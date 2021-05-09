County teams take part in JCC Invite

TECUMSEH – Track and field teams from three Cass County schools made their final tune-ups of the regular season Friday at the Johnson County Central Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water traveled to Tecumseh for action in the morning and afternoon. Elmwood-Murdock placed third in girls team standings and sixth in the boys team race, and Louisville finished sixth on the girls leaderboard and fourth in boys standings. The Weeping Water girls finished tenth and the WWHS boys were eighth.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls scored a large number of points in hurdles races. Laney Frahm won the 100-meter hurdles crown in 49.40 seconds and finished third in the 300 hurdles. Sela Rikli captured second place in the 100 hurdles and third in the 300 race, and Jordan Vogler (100) and Maycee Platt (300) medaled for the Knights in their hurdles events.
Cadance Stenger and Sophie Korytowski guided the LHS girls with championship performances. Stenger earned a pair of gold medals with victories in the 100 meters (13.36) and 200 meters (26.85). She won the 100 meters by 0.38 seconds and dominated the 200 by 1.55 seconds.
Stenger produced one of the best 200 runs in school history. Her 26.85 effort is the second-fastest on Louisville’s all-time charts. Kelly Fuxa is first on the list with a time of 25.60 in 1984. Stenger became just the second LHS girl to break 27 seconds in the race.
Korytowski also made school history with a title-winning run of 12:40.29 in the 3,200 meters. She soared to second place on Louisville’s all-time charts in the race. Elizabeth Jones is first on the list with a time of 12:39.80 in 2005. Korytowski surpassed Traci Flint (12:53.40, 2000), Sydney Stander (12:48.80, 2009) and Paige Baier (12:41.38, 2014) in the top five places.
The Weeping Water girls medaled in one event. Jillian Rathe, Ella Cave, Sam Hammons and Natania French finished sixth in the 400-meter relay.
Cade Hosier and Riley Wilson guided the E-M boys with a pair of individual medals. Hosier finished second in the 100 and third in the 200, and Wilson placed third and fourth in his hurdles races.
Talon Ball (400 meters), Jaxon Barnes (1,600) and Cordale Moxey (triple jump) earned silver medals for the LHS boys. Ball (52.31 seconds) and Barnes (5:00.41) both posted personal-best times in their races, and Moxey (40-6 3/4) surpassed 40 feet for the fourth time this spring.
Zack Smith highlighted Weeping Water’s day with a championship run in the 110-meter hurdles. He set a personal-best time of 16.86 seconds and moved into sixth place in school history. Smith became the first WWHS boy to break 17 seconds in the race since Mack Flanagan (16.30) in 2012.
Girls Team Results
Syracuse 134, Lincoln Southwest JV 115, Elmwood-Murdock 78, Johnson County Central 46, Wilber-Clatonia 40, Louisville 39, Falls City Sacred Heart 30, Palmyra 30, Southern 14, Weeping Water 1
Elmwood-Murdock Results
800 – Ella Zierott, 2:37.97 (3rd)
100-meter hurdles – Sela Rikli, 17.27 (2nd), Laney Frahm, 17.31 (3rd), Jordan Vogler, 17.81 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Laney Frahm, 49.40 (1st), Sela Rikli, 51.15 (3rd), Maycee Platt, 51.54 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 53.88 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 4:30.40 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 10:30.06 (2nd)
High Jump – Bailey Frahm, 4-8 (2nd), Maycee Platt, 4-6 (tied 3rd), Sela Rikli, 4-4 (6th)
Long Jump – Tatum Backemeyer, 14-5 3/4 (6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Cadance Stenger, 13.36 (1st)
200 – Cadance Stenger, 26.85 (1st)
3,200 – Sophie Korytowski, 12:40.29 (1st)
3,200-meter relay - Louisville, 11:14.44 (4th)
Long Jump – Sagan Leach, 14-9 1/2 (4th)
Discus – Lauren Votta, 98-6 (6th)
Weeping Water Results
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jillian Rathe, Ella Cave, Sam Hammons, Natania French), 58.17 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 188, Falls City Sacred Heart 67, Lincoln Southwest JV 60, Louisville 51, Syracuse 50.5, Elmwood-Murdock 32, Southern 26, Weeping Water 24.5, Johnson County Central 14, Palmyra 14
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Cade Hosier, 11.58 (2nd)
200 – Cade Hosier, 23.39 (3rd)
110-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 17.20 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Riley Wilson, 45.16 (4th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 48.15 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 3:59.96 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock, 9:46.82 (4th)
Triple Jump – Braden Mommens, 38-4 (6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Quincy Trent, 11.99 (5th), Talon Ball, 12.00 (6th)
400 – Talon Ball, 52.31 (2nd), Eric Heard, 55.02 (3rd)
1,600 – Jaxson Barnes, 5:00.41 (2nd)
3,200 – Tyler Euans, 10:49.18 (3rd)
Long Jump – Sam Ahl, 19-7 (3rd), Cordale Moxey, 18-9 (4th)
Triple Jump – Cordale Moxey, 40-6 3/4 (2nd)
Weeping Water Results
110-meter hurdles – Zack Smith, 16.86 (1st)
400-meter relay – Weeping Water (Jason Burch, Levi Neumeister, Sayler Rhodes, Jordan Beardsley), 48.22 (6th)
1,600-meter relay – Weeping Water (Levi Neumeister, Jason Burch, Jordan Beardsley, Sayler Rhodes), 3:58.45 (5th)
High Jump – Zack Smith, 5-6 (tied 5th)
Triple Jump – Zack Smith, 38-6 1/2 (5th)