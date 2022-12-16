County students pocket NSAA academic honors

LINCOLN – Students at all five Cass County schools collected state awards this week for their work in academics and activities during the fall season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials released lists of Academic All-State Award recipients on Thursday. Fall activities include girls cross country, boys cross country, volleyball, football, girls golf, softball, play production, boys tennis and unified bowling.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water had Academic All-State Award recipients. Schools could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored fall activity. Co-op programs such as the Cass Wildcats softball team could also nominate only two students for the award.

Students could earn multiple state honors if they were involved in more than one fall activity at their school.

Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the Academic All-State Award criteria. Teenagers had to own a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. They also had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity.

Conestoga

Girls Cross Country: Dani Ahrens, Elliott Zimmerman

Boys Cross Country: Casen Crook, Colton Stephenson

Football: Carter Plowman, Aaron Watson

Play Production: Delaney Deterding, John McConnell

Softball: Emory Trofholz

Volleyball: Amelia Gocke, Sophia Tegels

Elmwood-Murdock

Girls Cross Country: Bri Ross

Boys Cross Country: Will Fox, Blake Lavington

Football: Henry Coleman, Cade Hosier

Girls Golf: Hannah Petersen, Ella Zierott

Play Production: Haylee Josoff, Will Platt

Volleyball: Tatum Backemeyer, Laney Frahm

Louisville

Boys Cross Country: Gavin Pierce, Chase Savage

Football: Sam Luellen

Play Production: Lucas Hrabik, Eva Quam

Softball: Lauren Green

Volleyball: McKenna McCaulley, Elizabeth Podrazo

Plattsmouth

Girls Cross Country: Natalie Briggs, Mila Wehrbein

Boys Cross Country: Hunter Mazzulla, Carter Moss

Football: Dylan Eby, Mathew Zitek

Girls Golf: Jayden Hamilton, Julianna Hamilton

Softball: Amelia Field, Claire Laney

Volleyball: Peyton Blankman, Ciara Wulff

Weeping Water

Girls Cross Country: Samantha Hammons

Boys Cross Country: Matt Cover, Austin Patton

Football: Brayden Harms

Play Production: Matt Cover, Cassandra Herrick

Volleyball: Sammi Burch, Alexis Mogensen