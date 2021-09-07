County teams run at JCC Invitational

TECUMSEH – Cross country runners from three local programs started their seasons Friday with action at the Johnson County Central Invite.
Conestoga, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water and Louisville traveled to Tecumseh Country Club for five-kilometer races. Athletes from all three programs earned medals against runners from Nebraska and Missouri schools.
The Conestoga girls earned third place in team standings with 45 points. Danie Parriott (24:45.53, 12th) and Dani Ahrens (26:09.25, 15th) brought home medals for the Cougars. Malin Westin, Elliott Zimmerman and Ryleigh Hill helped the team during the day.
E-M/WW captured fifth place in team standings with 81 points. Valeriia Khromova, Bri Ross, Sara Kicak and Dakota Reiman posted times for the Trailblazers.
Louisville did not have enough runners to qualify for team standings, but all three Lions who competed captured medals. Mira Fosmer finished fifth in 23:02.29 and Charlee Peacock posted an 11th-place time of 24:35.94. Hailey Teller earned a 13th-place medal in 25:21.62.
The Louisville boys pocketed second place in team standings with 40 points. Jaxson Barnes, Eric Heard, Tyler Euans, Caleb Thieman, Chase Savage and Waylan Haworth captured the runner-up plaque with their times. Barnes (18:30.60, 3rd), Heard (18:49.69, 5th) and Euans (19:03.78, 7th) earned medals.
E-M/WW placed fourth with 92 points. Austin Patton led the Trailblazers with a sixth-place mark of 18:53.84. Trevin McKenzie, Matt Cover, James Dean and Tucker Oehlerking added times for the squad.
Conestoga finished ninth with 142 points. Kaden Simmerman (19:36.88) guided the Cougars with a ninth-place medal. Colton Bescheinen, Ethan Avidano, Scott Dufault, Colton Stephenson and Casen Crook joined Simmerman in the race.
Girls Team Results
Palmyra 19, Platteview 33, Conestoga 45, Malcolm 61, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 81, College View Academy, Bishop Neumann, East Atchison, Freeman, Johnson County Central, Louisville, Pawnee City no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Emily Frey (PLY) 21:20.88, 2) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 21:51.85, 3) Izzie Clarke (PLV) 22:01.59, 4) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 22:25.61, 5) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 23:02.29, 6) Katelyn Carlson (CVA) 23:16.99, 7) Bettie Jo Chambers (PLY) 24:23.05, 8) Isabelle Zelazny (NEU) 23:48.92, 9) Lydia Lang (PLY) 24:23.05, 10) Kinsley Havranek (PLY) 24:31.48, 11) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 24:35.94, 12) Danie Parriott (CHS) 24:45.53, 13) Hailey Teller (LOU) 25:21.62, 14) Emily Moyer (PLY) 25:35.78, 15) Dani Ahrens (CHS) 26:09.25
Conestoga Results
Danie Parriott 24:45.53 (12th), Dani Ahrens 26:09.25 (15th), Malin Westin 26:59.79 (18th), Elliott Zimmerman 27:18.36 (21st), Ryleigh Hill 41:23.12 (38th)
E-M/WW Results
Valeriia Khromova 28:05.13 (23rd), Bri Ross 28:34.68 (26th), Sara Kicak 30:17.19 (32nd), Dakota Reiman 31:51.85 (34th)
Louisville Results
Mira Fosmer 23:02.29 (5th), Charlee Peacock 24:35.94 (11th), Hailey Teller 25:21.62 (13th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 32, Louisville 40, Platteview 68, Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water 92, Yutan 98, Palmyra 102, Bishop Neumann 104, East Atchison 135, Conestoga 142, Freeman 150, College View Academy, Johnson County Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) A.J Raszler (PLV) 17:28.39, 2) Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 18:17.15, 3) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:30.60, 4) Drew Moyer (PLY) 18:40.61, 5) Eric Heard (LOU) 18:49.69, 6) Austin Patton (EMWW) 18:53.84, 7) Tyler Euans (LOU) 19:03.78, 8) Joe Brockhaus (MLC) 19:12.76, 9) Kaden Simmerman (CHS) 19:36.88, 10) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 19:42.43, 11) Chandler Berry (PLY) 19:47.12, 12) James Watts (MLC) 19:50.75, 13) Dillon Romans (PLV) 19:58.30, 14) Daniel Lesher (EAH) 20:00.84, 15) Isaac Kult (YUT) 20:03.46
Conestoga Varsity Results
Kaden Simmerman 19:36.88 (9th), Colton Bescheinen 23:18.99 (46th), Ethan Avidano 23:35.10 (48th), Scott Dufault 24:16.48 (51st), Colton Stephenson 29:07.31 (60th), Casen Crook 29:14.13 (61st)
Conestoga Junior Varsity Results
Collin Dufault 25:44.93 (23rd), Tyler Masid 28:00.32 (30th), Calum Jeys 29:49.59 (33rd)
E-M/WW Varsity Results
Austin Patton 18:53.84 (6th), Trevin McKenzie 20:27.23 (20th), Matt Cover 20:32.74 (23rd), James Dean 23:39.50 (49th), Tucker Oehlerking 24:28.42 (53rd)
E-M/WW Junior Varsity Results
Caelen Wipf 23:38.69 (14th), Jaden Brack 29:41.67 (32nd)
Louisville Varsity Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:30.60 (3rd), Eric Heard 18:49.69 (5th), Tyler Euans 19:03.78 (7th), Caleb Thieman 21:15.94 (26th), Chase Savage 21:17.83 (27th), Waylan Haworth 21:20.68 (28th)
Louisville Junior Varsity Results
Connor Linke 21:34.27 (4th), Easton Fiala 21:42.82 (5th), Westyn Larson 22:35.62 (8th), Gavin Pierce 23:07.37 (13th), Dametre Moxey 23:42.26 (15th), Evan Pierce 24:39.47 (20th), Braden Soester 26:21.98 (25th), Jacob Peacock 29:02.99 (31st)