OMAHA – Four Cass County schools made the trip to Walnut Grove Park in Omaha on Tuesday for action in the league cross country meet.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water all participated in the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. Girls and boys races took place on a tree-lined course that features many hills.
Conestoga’s Danie Parriott highlighted the local day with a championship in the girls race. She dominated the meet with a winning time of 20:36.27. She defeated all of her competitors by at least one minute. Malcolm’s Logan Thomas (21:41.60) and Johnson County Central’s Ashlei McDonald (22:10.02) finished second and third.
Five other Cass County girls came home with medals. Louisville’s Sophie Korytowski (8th, 23:03.16), Hailey Teller (10th, 23:29.40) and Mira Fosmer (12th, 23:48.48) all captured awards with their efforts, and Elmwood-Murdock’s Sara Kicak (9th, 23:31.76) earned a medal for the Knights. Weeping Water’s Lauren Wehrbein (15th, 24:15.86) earned a spot in the medal ceremony.
Conestoga’s Ben Welch and Jack Welch and Louisville’s Jaxson Barnes delivered medal-winning performances in the boys event. Ben Welch placed eighth in 18:56.57 and Jack Welch was 13th in 19:08.21. Barnes posted a sixth-place time of 18:26.94.
The Auburn girls (30) edged Malcolm (31) by one point for the top team spot. Louisville placed third, Conestoga was fourth and Weeping Water was sixth. Elmwood-Murdock had no team score.
The Malcolm boys collected a perfect score of ten points to win their race. The Clippers took home the top five individual spots. Auburn and Conestoga each had 60 points, but Auburn collected second place on tiebreaker criteria. Weeping Water placed eighth and Louisville was ninth.
Girls Team Results
Auburn 30, Malcolm 31, Louisville 46, Conestoga 72, Johnson County Central 76, Weeping Water 82, Elmwood-Murdock, Freeman, Palmyra no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Danie Parriott (CHS) 20:36.27, 2) Logan Thomas (MLC) 21:41.60, 3) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 22:10.02, 4) Faith Allgood (AUB) 22:46.25, 5) Bethany Kiekel (AUB) 22:53.63, 6) Kyra Becker (AUB) 22:54.93, 7) Lillie Beach (MLC) 22:59.21, 8) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 23:03.16, 9) Sara Kicak (EM) 23:21.76, 10) Hailey Teller (LOU) 23:29.40, 11) Jasmine Small (MLC) 23:38.28, 12) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 23:48.48, 13) Liz Harder (PLY) 24:03.90, 14) Grace Schleining (MLC) 24:04.66, 15) Lauren Wehrbein (WW) 24:15.86
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 20:36.27 (1st), Jasmine Rainey 26:44.60 (25th), Jessica Poirier 29:22.77 (30th), Bridget Wagner 29:44.34 (31st), Stephanie Poirier 30:18.31 (32nd)
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Sara Kicak 23:21.76 (9th), Constence Baker 33:14.44 (36th)
You have free articles remaining.
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 23:03.16 (8th), Hailey Teller 23:29.40 (10th), Mira Fosmer 23:48.48 (12th), Amyra Moxey 25:37.73 (23rd)
Weeping Water Results
Lauren Wehrbein 24:15.86 (15th), Ciera Dieter 27:34.79 (27th), Dakota Reiman 28:03.11 (28th), MaKayla Regler 28:45.44 (29th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 10, Auburn 60, Conestoga 60, Freeman 74, Palmyra 103, Johnson County Central 105, Yutan 108, Weeping Water 117, Louisville 124
Top 15 Results
1) John Swotek (MLC) 17:29.44, 2) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 17:56.28, 3) Jacob Schweitzer (MLC) 18:11.66, 4) John Boesen (MLC) 18:14.80, 5) Dillon Beach (MLC) 18:19.41, 6) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:26.94, 7) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:32.67, 8) Ben Welch (CHS) 18:56.57, 9) Triston Perry (AUB) 18:59.61, 10) Tandon Buhr (FRE) 19:01.34, 11) Logan Barras (JCC) 19:04.22, 12) Drew Moyer (PLY) 19:05.92, 13) Jack Welch (CHS) 19:08.21, 14) Noah Jurgens (FRE) 19:08.40, 15) Hayden Hall (AUB) 19:09.69
Conestoga Results
Ben Welch 18:56.57 (8th), Jack Welch 19:08.21 (13th), Dawson Hardesty 19:58.01 (18th), Braden Ruffner 20:06.62 (21st), Ethan Williams 21:36.98 (36th)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:26.94 (6th), Nathan Carr 22:05.59 (37th), Chase Savage 22:08.18 (38th), Jacob Peacock 24:01.28 (43rd)
Weeping Water Results
Austin Patton 20:33.03 (26th), Jackson Flanagan 20:56.99 (28th), Matthew Cover 21:02.73 (30th), Michael Zeeb 21:08.70 (33rd), Lane Damme 21:22.94 (35th)