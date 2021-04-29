County teams claim medals at Cougar Invite

CONESTOGA – Cass County athletes gained a large amount of confidence Tuesday with medal-winning performances at the Cougar Invite.
Conestoga hosted teams from across eastern Nebraska at the annual track and field meet. Students from Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water took part in field contests in the morning and track events in the afternoon.
The Plattsmouth girls produced one of the day’s top highlights with a team championship. The Blue Devils generated 124 points and medaled in 16 events. PHS defeated runner-up Platteview by 26 points for the title.
Plattsmouth claimed multiple championships at the invite. Savanna Berger finished first in the 100 meters in 13.00 seconds, and Jessica Meisinger won the title in the 400 meters in 1:02.46.
All three Plattsmouth relay squads earned gold medals during the day. The 400-meter relay team of Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis and Berger finished first in 53.07, and the 1,600-meter relay unit of Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs and Meisinger won in 4:29.85. The 3,200 quartet of Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt, Barnes and Briggs completed the relay sweep with a title-winning run of 10:41.59.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls captured fifth place with 38 points. Laney Frahm and Sela Rikli led the Knights with medals in the hurdles races. Frahm finished second in the 300-meter hurdles and Rikli captured third place in the 100-meter hurdles.
Conestoga placed sixth in the team race with 35 points. Danie Parriott medaled in the 400, 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the Cougars and captured two second-place awards. Haven Zimmerman earned second place in the high jump and Naomi Simones medaled in the pole vault.
The Weeping Water girls placed tenth with zero points. Several students posted season-best results but landed just outside the top six spots.
The Plattsmouth boys captured second place on the team leaderboard with 134 points. The Blue Devils earned medals in 15 events and collected four championships.
Randall Aguilar won the high jump title with a height of 6-2, and Dakota Minshall claimed the pole vault crown with a height of 13-1. Minshall also won the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.26.
Plattsmouth’s 400-meter relay team ended the day as champions. Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker and Minshall crossed the finish line in 45.23.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys placed seventh in team standings with 29 points. Cade Hosier helped the Knights with a championship effort in the triple jump. He placed first in the event with a leap of 42 feet, 7 1/2 inches.
The Conestoga boys finished eighth with 11 points. Lane Fox guided the Cougars with a second-place finish in the 300-meter hurdles. He crossed the line in 43.32 seconds.
The Weeping Water boys placed tenth with two points. Weston Reiman scored for the Indians with a fifth-place medal in the shot put.
Girls Team Results
Plattsmouth 124, Platteview 98, Lincoln Lutheran 80, Ashland-Greenwood 70, Elmwood-Murdock 38, Conestoga 35, Wilber-Clatonia 33, Freeman 30, Palmyra 19, Weeping Water 0
Conestoga Results
400 – Danie Parriott, 1:03.92 (2nd)
800 – Danie Parriott, 2:33.46 (5th)
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:49.90 (2nd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 13:09.28 (3rd)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-10 (2nd)
Pole Vault – Naomi Simones, 6-0 (6th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 17.26 (3rd), Laney Frahm, 17.34 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 50.31 (2nd), Sela Rikli, 53.44 (6th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierott, Bri Ross, Jordan Vogler), 54.76 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Sela Rikli, Bailey Frahm, Laney Frahm, Bri Ross), 4:34.01 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Bailey Frahm, Jacie Fleischman, Bri Ross, Ella Zierott), 11:00.92 (3rd)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (6th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 14-7 (4th)
Triple Jump – McKenna Crook, 30-6 1/4 (5th)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 13.00 (1st), Paige Druskis, 13.53 (5th)
200 – Emily Macias, 27.66 (2nd), Paige Druskis, 28.88 (6th)
400 – Jessica Meisinger, 1:02.46 (1st), Jozlyn Barnes, 1:06.25 (5th)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:30.35 (2nd), Natalie Briggs, 2:31.61 (3rd), Lyndsey Caba, 2:34.29 (6th)
1,600 – Natalie Briggs, 5:56.23 (3rd), Lyndsey Caba, 6:05.71 (5th)
3,200 – Sophia Wehrbein, 15:01.34 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Emma Field, 53.00 (3rd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 53.07 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs, Jessica Meisinger), 4:29.85 (1st)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt, Jozlyn Barnes, Natalie Briggs), 10:41.59 (1st)
Shot Put – Josie Knust, 34-2 (3rd)
Discus – Rylee Hellbusch, 91-10 (5th)
High Jump – Krista Hardy, 4-8 (3rd), Ava LaSure, 4-8 (5th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 7-0 (2nd)
Long Jump – Emma Field, 14-5 1/2 (5th), Krista Hardy, 14-5 (6th)
Triple Jump – Krista Hardy, 30-6 1/2 (4th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 153, Plattsmouth 134, Platteview 64, Freeman 51, Ashland-Greenwood 40, Lincoln Lutheran 40, Elmwood-Murdock 29, Conestoga 11, Palmyra 3, Weeping Water 2
Conestoga Results
400 – Lane Fox, 54.08 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Lane Fox, 43.32 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Ty Fox, Evan Svanda, Lane Fox), 47.43 (5th)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.43 (4th)
200 – Cade Hosier, 23.59 (5th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Jaxson Spellman, Tucker Oehlerking, Collin Rice), 48.89 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Riley Wilson, Reid Fletcher, Braden Mommens, Collin Rice), 3:56.53 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock (Rylan Kastens, Henry Coleman, Braden Mommens, Reid Fletcher), 9:55.76 (5th)
Long Jump – Cade Hosier, 19-8 (3rd), Collin Rice, 18-8 1/2 (5th)
Triple Jump – Cade Hosier, 42-7 1/2 (1st)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.30 (3rd)
200 – Rece Baker, 23.36 (3rd), Brock Headley, 23.73 (6th)
800 – Kaleb Wooten, 2:10.84 (3rd), Carter Moss, 2:11.62 (5th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:54.24 (2nd), Elijah Dix, 4:59.59 (4th), Carter Moss, 5:03.05 (5th)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:17.71 (2nd), Elijah Dix, 11:00.20 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 16.33 (2nd), Kevin Sohl, 17.53 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 43.26 (1st)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 45.23 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Dakota Minshall, Ian Witherell, Carter Moss), 3:45.45 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Darek Reicks, Carter Moss, Elijah Dix, Jacob Zitek), 9:12.24 (3rd)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 128-2 (3rd), Caleb Adkins, 123-11 (5th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 6-2 (1st)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 13-1 (1st)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 19-9 1/2 (2nd)
Triple Jump – Kaleb Smith, 40-11 (3rd), Ian Witherell, 40-2 1/2 (4th)
Weeping Water Results
Shot Put – Weston Reiman, 43-8 (5th)