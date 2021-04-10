County teams collect honors at NCHS Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Athletes from three Cass County schools mined successful results Friday by unearthing gems in their track and field events.
Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth took part in the Nebraska City Invite on the NCHS campus. Girls and boys from all three teams collected medals during the day, and several Cass County athletes pocketed gold-tinted awards.
The Plattsmouth boys highlighted the morning and afternoon with a team championship. The Blue Devils scored 121 points to surpass Platteview (99 points) for the title. Plattsmouth athletes won medals in 14 events and had five championship results.
Randall Aguilar (high jump) and Dakota Minshall (pole vault) finished first in their field events, and Kaleb Wooten doubled up titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The 400-meter relay team of Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker and Minshall won the race in 45.26 seconds.
The Louisville boys placed fifth with 43 points and the Conestoga boys were tenth with four points. Sam Ahl (long jump) and Cordale Moxey (triple jump) led the Lions with first-place distances in their events. Conestoga athletes medaled in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter relay.
The Plattsmouth girls collected sixth place with 37 points. Jessica Meisinger paced the Blue Devils with four medals. She finished second in the 800 meters, third in the 400 and was on two medal-winning relay teams.
The Conestoga girls tied Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne for eighth place with 22 points. Danie Parriott won the 3,200 meters and finished second in the 1,600, and Haven Zimmerman notched a fourth-place result in the high jump.
The Louisville girls placed tenth with two points. Cadance Stenger (300-meter hurdles) and the 3,200-meter relay unit of Sophie Korytowski, Megan Gissler, Laura Swanson and Charlee Peacock scored points.
Girls Team Results
Blair 154, Syracuse 87, Bishop Neumann 80, Platteview 59, Falls City 39, Plattsmouth 37, Nebraska City 25, Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Duchesne 22, Conestoga 22, Louisville 2
Conestoga Results
1,600 – Danie Parriott, 5:42.76 (2nd)
3,200 – Danie Parriott, 12:18.75 (1st)
High Jump – Haven Zimmerman, 4-10 (4th)
Louisville Results
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 52.89 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Sophie Korytowski, Megan Gissler, Laura Swanson, Charlee Peacock), 11:25.10 (6th)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Savanna Berger, 13.68 (6th)
400 – Jessica Meisinger, 1:02.87 (3rd)
800 – Jessica Meisinger, 2:29.38 (2nd)
1,600 – Natalie Briggs, 5:53.26 (6th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kennedy Miller, Emma Field, Paige Druskis, Savanna Berger), 53.53 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs), 4:27.09 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Lyndsey Caba, Sydney Hobscheidt, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, 10:51.91 (5th)
Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard, 7-6 (4th)
Long Jump – Krista Hardy, 14-0 1/2 (6th)
Discus – Rylee Hellbusch, 99-3 (5th)
Boys Team Results
Plattsmouth 121, Platteview 99, Bishop Neumann 69.5, Blair 65, Louisville 43, Syracuse 41, Falls City 36.5, Nebraska City 30, Omaha Roncalli 18, Conestoga 4
Conestoga Results
110-meter hurdles – Ty Fox, 17.61 (6th)
400-meter relay – Conestoga (Keaghon Chini, Ty Fox, Carter Plowman, Evan Svanda), 47.47 (6th)
Pole Vault – Ethan Williams, 9-0 (5th)
Louisville Results
800 – Talon Ball, 2:06.24 (2nd), Eric Heard, 2:09.07 (3rd)
3,200 – Tyler Euans, 11:06.72 (6th)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Sam Ahl, Quincy Trent, Sam Luellen, Cordale Moxey), 46.83 (4th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Cody Hiatt, Nick McCaul, Gavin Pierce, Cash Biesterfeld), 3:46.54 (5th)
Long Jump – Sam Ahl, 19-7 (1st)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 40-4 (1st)
Discus – Caleb Hrabik, 114-5 (5th)
Plattsmouth Results
100 – Rece Baker, 11.84 (2nd)
200 – Brock Headley, 24.76 (3rd)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:53.58 (1st)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:18.74 (1st), Elijah Dix, 10:48.73 (4th)
110-meter hurdles – Randall Aguilar, 17.11 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Dakota Minshall, 41.96 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 45.26 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Dakota Minshall, Blake Duncan), 3:41.28 (4th)
3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kaleb Wooten, Elijah Dix, Jacob Zitek, Carter Moss), 9:05.55 (4th)
High Jump – Randall Aguilar, 5-10 (1st), Kaleb Smith, 5-8 (4th)
Pole Vault – Dakota Minshall, 11-6 (1st), Mathew Zitek, 9-0 (6th)
Long Jump – Randall Aguilar, 18-10 1/4 (3rd)
Triple Jump – Ian Witherell, 39-3 1/2 (3rd), Kaleb Smith, 38-0 (5th)
Discus – Brayden Zaliauskas, 122-6 (2nd), Caleb Adkins, 117-8 (4th)