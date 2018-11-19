Try 3 months for $3
2018 All-ECNC Football Selections from Cass County
Buy Now

Eighteen Cass County football players have earned conference awards for their work on area fields this fall.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches selected athletes for postseason recognition at a league meeting this past week. Coaches placed students on either the All-ECNC First Team or the league honorable mention squad. Conestoga (four), Elmwood-Murdock (six), Louisville (five) and Weeping Water (three) all had players receive ECNC honors.

Conestoga senior Josiah Nolting was named to the All-ECNC First Team. CHS seniors Buck Welch and Mason Jensen and junior Owen Snipes were honorable mention selections.

Nolting led the Cougars during the year with 459 rushing yards. He added 56 receiving yards and finished with 13 solo and three assisted tackles. He also made one fumble recovery.

Welch produced 43 rushing and 103 receiving yards during the campaign. He helped the Cougars on defense with 26 solo and six assisted tackles.

Jensen generated 208 rushing and 192 passing yards for Conestoga. He delivered 49 punts with a long kick of 60 yards, and he made 24 solo and two assisted tackles on defense.

Snipes played on the offensive line for Conestoga this year. The unit helped the Cougars produce 905 yards of total offense. Snipes also recovered two fumbles and made 30 solo and four assisted tackles on defense.

Elmwood-Murdock senior Andy Meyer and juniors Drake Spohr, Massimo Lojing and Tyler Marlatt were named to the All-ECNC First Team. E-M junior Noah Willey and sophomore Jared Drake were honorable mention selections.

Spohr helped E-M’s offense in all three departments. He went 28-of-71 for 403 yards and four touchdowns through the air, and he ran 142 times for 1,126 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Spohr returned 14 kickoffs for 308 yards for the Knights. His longest runback of the season was 73 yards. He also paced the team’s defense with 60 solo and 86 assisted tackles. He made 19 tackles for loss, posted three sacks, blocked three kicks, caused three fumbles and recovered one fumble.

Meyer gained 457 yards and five touchdowns on 102 carries for the Knights. He caught three passes for seven yards and returned seven kickoffs for 61 yards. He generated 29 solo and 66 assisted tackles and made seven stops for loss. Meyer added one interception and one pass deflection and caused one fumble.

Meyer also helped the Knights with his kicking abilities. He punted 19 times for 47 yards and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line nine times. He made ten kickoffs for 475 yards and five touchbacks.

Lojing led E-M’s receiving corps with 13 receptions for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He ran 12 times for 40 yards and returned 11 punts for 181 yards. He added 42 yards on three kickoff returns and booted seven kickoffs for 232 yards.

Lojing ended the campaign with 36 solo and 35 assisted tackles. He made two tackles for loss, picked off two passes, returned one interception for a touchdown and knocked away three passes. He also recovered one fumble and caused one fumble.

Marlatt played on an offensive line that helped E-M gain 2,218 rushing yards and 604 passing yards. He accumulated 23 solo and 47 assisted tackles and registered six stops for loss with two sacks. He also made six kickoffs for 196 yards.

Willey caught nine passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns this season. He also went 5-of-12 passing for 100 yards and one touchdown.

Willey returned three kickoffs for 24 yards and three punts for 24 yards. His defensive resume included 19 solo and 31 assisted tackles, four interceptions, one blocked field goal and one fumble recovery.

Drake boosted the team’s rushing game with 566 yards and three touchdowns on 103 carries. He caught five passes out of the backfield for 53 yards.

Drake posted 21 solo and 36 assisted tackles. He made six plays behind the line of scrimmage and recovered two fumbles.

Louisville seniors Brady Geise and Stealth Reeves were both members of the All-ECNC First Team. Seniors Conner Buettner and Wil Essex and junior Brady Knott were honorable mention selections.

Geise finished 42-of-127 passing for 659 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 100 times for 385 yards and eight scores. He produced 14 solo and four assisted tackles with two fumble recoveries. He also made two tackles for loss.

Reeves guided Louisville’s defense with 26 solo and 34 assisted tackles. He forced one fumble, recovered one fumble and made one tackle for loss. Reeves also played on an offensive line that helped Louisville gain 1,869 total yards of offense.

Buettner made four receptions for 117 yards this season. He also gave the team a large amount of production on defense. He tallied 30 solo and 16 assisted tackles and made five stops for loss. He made one interception and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown.

Essex ended the season with three solo and 12 assisted tackles. He was a member of an offensive line that helped the Lions gain 1,210 rushing and 659 passing yards.

