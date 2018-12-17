Try 1 month for 99¢
Five Cass County schools

LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state honors for their work in both academics and activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the fall activities season Friday afternoon. Fall activities include girls golf, boys tennis, softball, girls and boys cross country, volleyball, football, play production and unified bowling.

Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.

Each district could nominate two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Several students earned two awards for their involvement in more than one activity at their school.

Conestoga

Girls Cross Country: Bella Hogue, Jessica Poirier

Boys Cross Country: Dawson Hardesty, Trace Widler

Football: Mason Jensen, Buck Welch

Play Production: Alex Lamourex, Jessica Williams

Softball: Mati Steckler, Shay Uhe

Volleyball: Mattie Haizlip, Riley Zimmerman

Elmwood-Murdock

Football: Tyler Marlatt, August Pope

Girls Golf: Rylee Hogue

Play Production: Hayden Ernst, Rylee Hogue

Unified Bowling: Alexis Bacon, Sela Rikli

Volleyball: Lauren Justesen, Sydney Kunz

Louisville

Girls Cross Country: Sophie Habrock, Amyra Moxey

Boys Cross Country: Doug Euans, Tyler Hiatt

Football: Julian Covington, Brady Geise

Play Production: Sophie Habrock, Carsen Knott

Softball: Lauryn Kalkowski, Jordan Winkler

Volleyball: Cassidy Niemoth, Olivia Zahn

Plattsmouth

Girls Cross Country: Madison Nelson, Sydney Nelson

Boys Cross Country: Ethan Warrick, C.J. Wiseman

Football: Nathan Konkler, Jayden Wooten

Girls Golf: Zoe Johnson, Emma Wagner

Softball: Alyx Curran-Lewis, Haylee Heim

Volleyball: Chloe Sabatka, Rachel Widick

Weeping Water

Boys Cross Country: Cory Groleau

Football: Avery Heath, Ryan Smith

Play Production: AnnaBell Murphy, Kaylee Tighe

Volleyball: Peyton Barrett, Brianna Lawson

