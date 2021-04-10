County teams collect honors at NCHS Invite

NEBRASKA CITY – Athletes from three Cass County schools mined successful results Friday by unearthing gems in their track and field events.

Conestoga, Louisville and Plattsmouth took part in the Nebraska City Invite on the NCHS campus. Girls and boys from all three teams collected medals during the day, and several Cass County athletes pocketed gold-tinted awards.

The Plattsmouth boys highlighted the morning and afternoon with a team championship. The Blue Devils scored 121 points to surpass Platteview (99 points) for the title. Plattsmouth athletes won medals in 14 events and had five championship results.

Randall Aguilar (high jump) and Dakota Minshall (pole vault) finished first in their field events, and Kaleb Wooten doubled up titles in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters. The 400-meter relay team of Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker and Minshall won the race in 45.26 seconds.

The Louisville boys placed fifth with 43 points and the Conestoga boys were tenth with four points. Sam Ahl (long jump) and Cordale Moxey (triple jump) led the Lions with first-place distances in their events. Conestoga athletes medaled in the pole vault, 110-meter hurdles and 400-meter relay.