County students earn district football honors
2020 All-District D1-1 Football Selections from Cass County

WEEPING WATER – Students from three Cass County schools were honored this past week for their efforts in eight-man football games this season.

Athletes from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water were named to All-District D1-1 teams. Coaches from Cedar Bluffs, Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Brownell-Talbot and Weeping Water selected players for All-District and honorable mention squads.

Weeping Water finished the district season with a 3-0 mark. Elmwood-Murdock went 3-1, Omaha Brownell-Talbot went 2-1 and Conestoga finished 1-3. Cedar Bluffs ended the district campaign 0-4.

Seven Weeping Water players captured awards for their work. Weston Reiman, Hunter Mortimer, Nolan Blevins, Jason Burch, Zack Smith and Levi Neumeister were All-District selections, and Langdon Kohn collected honorable mention recognition.

Reiman played a key role for the Indians on the offensive and defensive lines. He helped the Indians gain 2,458 rushing yards and 801 passing yards. He finished the season with 14 solo and ten assisted tackles with three sacks and one interception.

Mortimer was a dual-threat quarterback for Weeping Water. He compiled 1,207 yards and 17 touchdowns on 174 carries, and he finished 41-of-114 through the air for 794 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also generated 70 solo and 17 assisted tackles, three sacks and one interception from his linebacker spot.

Blevins delivered 798 yards and ten touchdowns on 110 carries for the Indians. He also made ten receptions for 156 yards and four touchdowns out of the backfield. He chipped in 65 solo and 25 assisted tackles, one sack and one interception on defense.

Burch helped Weeping Water’s linebacker corps with 61 solo and 27 assisted tackles. He recovered two fumbles and knocked down a pair of passes. He also gained 169 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries.

Smith was the top receiving target with 13 catches for 361 yards and nine touchdowns. He generated 51 solo and 14 assisted tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass breakups as a defensive back.

Neumeister collected ten receptions for 208 yards and four touchdowns. He posted 46 solo and seven assisted tackles, two interceptions, one fumble recovery and seven pass breakups on defense.

Kohn helped the Indians with his work as a defensive end. He produced 17 solo and 15 assisted tackles and made one sack.

Seven Elmwood-Murdock athletes generated postseason recognition. Jared Drake, Noah Arent, Reid Fletcher and Cade Hosier captured All-District awards, and Henry Coleman, Carson vonRentzell and Jax Spellman earned honorable mention accolades.

Drake highlighted E-M’s defense this year with 150 total tackles. He made 58 solo and 92 assisted stops for the Knights. He also produced 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground and 15 receptions for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

Arent was Elmwood-Murdock’s top wide receiver with 19 catches for 461 yards and five touchdowns. He also made 26 solo and 38 assisted tackles on defense.

Fletcher generated 1,007 yards and 11 touchdowns with his arm as Elmwood-Murdock’s quarterback. He also ran 54 times for 246 yards and four touchdowns. He added 14 solo and 17 assisted tackles with a team-best four interceptions in the defensive secondary.

Hosier boosted E-M’s running game with 78 carries for 578 yards and nine touchdowns. He also helped the team’s defense with 27 solo and 30 assisted tackles.

Coleman caught five passes for 91 yards and one touchdown as E-M’s tight end. He helped the Knights gain 3,288 yards on the ground with his blocking abilities. He also gave E-M 16 solo and 43 assisted tackles on defense.

VonRentzell played a key role for E-M as a member of the team’s offensive and defensive lines. He finished the campaign with 11 solo and 59 assisted tackles.

Spellman produced eight solo and 25 assisted tackles for E-M. He made five tackles for loss and recovered one fumble.

Six Conestoga players saw their names appear on postseason lists. Keaghon Chini and Tobias Nolting were All-District selections for the Cougars, and Gage Totilas, Jayden Widler, Carter Plowman and Cameron Williams were on the honorable mention team.

Chini was Conestoga’s leading wide receiver and running back this season. He carried the football 89 times for 515 yards and six touchdowns, and he hauled in seven passes for 142 yards. He also collected 16 solo and 26 assisted tackles on defense.

Nolting completed 22 passes for 306 yards and ran 124 times for 438 yards and eight touchdowns as the team’s quarterback. He added 12 tackles in his defensive role.

Totilas helped the Cougars with his run-stopping abilities on the defensive line. He soared to the top of the CHS tackling list with 23 solo and 29 assisted stops.

Widler gained 160 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and caught three passes for 40 yards. He bolstered Conestoga’s defense with 18 solo and 24 assisted tackles.

Plowman patrolled the field at linebacker for the Cougars. He delivered 13 solo and 33 assisted tackles. He also gained 172 yards and two touchdowns on 36 rushing attempts.

Williams produced 23 solo and four assisted tackles in the defensive secondary. He returned ten kickoffs for 186 yards and added 39 rushing yards on 24 carries.

All-District D1-1 Selections

Weston Reiman – Weeping Water – Senior – Offensive Line

Hunter Mortimer – Weeping Water – Junior – Quarterback

Nolan Blevins – Weeping Water – Senior – Running Back

Jason Burch – Weeping Water – Senior – Linebacker

Zack Smith – Weeping Water – Senior – Defensive Back

Levi Neumeister – Weeping Water – Senior – Wide Receiver

Jared Drake – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – Linebacker

Noah Arent – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – Wide Receiver

Reid Fletcher – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore – Quarterback

Cade Hosier – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore – Halfback

Tommy Pugsley – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – Quarterback

Jake Gibbs – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – Linebacker

Matt Alli – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – Wide Receiver

Keaghon Chini – Conestoga – Junior – Running Back

Tobias Nolting – Conestoga – Senior – Quarterback

Brody Ptomey – Cedar Bluffs – Senior – Offensive Line

All-District D1-1 Honorable Mention Selections

Langdon Kohn – Weeping Water – Senior – Defensive End

Henry Coleman – Elmwood-Murdock – Sophomore – Tight End

Carson vonRentzell – Elmwood-Murdock – Senior – Offensive Line

Jax Spellman – Elmwood-Murdock – Junior – Defensive Line

Austin Vetter – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Senior – Wide Receiver

Karl Grafelman – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior – Linebacker

Matt Eversole – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Junior – Defensive End

Jon Massey – Omaha Brownell-Talbot – Sophomore – Offensive Line

Gage Totilas – Conestoga – Sophomore – Defensive Line

Jayden Widler – Conestoga – Sophomore – Running Back

Carter Plowman – Conestoga – Sophomore – Linebacker

Cameron Williams – Conestoga – Senior – Defensive Back

Isaac Baker – Cedar Bluffs – Sophomore – Running Back

Gabe Anaya – Cedar Bluffs – Senior – Offensive Line

Josh Cizek – Cedar Bluffs – Junior – Quarterback

Zephan Kluthe – Cedar Bluffs – Junior – Linebacker

