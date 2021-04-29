County teams claim medals at Cougar Invite

Conestoga placed sixth in the team race with 35 points. Danie Parriott medaled in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the Cougars and captured two second-place awards. Haven Zimmerman earned second place in the high jump and Naomi Simones medaled in the pole vault.

The Weeping Water girls placed tenth with zero points. Several students posted season-best results but landed just outside the top six spots.

The Plattsmouth boys captured second place on the team leaderboard with 134 points. The Blue Devils earned medals in 15 events and collected four championships.

Randall Aguilar won the high jump title with a height of 6-2, and Dakota Minshall claimed the pole vault crown with a height of 13-1. Minshall also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.26.

Plattsmouth’s 400-meter relay team ended the day as champions. Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker and Minshall crossed the finish line in 45.23.

The Elmwood-Murdock boys placed seventh in team standings with 29 points. Cade Hosier helped the Knights with a championship effort in the triple jump. He placed first in the event with a leap of 42 feet, 7 1/2 inches.