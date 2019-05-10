{{featured_button_text}}
Small icon of five Cass County schools

LINCOLN – Students from all five Cass County schools have earned state honors for their work in both academics and activities.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released lists of Academic All-State recipients for the Spring 2019 season. Spring activities include music, journalism, baseball, girls and boys soccer, girls and boys track and field, boys golf and girls tennis.

Nominees had to be varsity players or organizational leaders who filled a significant role on the team or in the organizational activity. All recipients had to own a minimum grade point average of 3.70 on a 4.0 scale. Schools could nominate students in grades 9-12 who met the criteria.

Each district could nominate only two students for each NSAA-sponsored spring activity. Students could earn multiple awards if they were involved in more than one spring activity at their school.

Conestoga

Music: Daniel Cutler, Cassidy Hartig

Girls Soccer: Mattie Haizlip, Kelsi Weilage

Boys Soccer: Alex Lamoureux, Cooper Moore

Girls Track and Field: Bella Hogue, Morgan McAndrew

Boys Track and Field: Jaydon Fisher, Dawson Hardesty

Elmwood-Murdock

Music: Hayden Ernst

Girls Track and Field: Chloe Hosier, Lauren Justesen

Boys Track and Field: Tyler Marlatt, Zane Rikli

Boys Golf: Gus Pope

Louisville

Music: McKenna Jones, Leandra Rodriguez

Journalism: Samantha Spangler, Jordan Winkler

Girls Track and Field: Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling

Boys Track and Field: Doug Euans, Brady Geise

Plattsmouth

Music: Zoe Johnson, Kelby Meisinger

Girls Soccer: Brenda Nelson, Katie Rathman

Boys Soccer: Hee-Chan Han, Ethan Warrick

Girls Track and Field: Chloe Sabatka, Rachel Widick

Boys Track and Field: Hunter Smith, C.J. Wiseman

Baseball: Jack Glup, Nathan Konkler

Boys Golf: Jack Alexander

Weeping Water

Music: David Meredith, Ryan Smith

Girls Track and Field: Addi Bickford, Brianna Lawson

Boys Track and Field: Cory Groleau, Ryan Smith

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments