey Junior
Johnson County Central Tucker Liberty Junior
Johnson County Central Sean Golden Sophomore
Louisville Conner Buettner Senior
Louisville Wil Essex Senior
Louisville Brady Knott Junior
Malcolm Cody Green Senior
Malcolm Grant Burbach Senior
Malcolm Dylan Zoucha Junior
Mead Caleb Dickes Senior
Mead J.T. Haag Junior
Palmyra Eathon Hornby Junior
Palmyra Caleb Jung Sophomore
Weeping Water Shayden Jones Senior
Weeping Water Slater Mozena Senior
Yutan Parker Pearce Senior