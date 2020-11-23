County students earn district football honors

Blevins delivered 798 yards and ten touchdowns on 110 carries for the Indians. He also made ten receptions for 156 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield. He chipped in 65 solo and 25 assisted tackles, one sack and one interception on defense.

Burch helped Weeping Water’s linebacker corps with 61 solo and 27 assisted tackles. He recovered two fumbles and knocked down a pair of passes. He also gained 169 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Smith was the top receiving target with 13 catches for 361 yards and nine touchdowns. He generated 51 solo and 14 assisted tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Neumeister collected ten receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He posted 46 solo and seven assisted tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups on defense.

Kohn helped the Indians with his work as a defensive end. He produced 17 solo and 15 assisted tackles and made one sack.

Seven Elmwood-Murdock athletes generated postseason recognition. Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier captured All-District awards, and Henry Coleman, Carson vonRentzell and Jax Spellman earned honorable mention accolades.