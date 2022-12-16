County students pocket NSAA academic honors

LINCOLN – Students at all five Cass County schools collected state awards this week for their work in academics and activities during the fall season.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients on Thursday. Fall activities include girls cross country, boys cross country, volleyball, football, girls golf, softball, play production, boys tennis and unified bowling.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Co-op programs such as the Cass Wildcats softball team could also nominate only two students for the award.
Students could earn multiple state honors if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their school.
Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.
Conestoga
Girls Cross Country: Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman
Boys Cross Country: Casen Crook, Colton Stephenson
Football: Carter Plowman, Aaron Watson
Play Production: Delaney Deterding, John McConnell
Softball: Emory Trofholz
Volleyball: Amelia Gocke, Sophia Tegels
Elmwood-Murdock
Girls Cross Country: Bri Ross
Boys Cross Country: Will Fox, Blake Lavington
Football: Henry Coleman, Cade Hosier
Girls Golf: Hannah Petersen, Ella Zierott
Play Production: Haylee Josoff, Will Platt
Volleyball: Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm
Louisville
Boys Cross Country: Gavin Pierce, Chase Savage
Football: Sam Luellen
Play Production: Lucas Hrabik, Eva Quam
Softball: Lauren Green
Volleyball: McKenna McCaulley, Elizabeth Podrazo
Plattsmouth
Girls Cross Country: Natalie Briggs, Mila Wehrbein
Boys Cross Country: Hunter Mazzulla, Carter Moss
Football: Dylan Eby, Mathew Zitek
Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton
Softball: Amelia Field, Claire Laney
Volleyball: Peyton Blankman, Ciara Wulff
Weeping Water
Girls Cross Country: Samantha Hammons
Boys Cross Country: Matt Cover, Austin Patton
Football: Brayden Harms
Play Production: Matt Cover, Cassandra Herrick
Volleyball: Sammi Burch, Alexis Mogensen