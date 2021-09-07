County teams run at JCC Invitational

TECUMSEH – Cross country runners from three local programs started their seasons Friday with action at the Johnson County Central Invite.

Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Tecumseh Country Club for five-kilometer races. Athletes from all three programs earned medals against runners from Nebraska and Missouri schools.

The Conestoga girls earned third place in team standings with 45 points. Danie Parriott (24:45.53, 12th) and Dani Ahrens (26:09.25, 15th) brought home medals for the Cougars. Malin Westin, Elliott Zimmerman and Ryleigh Hill helped the team during the day.

E-M/WW captured fifth place in team standings with 81 points. Valeriia Khromova, Bri Ross, Sara Kicak and Dakota Reiman posted times for the Trailblazers.

Louisville did not have enough runners to qualify for team standings, but all three Lions who competed captured medals. Mira Fosmer finished fifth in 23:02.29 and Charlee Peacock posted an 11th-place time of 24:35.94. Hailey Teller earned a 13th-place medal in 25:21.62.