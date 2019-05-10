LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state honors for their work in both academics and activities.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Spring 2019 season. Spring activities include music, journalism, baseball, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys track and field, boys golf and girls tennis.
Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.
Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.
Conestoga
Music: Daniel Cutler, Cassidy Hartig
Girls Soccer: Mattie Haizlip, Kelsi Weilage
Boys Soccer: Alex Lamoureux, Cooper Moore
Girls Track and Field: Bella Hogue, Morgan McAndrew
Boys Track and Field: Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty
Elmwood-Murdock
Music: Hayden Ernst
Girls Track and Field: Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen
Boys Track and Field: Tyler Marlatt, Zane Rikli
Boys Golf: Gus Pope
Louisville
Music: McKenna Jones, Leandra Rodriguez
Journalism: Samantha Spangler, Jordan Winkler
Girls Track and Field: Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling
Boys Track and Field: Doug Euans, Brady Geise
Plattsmouth
Music: Zoe Johnson, Kelby Meisinger
Girls Soccer: Brenda Nelson, Katie Rathman
Boys Soccer: Hee-Chan Han, Ethan Warrick
Girls Track and Field: Chloe Sabatka, Rachel Widick
Boys Track and Field: Hunter Smith, C.J. Wiseman
Baseball: Jack Glup, Nathan Konkler
Boys Golf: Jack Alexander
Weeping Water
Music: David Meredith, Ryan Smith
Girls Track and Field: Addi Bickford, Brianna Lawson
Boys Track and Field: Cory Groleau, Ryan Smith