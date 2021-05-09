County teams take part in JCC Invite

TECUMSEH – Track and field teams from three Cass County schools made their final tune-ups of the regular season Friday at the Johnson County Central Invite.

Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to Tecumseh for action in the morning and afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock placed third in girls team standings and sixth in the boys team race, and Louisville finished sixth on the girls leaderboard and fourth in boys standings. The Weeping Water girls finished tenth and the WWHS boys were eighth.

The Elmwood-Murdock girls scored a large number of points in hurdles races. Laney Frahm won the 100-meter hurdles crown in 49.40 seconds and finished third in the 300 hurdles. Sela Rikli captured second place in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 race, and Jordan Vogler (100) and Maycee Platt (300) medaled for the Knights in their hurdles events.

Cadance Stenger and Sophie Korytowski guided the LHS girls with championship performances. Stenger earned a pair of gold medals with victories in the 100 meters (13.36) and 200 meters (26.85). She won the 100 meters by 0.38 seconds and dominated the 200 by 1.55 seconds.