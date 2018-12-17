LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state honors for their work in both academics and activities.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the fall activities season Friday afternoon. Fall activities include girls golf, boys tennis, softball, girls and boys cross country, volleyball, football, play production and unified bowling.
Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.
Each district could nominate two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Several students earned two awards for their involvement in more than one activity at their school.
Conestoga
Girls Cross Country: Bella Hogue, Jessica Poirier
Boys Cross Country: Dawson Hardesty, Trace Widler
Football: Mason Jensen, Buck Welch
Play Production: Alex Lamourex, Jessica Williams
Softball: Mati Steckler, Shay Uhe
Volleyball: Mattie Haizlip, Riley Zimmerman
Elmwood-Murdock
Football: Tyler Marlatt, August Pope
Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue
Play Production: Hayden Ernst, Rylee Hogue
Unified Bowling: Alexis Bacon, Sela Rikli
Volleyball: Lauren Justesen, Sydney Kunz
Louisville
Girls Cross Country: Sophie Habrock, Amyra Moxey
Boys Cross Country: Doug Euans, Tyler Hiatt
Football: Julian Covington, Brady Geise
Play Production: Sophie Habrock, Carsen Knott
Softball: Lauryn Kalkowski, Jordan Winkler
Volleyball: Cassidy Niemoth, Olivia Zahn
Plattsmouth
Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson, Sydney Nelson
Boys Cross Country: Ethan Warrick, C.J. Wiseman
Football: Nathan Konkler, Jayden Wooten
Girls Golf: Zoe Johnson, Emma Wagner
Softball: Alyx Curran-Lewis, Haylee Heim
Volleyball: Chloe Sabatka, Rachel Widick
Weeping Water
Boys Cross Country: Cory Groleau
Football: Avery Heath, Ryan Smith
Play Production: AnnaBell Murphy, Kaylee Tighe
Volleyball: Peyton Barrett, Brianna Lawson