County teams open seasons at Auburn Invite

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water

Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water co-head coach Charlie Cover said he and fellow co-head coach Cayle Burbach were pleased with the efforts. Teams ran on a day that featured temperatures in the low 90s and heat indices near 100 degrees.

“We ran well,” Cover said. “Austin Patton stepped up and placed for the first time in high school. Our top four boys ran pretty close to each other with the others not that far off. Our girls times weren’t what we had hoped coming in, but we as coaches aren’t disappointed. We now have our baseline to improve, and we are looking forward to the forecast as it is supposed to cool down.”

Cover said he was pleased to see freshman Bri Ross start her varsity career on a positive note. She led the Trailblazers with a 25th-place time of 30:02.83.

“Bri Ross had a really nice run,” Cover said. “She was so nervous coming in, and she beat her goal by over five minutes from what she set the day before in practice.”

Veteran Lauren Wehrbein placed 27th in 30:07.31. Treva Wright, Elizabeth Harder, Ciera Dieter and Dakota Reiman added times for the team.