Knott spearheaded Louisville’s rushing attack with 559 yards and four touchdowns on 129 carries. He caught two passes for 13 yards and made 17 solo and 21 assisted tackles. Knott produced four stops behind the line of scrimmage.

Weeping Water freshman Hunter Mortimer was a member of the All-ECNC First Team. Seniors Shayden Jones and Slater Mozena were honorable mention selections.

Mortimer finished 20-of-67 for 368 yards and six touchdowns through the air. He led the team’s rushing department with 607 yards and 11 touchdowns on 145 carries. He also returned 19 kickoffs for 310 yards and nine punts for 111 yards.

Mortimer helped Weeping Water’s defense with 40 solo and 18 assisted tackles. He collected a pair of sacks and made one fumble recovery.

Jones played a key role on Weeping Water’s defense with 33 solo and 20 assisted tackles. He led the Indians with seven sacks and recovered two fumbles. He also returned one kickoff for six yards.

Mozena generated 377 yards and six touchdowns on 102 carries out of the backfield. He also tallied 22 solo and 17 assisted tackles from his spot on defense.

2018 All-East Central Nebraska Conference Football Selections

First Team

Auburn                                 Baily Darnell            Senior

Auburn                                 Branden Lavigne     Senior

Auburn                                 Drew Dixon             Senior

Auburn                                 T.J. Roybal               Senior

Auburn                                 Caden Chapin         Senior

Auburn                                 Brody Darnell          Sophomore

Auburn                                 Weston Reiman      Sophomore

Conestoga                           Josiah Nolting       Senior

Elmwood-Murdock              Andy Meyer          Senior

Elmwood-Murdock              Drake Spohr         Junior

Elmwood-Murdock             Massimo Lojing     Junior

Elmwood-Murdock             Tyler Marlatt         Junior

Freeman                              Tyler Adams           Senior

Freeman                              Luke Archer            Senior

Freeman                              Gabe Eisenbarth    Senior

Freeman                              Garrett Lenners     Senior

Freeman                              Kaleb Unvert         Senior

Freeman                              Landon Husband   Junior

Johnson County Central      Josh Bailey            Senior

Johnson County Central      Simon Rother        Senior

Johnson County Central      Kole Kleespies      Senior

Johnson County Central      Eli Waring             Junior

Johnson County Central      Aldo Reyes            Junior

Louisville                            Brady Geise         Senior

Louisville                            Stealth Reeves    Senior

Malcolm                                Adam Stewart      Senior

Malcolm                                Haydn Deinert      Senior

Malcolm                                Nathan Kuhn        Senior

Mead                                    Aidan Mongan      Senior

Mead                                    Cale Tweedy        Senior

Palmyra                                Koby Dillon           Senior

Palmyra                                Kobe Jones          Senior

Palmyra                                Kane White          Junior

Palmyra                                Andrew Waltke    Freshman

Weeping Water                  Hunter Mortimer  Freshman

Yutan                                    Clayton Nelson    Senior

Yutan                                    Ethen Abraham    Senior

Yutan                                    Blake Hutton        Senior

Yutan                                    Caden Egr            Sophomore

Honorable Mention

Auburn                                  Kole Ligouri           Senior

Auburn                                  Connor Clark         Sophomore

Auburn                                  Turner Arban         Sophomore

Conestoga                            Buck Welch          Senior

Conestoga                            Mason Jensen      Senior

Conestoga                            Owen Snipes       Junior

Elmwood-Murdock               Noah Willey        Junior

Elmwood-Murdock               Jared Drake        Sophomore

Freeman                                Eli Pelc                 Senior

Freeman                                Logan Anderson  Senior

Johnson County Central        Levi Dorsey          Junior

Johnson County Central        Tucker Liberty      Junior

Johnson County Central        Sean Golden        Sophomore

Louisville                              Conner Buettner  Senior

Louisville                              Wil Essex             Senior

Louisville                              Brady Knott         Junior

Malcolm                                 Cody Green           Senior

Malcolm                                 Grant Burbach       Senior

Malcolm                                 Dylan Zoucha        Junior

Mead                                     Caleb Dickes         Senior

Mead                                      J.T. Haag             Junior

Palmyra                                  Eathon Hornby    Junior

Palmyra                                 Caleb Jung           Sophomore

Weeping Water                   Shayden Jones    Senior

Weeping Water                   Slater Mozena     Senior

Yutan                                    Parker Pearce      Senior

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments